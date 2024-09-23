David Cronenberg has delighted audiences for years with the unconventional stories he portrays on the big screen. And now, according to Deadline, audiences finally have an idea of when the next project from the acclaimed director will make its way to theaters. Janus Films and Sideshow have acquired the rights to distribute The Shrouds in the United States. The movie will hit the big screen in the screen of 2025, meaning viewers are merely months away from experiencing the thrilling tale about a world where the deceased can be tracked even after they're gone from this plane of existence.

The Shrouds will introduce Vincent Cassel as Karsh, a talented businessman unable to move on from the death of his wife. The character will be hard at work while developing GraveTech, an idea that would allow people to monitor their loved ones who have passed away. As if that wasn't strange enough, Karsh's wife grave will be desecrated, leading the protagonist to look for the people responsible for the crime. The dangerous mission will lead Karsh to unexpected places.

The cast of The Shrouds will also include Diane Kruger, Guy Pearce and Sandrine Holt. Before finding herself involved in the new story about tracking corpses, Kruger was seen in titles such as Out of the Blue and The 355. The performer's fame grew exponentially once she worked in movies such as Inglourious Basterds and National Treasure. And Guy Pearce continues to expand upon his artistic legacy with the mystery behind The Shrouds. The actor recently starred in The Brutalist, one of the most popular hits from this year's film festival circuit.

David Cronenberg's Impressive Legacy

The Shrouds will allow David Cronenberg to continue working on stories that mostly focus on the themes behind the narrative, instead of spending too much time on the characters who bring it to life. The last movie by the filmmaker turned out to be Crimes of the Future. The science fiction horror story followed Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen). The character lived in a world where human biology had been constantly modified by technology, giving him the ability to grow new organs in front of a live audience. Crimes of the Future focused on the horrors such a world would experience after people constantly found new and unusual skills hidden within the structure of their own bodies. The film competed for the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

The Shrouds premieres in theaters in the United States in the spring of 2025.