The holiday season has arrived, meaning that the biggest shows on television will be launching their special episodes for the most wonderful time of the year. Disney+ has released a new poster for "O C'mon All Ye Faithful" — a new holiday special for The Simpsons. The upcoming Simpsons episode will be divided into two parts, with both installments of the story premiering on December 17. The streaming platform will allow audiences to dive deep into this holiday story just a week before Christmas Eve. The new poster for the episode features Homer (Dan Castellaneta) as Santa Claus. While other representations of the Christmas icon use a sledge to travel around the world, Homer is seen steering his signature car.

Not much is known about the premise of "O C'mon All Ye Faiftul", but The Simpsons have always been able to put their own spin on special celebrations. The animated series is known for their yearly "Treehouse of Horror" episodes, where the segments allow the show to make fun of recent popular horror stories. This year, it was Pacific Rim and Venom's turn to be in the spotlight. There's no telling what's going to happen once The Simpsons take over the holidays thanks to the magic of "O C'mon All Ye Faiftul".

The Simpsons has been entertaining families from all over the world for more than thirty years. Homer, Marge (Julie Kavner), Lisa (Yeardley Smith), Bart (Nancy Cartwright) and Maggie are the main family members that present unpredictable problems and hilarious situations every time they're on the screen. Since The Simpsons went through a major distribution change after Disney acquired 20th Century Studios, some recent episodes of the iconic series have been released exclusively through Disney+, and that will be the case yet again for "O C'mon All Ye Faiftul".

The Guest Stars of 'The Simpsons' Season 38

The Simpsons has also been known over the years for the impressive number of guest stars who have voiced themselves in the series. This season will feature John Cena, Tom Hanks and Conan O'Brien as some of the celebrities who will take the time to voice an animated version of themselves for The Simpsons. The new poster for "O C'mon All Ye Faiftul" also features Ralph Wiggum (also voiced by Nancy Cartwright) hanging on from Homer's car. Time will tell if the new holiday special from The Simpsons will be as memorable as the show's Halloween stories.

You can check out the new poster from The Simpsons holiday special above before the episodes premiere on Disney+ on December 17. That's where you can also stream the rest of the long-running animated sitcom.

