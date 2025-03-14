"How dark are you willing to go?" asks Vincent Cassel in the first trailer for The Shrouds. That's also the question director David Cronenberg asks the audience in his latest body horror nightmare. The film will open in New York and Los Angeles on April 18, then hit theaters nationwide on April 25.

In the trailer, Cassel plays Karsh, a tech entrepreneur reeling from the death of his wife (Diane Kruger, Inglourious Basterds) in a chilly, high-tech near future. As he says, "When they lowered my wife into the coffin, I had an intense urge to get into the box with her." Instead, he devises the next best thing; the titular Shrouds, a high-tech new burial system that will allow the loved ones of the deceased to watch the body gradually decay in its grave. He's also dealing with her death by pursuing a sexual relationship with her sister (also Diane Kruger). When someone violently desecrates the Shrouds burial site, including Karsh's wife's, Karsh begins to realize that the perpetrators were not mere vandals...and that someone in power has dark designs on his technology. The trailer concludes with Karsh himself wrapped in one of the Shrouds, pondering if it truly was meant for the living, the dead, or neither... The film also stars Guy Pearce (The Brutalist), Sandrine Holt (The Expanse), Elizabeth Saunders (Mary Kills People), and Jennifer Dale (Coroner).

Who Is David Cronenberg?