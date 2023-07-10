Canadian screenwriter, actor, and director David Cronenberg is widely considered one of the greatest legends of the film industry. With a wonderful list of films under his name, including the likes of Scanners and The Fly, Cronenberg has mastered a blend of the horror and science-fiction genres, especially when it comes to polarizing body horror and controversial gore and violence. Beyond his innovative horror techniques, Cronenberg's movies dive into some socio-political territory that many directors would be afraid of, with Scanners as an example, using its horror image to mask a political thriller narrative and message. Cronenberg is just as well-loved critically as he is by the audience, with many magazines regularly putting his name in all-time best director lists, and his work earning an enormous list of accolades and awards including five best director wins at the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television awards. Now over 50 years since his first film, and despite almost retiring after his 2014 film Maps to the Stars, Cronenberg is still making movies as efficiently as ever, with his latest work, The Shrouds, currently in the pipeline. So, with a trail of incredible features behind him, and with his newest venture looking set to possibly be one of his best, here is everything we know about The Shrouds so far.

When and Where Is The Shrouds Coming Out?

Unfortunately, there is not yet an official release date for the movie but, back in June 2023, it was announced that filming had wrapped on The Shrouds. This would suggest that, as they enter the post-production process, a release date announcement may not be too far away. The Shrouds launched sale at last year's Cannes Film Festival, which also happened to be the same festival where Cronenberg's most recent feature Crimes of the Future premiered. That suggests that perhaps, like that film, The Shrouds may debut at next year's Cannes Film Festival. This would take place in May 2024, with a worldwide release sure to follow not long after. There is no official announcement on whether the movie will be on streaming or in theaters either, but it is fair to assume that The Shrouds will get a theatrical release, just like Cronenberg's previous movies. That said, Cronenberg himself isn't totally against streaming, as he revealed during his 2022 interview with Collider, and plenty of his films are available on streaming sites like Netflix. So perhaps a streaming release for The Shrouds is not out of the question.

Is There a Trailer for The Shrouds?

Currently, given the film has only just wrapped production, there is not yet a trailer for The Shrouds. Fans will be hoping that one will arrive sooner rather than later but, in the meantime, here is the official red-band trailer for Cronenberg's most recent movie Crimes of the Future:

Who's In the Cast of The Shrouds?

David Cronenberg movies have often been praised for their creative and successful casting, with expectations surrounding The Shrouds certainly high. For some time, Léa Seydoux (Blue is the Warmest Color) was supposed to star in the movie, with the search for her replacement creating some small delays in production. Nevertheless, she was replaced by the wonderful Diane Kruger (In the Fade), who has mentioned in interviews that she will be playing an impressive three roles in the movie. Joining Kruger in The Shrouds are the likes of Guy Pearce (Memento), Elizabeth Saunders (From) as Gray Foner, Jennifer Dale (Coroner) as Myrna Slotnik, Eric Weinthal (Hollywoodland) as Dr. Hofstra, and Steve Switzman (Fear Thy Neighbor) as Dr. Jerry Eckler. Vincent Cassel (Black Swan) leads the cast as Karsh, who appears to be the primary protagonist of the story. Of course, with some time still to go before the release of The Shrouds, there are likely to be even more casting announcements, so make sure to stay tuned to Collider for any updates.

Who Is Making The Shrouds?

Unsurprisingly, David Cronenberg has an almost omniscient presence over the production of this film, with his name attached as writer and director. Producer credits go to Saïd Ben Saïd (Elle), Martin Katz (Spider), and co-producer Steve Solomos (Goalie). Cinematographer Douglas Koch (Last Night) plies his trade on the movie, alongside art director Jason Clarke (Black Mirror) and production designer Carol Spier (Dead Ringers).

What's the Plot of The Shrouds About?

David Cronenberg's scripts have long been celebrated just as much as his visual style has. So, it is understandable that fans of the director will be desperately excited to see just what strange and terrific story Cronenberg's unique mind has conjured up this time. The official plot synopsis for The Shrouds reads as follows:

"Cassel will play Karsh, an innovative businessman and grieving widower, who builds a novel device to connect with the dead inside a burial shroud. This burial tool installed at his own state-of-the-art, though controversial cemetery allows him and his clients to watch their specific departed loved one decompose in real time. Karsh’s revolutionary business is on the verge of breaking into the international mainstream when several graves within his cemetery are vandalized and nearly destroyed, including that of his wife. While he struggles to uncover a clear motive for the attack, the mystery of who wrought this havoc, and why, drive him to reevaluate his business, marriage and fidelity to his late wife’s memory, as well as push him to new beginnings."

This plot synopsis oozes the sort of building blocks that will allow Cronenberg to craft to the best of his abilities. The promise of a cemetery setting and the connection with the dead will likely afford Cronenberg the room to introduce some of his well-loved body horror style, although fans will be hoping that he won't just pay homage to his previous work and still make something fresh, with that specific criticism being directed at his last film. One thing is for sure, this plot in the hands of Cronenberg is guaranteed to make The Shrouds an unmissable piece of cinema once it finally arrives on our screens.

