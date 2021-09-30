Gravitas Ventures has unveiled the first trailer for The Shuroo Process, and Collider has your exclusive look at the comedic drama film starring Fiona Dourif (Cult of Chucky, Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency) and directed by Emrhys Cooper in his feature directorial debut. The Shuroo Process will release in theaters and on-demand on November 24.

The Shuroo Process follows Dourif as Parker Schafer, a journalist working in New York City who is becoming disillusioned with not only a struggling publishing industry but her own floundering love life. When she finds herself drawn to a charismatic guru (Donal Brophy), she sets out on a journey of self-improvement — but as the saying goes, it might be important to "beware of false prophets."

In addition to Dourif, Brophy, and Cooper, The Shuroo Process stars Tommy Dorfman, Rainey Qualley, Olivia Sui, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Jeff Hephner, Cornelia Guest, and more — including a cameo from Brad Dourif.

"In my extensive research and personal experiences with New Age trends, I recognized the need to highlight the inherent drama of these scenarios; both the humor of the sometimes outlandish nature of the options available as well as the possible dangers of these “quick fix” weekend retreats," said Cooper in a provided statement. "The struggles of each character in the film are challenges the audience will easily relate to because, essentially, my message is that change is possible. I believe the self-help industry is a microcosm of what is happening on the worldwide stage: the media is manipulated by the powerful, truth and fact are perpetually blurred, and people unquestioningly follow whatever trend, however ludicrous, is most pedaled on social media."

The film was written and produced by Cooper and Brophy, alongside executive producers Zachary Quinto and Jamie Moss. Glen Trotiner, Lynn Mancinelli, and Benjamin J. Murray will be producing as well.

The Shuroo Process will release in theaters and on-demand on November 24. Watch the trailer below:

