She also talks about why they decided on eight episodes and what it was like in the editing room cutting the show.

With The Shrink Next Door now streaming on AppleTV+, I recently got to speak with creator and screenwriter Georgia Pritchett about making the limited series. If you haven’t seen the trailer or heard the wild true story it’s based on, the eight-episode series explores the bizarre relationship between Martin “Marty” Markowitz (Will Ferrell) and his psychiatrist Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (Paul Rudd). Over the course of their series, we see how a seemingly normal doctor-patient dynamic morphs into something far more sinister when Herschkopf inserts himself into every part of Marty’s life. The series also stars Kathryn Hahn as Phyllis, Marty’s younger sister, and Casey Wilson as Bonnie, the wife of Dr. Herschkopf. The series is directed by Michael Showalter and Jesse Peretz.

During the interview, Georgia Pritchett talked about the way Dr. Herschkopf uses small moments to gradually take over Marty’s life, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of the series, how they decided on eight episodes, why she loved telling the story on AppleTV+, what it was like in the editing room, the toughest stuff to pull off with the time and budget, and more.

Watch what Georgia Pritchett had to say in the player above and below is a list of exactly what we talked about.

Georgia Pritchett

Which of her four Emmys is her favorite?

How did she decide on eight episodes?

What was the toughest stuff to pull off with the time and budget they had?

The way Paul Rudd’s character uses small moments to gradually take over Will Ferrell’s life.

What shocked her about the true story?

What might surprise people to learn about the making of the series?

How many takes were ruined because Will and Paul weren’t happy with their accents?

Did they end up with a lot of deleted scenes and what was it like in the editing room?

