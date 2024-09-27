Just a few years after Jack Nicholson won his first Oscar for his performance in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest in 1976, he starred in one of the most iconic horror movies of all-time that's doing numbers on Max. The Shining, which Nicholson stars in alongside Shelly Duval and Danny Lloyd, has crept into the Max top 10 by a thin margin and currently sits in the #10 spot. The Shining tells the story of a family who heads to an isolated hotel for the winter where an evil presence causes the father, Jack (Nicholson), to attack those closest to him. Meanwhile, his son Danny (Lloyd) uses his psychic powers to see horrifying things from both the past and the future. The Shining currently sits at an 83% score from critics and a 93% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Shining is based on the famous novel by acclaimed horror author Stephen King, and Stanley Kubrick and Diane Johnson teamed up to write the screenplay, while Kubrick also directed. Johnson is also an author, whose only other screenwriting credit comes from her work writing The Divorce, which was adapted into a 2003 movie starring Kate Hudson and Naomi Watts. Kubrick sadly passed away in 1999 at the age of 70, but he directed many classics over the course of his career, not least of which is 2001: A Space Odyssey, the 1968 film starring Gary Lockwood and Daniel Richter. Kubrick also directed Matthew Modine and a young Vincent D'Onofrio in Full Metal Jacket, and his last directorial credit came in the same year he passed away, 1999, when he helmed Eyes Wide Shut, the erotic thriller starring Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman.

What Are Jack Nicholson’s Most Famous Roles?

Jack Nicholson was nominated for his first Academy Award in 1970 for his work in Easy Rider, the road trip film which is currently streaming on Prime Video. He then earned three more nominations in 1971, 1974, and 1975 for Five Easy Pieces, The Last Detail, and Chinatown, before earning his first win in the aforementioned One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. He also received another win for his role in Terms of Endearment, the 1983 film starring Debra Winger, and won his most recent and possibly last Oscar in 1998 for his role in As Good as It Gets, the romantic comedy which also stars Helen Hunt.

The Shining stars Jack Nicholson and Shelly Duval and was written by Diane Johnson and directed by Stanley Kubrick.

The Shining A family heads to an isolated hotel for the winter where a sinister presence influences the father into violence, while his psychic son sees horrific forebodings from both past and future. Release Date May 23, 1980 Director Stanley Kubrick Cast Jack Nicholson , Shelley Duvall , Danny Lloyd , Scatman Crothers , Barry Nelson , Philip Stone Runtime 146 minutes Writers Stephen King , Stanley Kubrick , Diane Johnson Studio Warner Bros. Expand

