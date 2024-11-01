Everyone knows that The Godfather: Part II is the rare sequel that matches (if not exceeds) the greatness of Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather. Then there is The Godfather Part III, the quintessential misbegotten sequel that avid fans prefer to erase from their memory. Besides a 2006 video game and a Paramount+ series, The Offer, about the making of the original film, The Godfather has been devoid of IP exploitation. Between Part II and Part III, an unknown quasi-sequel to The Godfather was released with little fanfare, and most people today are completely oblivious to its connection to Mario Puzo's source material. The Sicilian, a 1984 novel by Puzo, takes place in the Corleone universe. However, the film adaptation of the book, directed by Michael Cimino, makes little effort to connect the crime epic to The Godfather saga.

Mario Puzo's 'The Sicilian' Picks Up After Events in 'The Godfather'

Following Coppola's film adaptation of The Godfather, the 1969 bestseller about the Corleone crime family, Mario Puzo was on top of the world. Puzo, who won an Academy Award with Coppola for his screenplay, continued to write with Coppola on the Godfather sequels and The Cotton Club. While he never wrote a direct follow-up to The Godfather as a book (Part II's present-day storyline is original), Puzo returned to the mafia milieu in 1984 with The Sicilian, which follows a fictional account of Salvatore Giuliano, the notorious bandit and smuggler who led an independence movement in Sicily during World War II. The story takes place in the Godfather universe, picking up from when Michael (Al Pacino) flees to Italy after assassinating Sollozzo (Al Lettieri) and McClusky (Sterling Hayden). As Michael prepares to return to America, he is ordered to bring Giuliano with him, but the Robin Hood figure is entangled in a bloody web of violence for betraying local families.

Given the monumental success of The Godfather, The Sicilian was primed for a big-screen adaptation as quickly as possible. Puzo was paid $1 million for the film rights to his book by Gladden Entertainment and producer Bruce McNall, who outlines the production of the film in his book, Fun While It Lasted. Its director was Michael Cimino, the Oscar-winning director of The Deer Hunter, who was still reeling following the disastrous folly in Heaven's Gate. Cast in the lead role as Salvatore Giuliano was Christopher Lambert, an unconventional selection due to his French nationality. The film exclusively follows the fictional account of Giuliano's power struggles against wealthy landowners, the church, and the mafia. He leads a populist movement with his closest advisor, Aspanu Pisciotta (John Turturro). Presumably due to rights issues, all references to The Godfather were removed in the film adaptation of The Sicilian, causing this film to be even more forgettable than it already was.

Michael Cimino's 'The Sicilian' Had a Troubled Production

The demons of Heaven's Gate's woeful production followed Cimino for years. While not as catastrophic as his ambitious Western epic, The Sicilian was marked by a production filled with headaches and setbacks. A tell-tale sign of a troubled shoot, the film went over budget and behind schedule. Producers found a more grave problem on their hands upon the discovery that low-level mobsters controlled certain locations and union workers, with some of the mafiosos requesting to star in the movie. Post-production became a fiasco unto itself, as Cimino refused to share his progress in the editing room with the studios, 20th Century Fox and De Laurentiis Entertainment Group. Disputes over runtime and creative freedom became so hotly contested that Cimino, Fox, and Dino De Laurentiis ended up in court.

Although the film had to cut ties with Godfather properties, The Sicilian had a similarly troubled production like the 1972 classic. What it matched in contentious battles between its director and studio lacked in artistic quality, as, unlike The Godfather, The Sicilian quickly faded into obscurity. With negative reviews and tepid box office returns, Cimino's film had minimal cultural impact, despite its tangential connections to one of the most beloved films in history. It was a film too ambitious for its own good. While impressive in its period set design, the film's grandeur and demand for an epic tale undermines any semblance of compelling character drama. Heaven's Gate still haunted Michael Cimino's legacy at this time, with Roger Ebert writing in his scathing review that the director has a knack for, except for The Deer Hunter and Year of the Dragon, "making an incomprehensible mess out of every other film he directs." The failure of The Sicilian makes you appreciate Francis Ford Coppola's remarkable adaptation of Puzo's novel, which is entertaining but ultimately trashy. Where The Godfather revolutionized crime dramas, The Sicilian resorted to hackneyed tropes.

The Sicilian In post-World War II Sicily, charismatic bandit Salvatore Giuliano leads a populist movement against oppressive landowners, the Church, and the Mafia, aiming for Sicilian independence. Release Date October 7, 1987 Director Michael Cimino Cast Christophe Lambert , Terence Stamp , Joss Ackland , John Turturro , Richard Bauer , barbara sukowa , Giulia Boschi , Danilo Mattei , Ray McAnally , Barry Miller , Claudio Collovà , Andreas Katsulas , Michael Wincott , Derrick Branche , Riccardo De Torrebruna , Richard Venture , Ramon Bieri , Stanko Molnar , Oliver Cotton , Tom Signorelli , Aldo Ray , Nicholas Kepros , Guglielmo Inglese , Massimo Sarchielli , Geoffrey Copleston Runtime 116 minutes Expand

