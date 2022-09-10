Based on the real-life story of June and Jennifer Gibbons - twin Black girls who grew up in the small Welsh town of Haverfordwest, The Silent Twins is a biographical drama adapted by screenwriter Andrea Siegel off journalist Marjorie Wallace’s non-fiction book of the same name. Akin to Peter Jackson’s 1994 drama Heavenly Creatures, The Silent Twins follow two sisters living in a psychological bubble and feeding off each other's co-dependent fantasies to drift to the edges of crime.

Agnieszka Smoczyńska’s The Silent Twins is an engrossing tale of sisterly bond, institutional racism, discrimination, and the failures of the British mental health services in the ’70s and ’80s. When two sisters lock themselves away from the world in self-imposed silence, they unleash immense creative energy trapped within the four walls of their room and their colorful imagination. Their strange behavior and the fact they were the only black kids their classmates had encountered make them prime candidates for playground bullying. As the girls grow, they begin to explore more forms of creative expression, some harmless, others not so. Diagnosed as ‘elective mutes’ they are ferried away to a special school that does little to improve their condition. They drift precariously into a life of anti-social behavior, stealing bikes, smashing windows, and daubing graffiti on walls. Check out this guide to find out everything we know so far about The Silent Twins including the cast, production, trailer, and release date.

Is There A Trailer for The Silent Twins?

Focus Features released an official trailer for The Silent Twins on July 13, 2022. The 2:18-minute trailer starts off showing twin sisters who don't appear interested in speaking with anyone. The following scenes show them battling bullying at school. As they hit their teenage years, they morph from shy silent little girls chatting away to a pair bonded by an active imagination which they are willing to explore in the most unorthodox and eccentric ways possible. The authorities, thinking they might be a bad influence on each other separate them and move them into special education, rather than help, and this further alienates them. They turn to sex with a boy they both fantasize about, and embark on a spree of vandalism that gets them sentenced to an infamous psychiatric hospital.

When Can I Watch The Silent Twins?

Image via Focus Features

The Silent Twins will release in theaters in the US on September 16, 2022. It premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Who Is in the Cast of The Silent Twins?

Letitia Wright plays June Gibbons. Wright had her career breakthrough in the 2012 British crime drama film My Brother the Devil where she played Aisha. Her most notable performance remains her portrayal of Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Black Panther. Her other film credits include Death on the Nile, The Commuter, and the 2018 American science fiction Ready Player One. Tamara Lawrance will be playing one of the Gibbons twins. Lawrence came into the limelight playing Clem in the 2016 BBC miniseries Undercover. She also played Jess, Prince Harry's girlfriend in the 2017 BBC television film King Charles III. Her other films include Kindred, On Chesil Beach, and the BBC TV serial The Long Song. Nadine Marshall plays Gloria Gibbons, mother to the twins. Marshall is popular for her role as Sally in the British television sitcom, The Smoking Room. Other films are A Street Cat Named Bob, Sitting in Limbo, and Ear for Eye.

Treva Etienne plays Aubrey Gibbons, father to the twin girls. Etienne played a Somali militiaman in the 2001 film Black Hawk Down. Leah Mondesir-Simmonds and Eva-Arianna Baxter will play the younger versions of June and Jennifer Gibbons. His TV credits include The Godsend, Casualty, and Only Fools and Horses. Other members of the cast include Jodhi May, Michael Smiley, Jack Bandeira, Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn, Delcan Joyce, Tony Richardson, and John Hyatt.

What Is The Silent Twins About?

Image via Focus Features

The film revolves around the life of the twin daughters of Caribbean immigrants Gloria and Aubrey Gibbons who moved to the UK from the island country of Barbados. Based on a true life story, the Gibbon twins opt not to speak to anyone other than each other for many years. As they grow, getting through to them becomes a Herculean task. Victims of playground bullying at school, they recoil further into their shells as a coping mechanism. Worried about their development, their parents are advised to move them to a school for children with learning difficulties where a therapist tries to no avail to draw the girls out of their psychological bubble.

As they approach young adulthood, June and Jennifer have been effectively rejected by all forms of formal education, as a consequence, they retreat into a world of isolation where they invent and indulge in a unique blend of fairy tales, pop music, and romantic clichés. While in isolation they have lofty ambitions of becoming writers, after a series of rejections from publishers they retreat into their word of imaginary radio shows, Princess Diana worship, and toy parrots. Their wild romantic imaginations are turned loose on a young teenager that moves into the neighborhood. They gift him cigarettes inscribed with their love notes and engage in lovemaking that looks more like a sex ritual of sorts, sandwiched with getting high on Benzene.

This sexual awakening energizes the girls to seek more expressive ways of showing their frustration with the outside world. They connive to set a tractor on fire and steal items worth roughly £100. These petty crimes are deemed worthy by the authorities to have them locked away at Britain’s notorious Broadmoor Hospital, a harsh, high-security psychiatric facility.

Here's the official synopsis

The eerie story of twin sisters who were entirely silent, communicating only with each other as children. As teenagers, they became obsessed with writing fiction, then with teenage boys, and finally, with crime.

Who Is Making The Silent Twins?

Image via Focus Features

A U.K.-Polish co-production, The Silent Twins is written by Andrea Seigel, and based on the book - The Silent Twins by Marjorie Wallace. This will mark the English language debut of Polish director Agnieszka Smoczynska who previously directed The Lure and the Polish drama Fugue. The film is produced by Klaudia Smieja-Rostworowska, Ewa Puszczyńska, Ben Pugh, Joshua Horsfield, Anita Gou, Alicia van Couvering and Letitia Wright.