Topic shared with Collider an exclusive trailer for their upcoming thriller series The Silence. Much like many other European series on the platform, this new one feels like an edge-of-your-seat thriller that invites you to investigate some intriguing mysteries. In this one, a woman’s niece is abducted and, as she starts looking for the missing teenage girl, she uncovers shocking evidence of human trafficking – and it’s all based on real-life events. Topic also revealed to us when The Silence premieres on the platform: In just a couple of weeks, on January 19.

The trailer for The Silence reveals that the story is much more than a nightmare: Dealing with a loved one’s disappearance is horrible enough, but having to venture into the underworld of underage girls’ trafficking is a whole different deal. The footage quickly makes it clear that opening that can of worms may put many people’s lives in danger, especially when the criminal organization is tied with members of high echelons.

The Silence Peels Back Some Dangerous Layers

Also revealed by the trailer is that the disappearance of the teenage girl is connected to a Croatian and Ukranian police investigation, which points to a serial killer on the loose. That’s why an unlikely alliance between a journalist, a detective, and the wife of a powerful politician is formed. Together, they’ll try to get to the bottom of this story – at a huge personal cost, as they quickly find out.

Meet The Silence Creators

The Silence is a six-episode series directed by Dalibor Matanic, who also directed the thriller series The Last Socialist Artifact. The director earned international acclaim for his 2015 war drama Zvizdan. The screenplay for the episodes of The Silence are written by Marjan Alcevski, who created the European HBO series Uspjeh – the first original Croatian series for the platform.

The cast for The Silence features Kseniya Mishina (Black Rose), Goran Bogdan (Fargo), Darko Milas (Red Dust), Sandra Loncaric (The Escape), Leon Lucev (How The War Started on My Island), and Tihana Lazovic (The High Sun).

Topic premieres The Silence on January 19. You can watch the exclusive trailer below:

