Netflix’s German space thriller The Signal packs a great amount of space action from the get-go with an ample amount of mystery and suspicion shrouding the central characters. The Signal follows the return of an astronaut, Paula, played by Peri Baumeister, to Earth after she intercepts a mysterious message from extraterrestrial beings. After Paula dies in a plane crash on her way home, Paula’s husband Sven, played by series co-writer Florian David Fitz, and Paula’s daughter Charli (Yuna Bennett) set out to unravel the mystery behind the unfortunate death of Paula. The four-episode German miniseries not only resolves the central mystery by the end, but also evokes some important questions about changed attitudes and perceptions of humanity.

Paula Discovers Something Shocking During Her Mission in Space

The thrilling sequence of events in The Signal starts with the world eagerly looking forward to the homecoming of astronauts Paula and Hadi after spending months in space on the International Space Station. Paula’s loving husband Sven and Charlie form the keenest pair among the crowd. However, just when it’s time for Paula to manually deploy the landing capsule's parachutes, she hesitates, protesting against her partner, Hadi. Eventually, Paula hits the button and the capsule safely lands. Looking at his wife on the television, Sven could make out that something was wrong with Paula, but he was happy that he and his daughter would finally be able to meet her. Unfortunately, the meeting never takes place as the plane carrying Paula and Hadi mysteriously crashes over the Atlantic, killing all 178 people on board.

Before Sven and Charlie can peacefully mourn the death of Paula, they find themselves at the receiving end of scrutiny when the audio transmission from the cockpit puts Paula under suspicion of orchestrating the crash. Sven’s investigation into the mysterious details around the plane crash leads to shocking revelations with implications for all of mankind. Initially, Sven suspects that Paula’s erratic behavior, as evident from the audio transmitted from the cockpit, was a result of a psychosis episode. But when Sven recovers a top-secret file from the house of Paula’s senior, Rainer (Uwe Preuss), he discovers that on her mission, Paula had come across something unthinkable.

Although Paula’s mission was to experiment with healing cells, she’s thrown off her course when she intercepts a signal coming from the opposite end of space. In the message, she hears a child saying “hello.” Considering that the signal could not have originated from Earth, Paula realizes that she has possibly intercepted the first signal from aliens. Interestingly, Paula observes that the signal's source is inching closer to Earth, leading her to realize that extraterrestrial species will visit the planet. At first, Paula’s partner on the mission, Hadi, tries to misguide Paula by making her believe that she has been hallucinating. But when Paula uncovers Hadi’s tactics, she decides to continue her investigation behind Hadi’s back to find the time and location of the arrival of the extraterrestrial visitors.

When Hadi realizes that Paula has managed to zero down on the time and location of the visit, he endangers Paula’s life by seeking out the coordinates. Paula eventually gives the details to Hadi, but in the process, she also broadcasts the details back to Earth, putting the government in possession of the specifics of the alien visit. In the landing capsule, Hadi confesses to Paula that he has been acting under the pressure of somebody else. Upon landing on Earth, Paula and Hadi are welcomed by authorities under strict supervision to ensure that the information is not leaked to the public. But Paula had not revealed the correct details upon being threatened by Hadi. Upon discovering from her benefactor and the sponsor of the mission, billionaire Benisha Mudhi (Sheeba Chaddha), that the government has decided to shoot down the spacecraft of the aliens, Paula informs her that she has misguided everyone. Paula seeks Benisha’s help in ensuring that the chance of first contact between humans and aliens will not be wasted due to the misplaced fear of the few in power.

How Did Paula Die in 'The Signal'?

By the time Sven comes to know about Paula’s true intentions, the government has already taken measures to ensure that the secret remains as it is and that the location of the landing will be bombed at the expected time of arrival. Sven and Charlie witness the authorities laying waste everything Paula had fought for. However, soon after the bombing, Sven realizes that Paula had tricked everyone, and she'd broadcasted the incorrect coordinates from the International Space Station. In fact, Paula had been talking to her daughter Charlie every night, and she had communicated the correct coordinates to Charlie. To Sven’s surprise, Charlie had noted down the coordinates on her arm, keeping the details away from everyone’s eyes. Before the authorities can get hold of Paula and Sven, after realizing that nothing really landed on the landing location, they manage to escape, only to end up at Benisha’s house after being saved from a near-fatal accident.

As Benisha had always been supportive of Paula, Charlie and Sven decide to reveal the details of the expected extraterrestrial landing to Benisha. Benisha joins Charlie and Sven on their mission to extend a warm welcome to the outer space visitors. Together, Sven, Charlie, Benisha, and Benisha’s assistant Nora (Katharina Schüttler) embark on a plane to reach the landing site of the extraterrestrial beings. However, in a shocking twist, Sven realizes that Benisha is the one not to be trusted. Hadi was trying to sabotage Paula’s attempts under the orders of Benisha, and Paula realized this soon after her landing before charting the plane. On realizing that Paula would want to make the discovery public, Benisha used her resources to attack the plane carrying Paula, killing everybody else with Paula and Hadi. Benisha wanted to keep the discovery to herself and reap the benefits of being the first one to get in touch with extraterrestrial beings.

Do Aliens Finally Arrive at the End of 'The Signal'?

In the fourth and final episode of The Signal, “Departure,” Benisha, Sven, and Charlie await the arrival of the aliens. When the aliens don’t turn up on time as expected, Benisha threatens Sven and Charlie, thinking that they have tricked her with the wrong coordinates. But Sven misguides Benisha into believing that, after all, Paula was suffering from mental health issues and her conclusions could not have been trusted. Even Hadi, who could have confirmed Paula’s findings, was no longer alive, thanks to Benisha. Eventually, Benisha falls for Sven’s trick and orders Nora to kill Sven and Charlie despite Nora’s protest against the decision. At the end of The Signal, Nora decides to spare Sven and Charlie and shoots merely to make Benisha believe that the task has been completed.

In the last few minutes of the German sci-fi thriller, it appears that the death of Paula and many others has gone in vain. But it is revealed that Sven was only fooling Benisha, and the location of the landing given to Charlie by Paula was correct. However, the missing piece – the date and time of the landing – was revealed by Paula to Sven in a voice message that she had sent him before onboarding the plane. Paula had suggested to Sven that he would have to put the pieces together to solve the mystery. The landing was going to happen on St. Nicholas’ day, which was three months later.

'The Signal's Shocking Ending Holds Deep Significance

At The Signal’s end, Benisha is arrested for plotting the plane crash after Benisha’s assistant, Nora, confesses to her involvement in the bombing. Three months later, Sven and Charlie arrive at the landing site once again in expectation of coming face-to-face with the extraterrestrial beings. To everyone’s surprise, it turns out that the object that landed is the space probe, Voyager 1, sent out by NASA for space exploration on September 5, 1977. The space probe was fitted with a golden record containing audiovisual messages from all across Earth. The record includes greetings in 55 languages. Paula had heard the audio message emanating from the Voyager 1 golden record and had taken it to be a signal from extraterrestrial beings heading toward Earth.

In an interesting turn of events, the return of Voyager 1 back to Earth raises as many questions as it answers. It is suggested that somebody could have intercepted Voyager 1 and sent it back to Earth, in goodwill. The ending of The Signal puts into question the pessimistic attitude that humanity has grown to develop toward extraterrestrial contact – something distinctly noticeable against the backdrop of the purpose for which Voyager 1 was sent to space in the first place. On an inspiring note, The Signal’s ending establishes that the message intercepted by Paula was one from humanity to humanity – a message that evokes collaboration and exploration for the greater benefit of all humankind.

