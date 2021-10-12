More Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd in fun outfits, please and thank you.

The Shrink Next Door has dropped a trailer today that shows the rise and fall of one man's relationship with his shrink and what happens when lines are crossed and they get too involved in each other's lives. Starring Paul Rudd, Will Ferrell, Casey Wilson, Kathryn Hahn, and more, the new Apple TV+ limited series is filled with powerhouse comedians bringing to life the story told on the podcast of the same name.

Directed by The Eyes of Tammy Faye director and star of Wet Hot American Summer, Michael Showalter, the trailer is a fascinating look at the dynamic between Dr. Isaac "Ike" Herschkopf and Martin "Marty" Markowitz, played by Ferrell and Rudd, respectively. We're used to seeing Rudd and Ferrell surprise us with their comedy, but The Shrink Next Door looks like a cast of talented comedians bringing to life a story that doesn't seem very funny, which works for the talent that each of them brings to the table. It is a story of manipulation and exploitation mixed with the quick wit and charm that we know both Rudd and Ferrell possess, so getting to see them tackle this more serious story is a change in pace from what we expect from them.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: How the MCU Was Made: ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’, the Quantum Realm, and Secretly Setting Up 'Avengers: Endgame'

This doctor and patient are crossing boundaries and getting involved in each other's lives in ways that they should not and it is going to be a fascinating series, not only for bringing the podcast and story to life but getting to see Rudd and Ferrell tackle a story like this. The first three episodes of The Shrink Next Door come to Apple TV+ on November 12, with new episodes premiering every Friday through December 17. Check out the trailer for The Shrink Next Door below.

Here is the synopsis for The Shrink Next Door:

Inspired by true events and an original podcast of the same name, “The Shrink Next Door” follows the decades-long manipulation and exploitation by psychiatrist Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (Paul Rudd) and his longtime patient Martin “Marty” Markowitz (Will Ferrell). Dr. Ike is accompanied by his unsuspecting wife Bonnie Herschkopf (Casey Wilson) and though Marty may be defenseless against Dr. Ike enticing offerings, his hard-headed sister Phyllis (Kathryn Hahn) is not.

KEEP READING: Paul Rudd Is an Evil Psychiatrist in ‘The Shrink Next Door’ Trailer

Share Share Tweet Email

Exclusive 'LAIR' Trailer Reveals a New Twist on the Classic Haunting Horror Movie The film starring Oded Fehr and Corey Johnson will be released On-Digital and VOD on November 9.

Read Next