‘The Shining’ Spinoff Series ‘Overlook’ in the Works at J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot, HBO Max

HBO Max has ordered Overlook, a spinoff series about the haunted hotel in The Shining, from Warner Bros. Television Group and Bad Robot, the company run by J.J. Abrams and his co-CEO/wife Katie McGrath.

Overlook is described as a horror-thriller series inspired by and featuring iconic characters from Stephen King‘s masterpiece The Shining. Overlook explores the untold, terrifying stories of the most famous haunted hotel in American fiction. The project reunites Bad Robot, King and WBTV, who previously collaborated on Hulu’s horror series Castle Rock.

HBO Max has also ordered Duster, which Abrams himself will co-write with LaToya Morgan. Set in the Southwest in the 1970s, the series follows a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate whose life goes from awful to wildly, stupidly, dangerously awful. Currently a writer on The Walking Dead, Morgan previously served as a co-executive producer and writer of AMC’s Into the Badlands and TURN: Washington’s Spies, and was a writer for NBC’s Parenthood and Showtime’s Shameless.

HBO Max has given production commitments to both shows, as well as a major series based on the DC characters in the Justice League Dark universe. Details are slim, but you can read more about that property right here.

These three shows are Bad Robot’s first for HBO Max since Abrams signed a wide-ranging deal with WarnerMedia last fall. All of the Bad Robot series for HBO Max will be executive produced by Abrams and the company’s head of television, Ben Stephenson, while Rachel Rusch Rich will serve as a co-executive producer.

“What an amazing start to our association with the wildly imaginative Bad Robot team under J.J. and Katie,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at HBO Max. “What could be better than an original J.J. idea and then Warner Bros. letting them loose on iconic I.P. from Stephen King and the DC Universe.”

In addition to Hulu’s Castle Rock, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television are also behind HBO’s Westworld, as well as the network’s upcoming series Lovecraft Country and Demimonde. Bad Robot also has several Apple series on the horizon, including an adaptation of King’s Lisey’s Story starring Julianne Moore, Clive Owen and Dane DeHaan.

More to come…