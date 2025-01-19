Hulu subscribers are enjoying a lot of R-rated content! Per Flix Patrol, the first three John Wick movies from the Keanu Reeves-led action franchise are on the top 10 charts, however, there’s one film that has left the fan-favorite franchise behind, as it ascended to the top of the list earlier this week. Joel Kinnaman starring The Silent Hour hit #1 on the charts on Monday. The feature has recently been dethroned, but it managed to linger in the top five for most of the week — an impressive feat on a chart dominated by John Wick and The Twilight Saga. Directed by Brad Anderson, The Silent Hour has a 68% score on Rotten Tomatoes and overall has enchanted viewers with its cool action sequences and a thrilling puzzle-like plot.

Penned by Dan Hall, the movie follows a Boston detective, Frank (Kinnaman), who returns to duty after an injury leaves him with permanent hearing loss. Things take a turn when he and his partner are drawn into a life-threatening conflict as they are tasked with interpreting for a deaf witness to a brutal gang murder. The detectives find themselves cornered in a soon-to-be-condemned apartment building as the antagonist, Lynch, leads a team of crooks and corrupt cops to eliminate the witness and prevent her from testifying, culminating in a tense standoff.

Along with Kinnaman as Detective Frank Shaw, the movie also casts Sandra Mae Frank as Ava Fremont, Mekhi Phifer as Mason Lynch, Mark Strong as Detective Doug Slater, Michael Eklund as Angel Flores, Djinda Kane as the medic, and Katrina Lupi as Sam Shaw among others.

What Is Next for Joel Kinnaman?

Kinnaman is all booked and busy. He’ll be next seen in Jaume Collet-Serra-directed Run All Night 2 starring alongside Liam Neeson, which is currently in pre-production. He’ll also be sharing screen space with Samuel L. Jackson in Renny Harlin’s The Beast and in director Stefan Ruzowitzky’s next, Ice Fall starring alongside Danny Huston and Martin Sensmeie. Kinnaman has a long list of acclaimed roles, but he’s well known among fans for playing Rick Flag in DC’s Suicide Squad and its sequel, The Suicide Squad. His other credits include The Killing, RoBoCop, and the Apple TV+ Series For All Mankind, among others.

The Silent Hour is available on Hulu to stream. You can check out the trailer above and stay tuned to Collider for more such updates.

The Silent Hour The Silent Hour follows a hearing-impaired police detective who works as an interpreter while confronting a group of criminals intent on eliminating a deaf murder witness in her apartment building. As tension escalates, the detective must use her unique skills to navigate a dangerous situation and protect the witness. Director Brad Anderson Cast Joel Kinnaman , Sandra Mae Frank , Mark Strong Mekhi Phifer , Michael Eklund , Anthony Grant , Jonathan Koensgen , Mike Parish , Seán James Sutton , Djinda Kane , Jamaal Grant , Matthew Camilleri , Chris Dingli , Shane Rowe , Anselmo DeSousa , Marko Nikolic , Becky Camilleri Expand

