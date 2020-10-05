You Could Do a Bunch of Drugs or You Could Just Watch the Trailer for Alan Moore’s ‘The Show’

After a few decades worth of comic book stories like Watchmen, V for Vendetta, and From Hell that casually changed the medium forever, Alan Moore is giving feature film writing a go. The result is The Show, a trippy thriller that, according to today’s new trailer, looks like the most Alan Moore-ass thing you’ve ever seen in your life. There is no difference between watching this trailer and snorting some pills you found in your grandparents’ closet. Moore himself shows up dressed as a glam rocker trying to sell you Moonpies laced with acid. We’re extremely into it, is what I’m saying.

Directed by Mitch Jenkins (Show Pieces), The Show stars Tom Burke as Fletcher Dennis, a mysterious man making his way through a dreamy hell-scape version of Northampton while looking for a stolen object. Along the way, he encounters, and I quote, “dead Lotharios, comatose sleeping beauties, Voodoo gangsters, masked adventurers, unlikely 1930s private eyes and violent chiaroscuro women.”

Check out the trailer below. The Show is, according to the trailer, “coming soon.”

Here is the official synopsis for The Show: