Amazon’s Prime Video is set to produce a live-action adaptation of The Silent Service, a popular Manga series written and illustrated by artist Kawaguchi Kaiji. This will mark the first original Japanese movie produced by Prime Video, according to a report from Variety.

Prime Video’s head of Japanese Originals, Hayakawa Takayuki expressed gratitude for the upcoming project. Takayuki noted that the streaming service is grateful to be trusted with the production of the live-action film, saying: “We are sincerely grateful to be entrusted with the live-action adaptation of one of Mr. Kawaguchi’s best-known works.” The film will be directed by Kohei Yoshino, while production will be taken care of by the producers of Kingdom and Gintama, Credeus Inc. The production company’s CEO Matsuhashi Shinzo will act as the live-action’s other producer, while Powerhouse distributor Toho will release the film in Japan on September 29.

The Silent Service’s manga series was first published in Kodansha’s Weekly Morning Manga magazine in 1988, and it came to an end in 1996. Overall, the manga has sold a total of 32 million copies. The Silent Service follows Kaieda Shiro, a captain who escapes with Japan’s first nuclear submarine in an attempt to confront the world with the threat of its nuclear weapons. This story is set to challenge viewers into thinking about peace amidst the complexities of our differences.

Not much has been revealed about the cast of the manga adaptation, other than the main character will be played by Kingdom’s Osawa Takao. Speaking about the live-action, Takao noted that The Silent Service manga was deemed impossible to make into a live-action film. He said: “We will finally be able to produce a live-action version of the legendary comic, which has been said to be impossible to make into a live-action film over 30 years.”

The Silent Service will debut in Japan on September 29.