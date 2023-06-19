David Cronenberg, a Canadian director and screenwriter credited for spearheading the "body horror" genre, has once again embarked on a new horror movie starring Vincent Cassel (Irréversible) in the lead role. Now, just a few weeks after the upcoming horror film The Shrouds began production in Toronto, the highly anticipated horror feature from the director has already wrapped filming.

There is currently no release date, trailer, or additional information about what to expect from the forthcoming horror film, apart from the short synopsis that reads: "Karsh, an innovative businessman and grieving widower, builds a device to connect with the dead inside a burial shroud." Cassel will reportedly play Karsh in the film, who invents a device which helps him build a cemetery where visitors can watch the bodies of their loved ones decompose. However, he starts to re-evaluate his invention when people begin to vandalize the graves, including that of his wife.

Why The Shrouds Could Be Notable Addition to David Cronenberg's Filmography

While further information remains under wraps, The Shrouds is shaping up to be another notable addition to Cronenberg's extensive body of work, given the critical success of the director's earlier outings. These include The Fly, Dead Ringers, A History of Violence, Scanners, The Dead Zone, and Videodrome, to mention only a few of Cronenberg's extensive filmography. Moreover, Cronenberg and Cassel will be teaming up again after working together in A Dangerous Method over a decade ago. So, while it's too early to assume, we can expect the upcoming movie to be an addition to Cronenberg's already impressive portfolio.

Cassel is also no stranger to the bloody genre, having been cast as Marcus in the 2002 thriller-drama Irréversible and the 2010 psychological thriller Black Swan opposite Natalie Portman. In addition to Cassel, Guy Pearce joins the cast, with Diane Kruger replacing Léa Seydoux, who was previously attached to star in the Cronenberg-directed feature.

Stay tuned to Collider for future updates about the upcoming film. In the meantime, you can watch our exclusive interview with Cronenberg below and find out why he encourages viewers to watch Crimes of the Future at home.