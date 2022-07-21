A new poster for Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance film The Silent Twins has been released. The new poster sees Wright and Lawrence up close, depicting a magical world they create full of ponies, disco balls, and toys. The movie is based on real-life events and follows twin sisters, June and Jennifer Gibson, who only communicated with one another. As a result, they created a rich, fascinating world to escape the harsh reality of their own lives. Their story was penned into a best-selling book by the same name by, investigative journalist Marjorie Wallace.

The movie is helmed by Polish director Agnieszka Smoczyńska who is directing from a script by Andrea Seigel. The director revealed in a previous interview, “Seigel contacted me via Facebook and that was the first time I read about June and Jennifer”. Adding, “From the first words I knew I wanted to do everything to tell this story and bring it into the world.”

Actor Wright who portrays June Gibson and also produced the movie said, “What happened to them is a shame. It’s a tragic story, and one of loss and one of heartbreak, but one of incredible misunderstanding.” Further adding, “I’ve been attached to projects to executive produce. This has given me not only the platform to do it but the space to contribute and have my voice heard.”

Image via Focus Features

RELATED: 'The Silent Twins' Trailer Teases a Captivating and Imaginative True Story

Along with Lawrence and Wright, the movie also stars Nadine Marshall, Treva Etienne, Michael Smiley, Jodhi May, and more. The Silent Twins is produced by Klaudia Śmieja-Rostworowska, Joshua Horsfield, Ben Pugh, Ewa Puszczyńska, Anita Gou, Alicia Van Couvering, and Wright. While, 30WEST’s Katie Anderson, Jake Carter, and Trevor Groth, executive produced alongside Ewa Puszczyńska, Alicia Van Couvering, Seigel, Charlie Morrison, and Wallace.

The Silent Twins will the theaters nationwide on Friday, 16 September. Meanwhile, check out the film’s poster and synopsis and. trailer below:

Based on the lives of June and Jennifer Gibbons, real-life identical twins who grew up in Wales, part of the only Black family in a small town. The two became known as "the silent twins" because of their refusal to communicate with anyone other than each other. They developed their own language and became catatonic when separated. The story takes place after a spree of vandalism inspired by an American boy they both idolize, when the girls, now teenagers, are sentenced to Broadmoor, an infamous psychiatric hospital, where they face the choice to separate and survive or die together.