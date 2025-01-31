We finally know when The Shrouds will be coming to theaters. According to Deadline, the next movie written and directed by David Cronenberg will hit the big screen on April 18. That date will see the upcoming film launching in New York and Los Angeles. The title will then be available nationwide a week later, on April 25. The Shrouds received critical acclaim at both the Cannes Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival. After months of hearing about this movie on the internet, audiences will finally be able to enjoy it on the big screen.

The Shrouds follows an unconventional premise, with Karsh (Vincent Cassel) grieving the death of his wife. A fictional device allows the protagonist of this story to monitor his wife's body through its shroud. Everything will change once Karsh realizes that his wife's grave has been desecrated. Cassel's character will then go on a quest to deal with the people responsible for interfering with his wife's peace. The short teaser for The Shrouds released after the Singapore International Film Festival established Karsh as an action hero. It's clear that the lead of the movie will stop at nothing in order to allow his wife to rest in peace.

The cast of The Shrouds will also feature Diane Kruger, Guy Pearce and Sandrine Holt. Kruger was recently seen as Marie Schmidt in The 355, the spy thriller that followed a group of remarkable agents who must stop World War III from happening. And Guy Pearce will star as Maury in The Shrouds after appearing in The Brutalist. The drama directed by Brady Corbet has quickly become one of the most acclaimed movies of this year's awards season.

The Return of David Cronenberg

The Shrouds will also mark the return of David Cronenberg after the filmmaker released Crimes of the Future. It's been two years since Cronenberg worked on the development of the science fiction drama starring Viggo Mortensen and Léa Seydoux. Crimes of the Future also allowed Cronenberg to return to horror, one of the director's favorite genres. The Shrouds is a completely different story. With nowhere else to go, Karsh will be on his own when it comes to finding out who was at his wife's grave. Audiences are about to find out why The Shrouds has found a lot of success on the festival circuit.

The Shrouds premieres in theaters in the United States on April 18, before aiming for a wide release on April 25. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.