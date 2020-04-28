Exclusive: Adult Swim’s Most Messed-Up Show Returns in ‘The Shivering Truth’ Season 2 Trailer

Way back in the simpler times of December 2018, Adult Swim brought The Shivering Truth into our lives, a stop-motion animated show that pushed even their brand of adult-oriented insanity to its limits. I loved it, of course, comparing it to yesteryear’s avant garde animation in MTV’s Liquid Television and Oddities, something that’s definitely not for everyone but is absolutely spot-on for a select few. So it’s with great pleasure (and a little bit of anxiety and a sweaty, creeping fear) that we bring you the exclusive debut of the trailer for The Shivering Truth Season 2.

From creator Vernon Chatman comes all-new episodes of the quarter-hour series, arriving on Adult Swim on May 10th. As the synopsis puts it: “Each episode is a miniature propulsive omnibus cluster bomb of painfully riotous daymares all dripping with the orange goo of dream logic. A series of loosely linked emotional parables about stories within tales that crawled out of the deepest caverns of your unconscious mind and became lovingly animated in breath-slapping stop motion — in other words, it is the TRUTH (squared).”

This season of the “delicately crafted, darkly surreal anthology comedy” features the voices of Kate Berlant, Mike Birbiglia, Wyatt Cenac, Julia Davis, Chris Elliott, Will Forte, Josh Gad, Miranda July, Jason Mantzoukas, Kyle Mooney, Griffin Newman, Ego Nwodim, Alia Shawkat, and Tierra Whack, along with show creator and writer, Chatman.

Check out the trailer here:

The second season of The Shivering Truth premieres on Sunday, May 10 at midnight on Adult Swim. Watch season 1 here: https://bit.ly/2Y8alzx

The Shivering Truth is directed by Chatman and Cat Solen, executive produced by PFFR (Chatman, Alyson Levy, and John Lee) with Solen, and co-executive produced by Lisa M. Thomas, with animation from HouseSpecial. Now, if you made it through that trailer with your mental faculties intact, please enjoy these select images from Season 2: