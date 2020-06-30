The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 267 – ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ and the Films of Jonathan Demme

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re joined by Associate Editor Drew Taylor to talk about The Silence of the Lambs and the films of director Jonathan Demme. For Silence of the Lambs, we talk about the film’s unique framing and cinematography, how Demme humanizes his characters, why Silence succeeds where others Hannibal Lecter movies fail, and more. We then move on to a broader discussion of Demme’s filmography, how he always fell outside the zeitgeist despite his talent, the brilliance of Philadelphia, the difficulty in finding his work these days, and more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

Click on the respective link to find us on iTunes. If you like the show, please leave us a review on iTunes along with your hottest movie-related take, and we’ll read it on air and talk about it.

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider.com Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.