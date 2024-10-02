Here's Johnny! Jack Nicholson’s legendary turn in The Shining, Stanley Kubrick’s psychological horror masterpiece, is currently bringing in the viewers on Max as we head into the spooky season and prepare for horror in the best and worst ways possible to the human imagination. Nicholson appears in the movie as Jack Torrance, an author suffering from writers’ block who takes a job as a manager at a Colorado hotel during the frosty off-season.

Alone there with just his wife, Wendy (Shelley Duvall) and their son, Danny (Danny Lloyd), Jack falls off the sobriety wagon in the worst possible way and starts falling victim to the sinister mind of the living, breathing hotel. While it didn’t receive any Oscar nominations, The Shining will forever go down as one of the most beloved horror features of all time, and with good reason. Nicholson's performance as a man losing his grip on his sanity is terrifying, with Duvall and Lloyd his perfect victims. The film received a spiritual sequel in the shape of Doctor Sleep. The movie, which arrived in cinemas in 2019, saw Ewan McGregor (Trainspotting) as a grown-up version of Danny Torrance in the adaptation of King’s book of the same name.

Is 'The Shining' Worth Watching?

Well, it depends who you ask. The Shining currently sits at an 83% score from critics and a 93% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. However, ask Stephen King for his opinion. King famously hated the adaptation, he felt the film was soulless, and that the character of Jack Torrance didn't have any development, as he explained to Far Out Magazine.

“I think The Shining is a beautiful film and it looks terrific and as I’ve said before, it’s like a big, beautiful Cadillac with no engine inside it. In that sense, when it opened, a lot of the reviews weren’t very favourable and I was one of those reviewers. I kept my mouth shut at the time, but I didn’t care for it much. I feel the same because the character of Jack Torrance has no arc in that movie. Absolutely no arc at all. When we first see Jack Nicholson, he’s in the office of Mr. Ullman, the manager of the hotel, and you know, then, he’s crazy as a shit house rat. All he does is get crazier. In the book, he’s a guy who’s struggling with his sanity and finally loses it. To me, that’s a tragedy. In the movie, there’s no tragedy because there’s no real change”.

