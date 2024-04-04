Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Late Night With the Devil as well as some references to suicide.

The Big Picture Late Night with the Devil and 2017's The Show are horror films that highlight the dangers of sensationalism on live TV.

David Dastmalchian gives a standout performance as host Jack Delroy in Late Night with the Devil, who will go to extreme lengths to save his failing TV show.

Likewise, in The Show, Josh Duhamel gives a chilling performance as Adam Rogers, who hosts a sinister reality TV show. Both movies depict the downfall of TV hosts consumed by success, ignoring the consequences.

Late Night with the Devil shows a night of TV gone wrong centered around its host, Jack Delroy (David Dastmalchian). Framed as a lost tape recording, the movie is a slow unraveling of one episode of the fictional talk show, Night Owls. Dastmalchian delivers a polished performance that shows a TV host trying to keep a special together despite the incidents occurring in front of him, and it is his performance that makes Late Night with the Devil so successful. However, the role played by Dastmalchian is not the first time horror has seen a charismatic TV host with ulterior motives take center stage. In The Show, directed by Giancarlo Esposito, TV host Adam Rogers (Josh Duhamel) presents a show that sees individuals die by suicide live on air in order to gain donations from the audience for their family. Both The Show and Late Night with the Devil place emphasis on the dangers of sensationalizing on live TV but also examine the downfall of their hosts, who become over-indulgent and more focused on ratings than the humanity of their participants. They act as allegories for the risk of seeking success without considering the consequences for others.

David Dastmalchian Is the Standout in 'Late Night with the Devil'

Late Night with the Devil owes a lot to David Dastmalchian, who carries the movie as TV host Jack Delroy. Since the whole movie is a lost tape recording of one episode of Night Owls, it relies a lot on the believability of Delroy as a character. The opening of the movies does give backstory to his character, outlining how his once popular show's viewership is rapidly declining, and he is severely struggling with audience retention. It then outlines how the tragic loss of his wife to cancer created a slight increase in his viewership, but it was still not enough to ensure the longevity of Night Owls. From this, the movie creates a rich undertone to Delroy's character, and Dastmalchian carries that weight with him throughout the duration of Late Night with the Devil. There is more at stake in the Halloween special, with failure likely resulting in the end of Delroy's career. However, the use of found footage means, as an audience, you know something has gone wrong for the recording to be so infamous, but the real-time pacing of the movie immerses you into feeling like everything is unfolding in front of you. You end up rooting for Dastmalchian's Delroy to hold everything together because of his charm and, by the movie's climax, are just as duped by his misdemeanor as the original audience.

Dastmalchian creates this audience trust through his professional and polished performance, hitting every beat as though he is reading the autocue live on-air. As much as he is the lead, he ensures focus stays on his guests as he knows they are what will keep the audience engaged. When his first guest, Christou (Fayssal Bazzi), who is a psychic medium, is getting embarrassed by an audience member, he quickly moves him to not jeopardize the credibility of his guest or his show. Similarly, he appears as a man who knows what makes for good TV. Using subtle and intimate whispers, he encourages June (Laura Gordon), a parapsychologist, to perform a conjuring on her most recent subject, Lilly (Ingrid Torelli), a young girl who is the survivor of a mass-suicide cult. The intimacy of Jack and June's conversation frames this as a good move for her personally, but it is clear Jack's motives are breaking the boundaries of TV. Everything he does is for the benefit of Night Owls and drawing in as many viewers as he can.

Like 'Late Night with the Devil,' 'The Show' Portrays the Extremity of Reality TV

Giancarlo Esposito's The Show is satirical in the way it pushes the boundaries of what people will do for success. The movie starts with the final live moments of the fictional reality show, Married to a Millionaire, where the losing bride pulls out a gun, shooting the man who rejected her. Host Adam Rogers then saves the life of one of the other contestants before the bride then places the gun in her mouth and pulls the trigger. Rogers is hailed as a hero but faces inner turmoil surrounding the exploitation of others for entertainment that led to the tragic events. However, following the popularity of the broadcast and Rogers as a host, his network turns to him to present a new show that would see contestants die by suicide in a live broadcast. The network claims that the initial aim of the program is to promote the appreciation of life and raise money for the families of those involved.

However, things quickly turn much more sinister, with the show growing in popularity. Rogers' compassion is replaced with a desire for success. This is evidenced when one woman's death, a carbon monoxide asphyxiation, is taking too long. The studio decides to fake the death in the broadcast and let her die off-stage. However, when she tries to escape, Rogers does not let her, fearing it will damage the credibility of the show. It is at this moment it becomes clear Rogers is no longer concerned with the exploitation of individuals and has become all-consumed by the show's popularity. Throughout, Josh Duhamel delivers an exaggerated and animated performance. Whenever Rogers is on camera, he is captivating and likable, and his sinister intentions are concealed from the viewers. There are similarities between the performances of Duhamel and Dastmalchian, with both delivering on the belivability of their hosts while still leaning into the caricature-like and overdramatic nature of live TV. Both movies rely on their conviction, and their ability to not only drive their fictional TV shows, but carry their respective movies.

'Late Night with the Devil' and 'The Show' Both Depict the Price of Success

While Rogers and Delroy both present themselves as charming on-screen, The Show and Late Night with the Devil carry rich messages in their behind-the-scenes moments. Duhamel and Dastmalchian showcase the dangerous juxtaposition of the on-screen and off-screen personas of their respective TV hosts. In Late Night with the Devil, the behind-the-scenes clips are fleeting due to the real-time pacing of the movie. Delroy is composed on camera — the structured nature of the show means he holds himself together. However, when the cameras stop rolling, he appears unprepared and erratic, relying on others to sort out the show, which is thinly held together by his crew. It shows that a lot of his success is due to the work of others and that he is a man teetering on the edge. Contrastingly, Rogers in The Show is controlled both on and off the screen, and his self-confidence is evident. However, when the cameras switch off, it is his compassion for others that appears to disappear, making executive decisions to keep the show successful regardless of its individual effects on others.

Both movies show the danger of becoming overly obsessed with ratings and fame. Despite differences within their personalities, Delroy and Rogers both become consumed by the desire for success and choose to ignore the consequences of their actions. Late Night with the Devil is more supernatural in its portrayal of this hunger, and The Show takes a much more opaque approach in Rogers' demise. However, both men are punished for their actions at the climax. Their hubris is their downfall and both movies act as allegories for the devastating risk of seeking success in exchange for losing their humanity.

