Many define The Simpsons' "Golden Age" as the first ten seasons; some argue the Golden Age ended when co-developer Sam Simon left after Season 4; and some would say it was even shorter than that. But most agree that the 1990s was the decade responsible for why The Simpsons is among the greatest animated series of all time. Bartmania took the world by storm in season two, and Springfield has been a staple of American comedy ever since. By extension, plenty of fans would claim the best episodes of this decade are the best episodes in the show's run (at least so far). In any case, with a show as iconic and long-lasting as The Simpsons, there is a pretty big difference between identifying "the cartoon's best episodes" and the "top ten" episodes ever made. There are so many outstanding installments that it's basically a matter of taste. After all, some are more emotional while others are sillier, and they can be equally successful at reaching their goals.

There are some other episodes that are unique in structure, like every single "Treehouse of Horror." Another factor is the scale of the action. Should episodes where plenty of lives are in danger ("You Only Move Twice," "Bart's Comet," Homer Defined") be considered better because the stakes are higher? The Simpsons has released its fair share of mysteries ("Who Shot Mr. Burns?" and practically every Sideshow Bob episode), which can be just as engaging. There are other factors, too, but ambition can only go so far as its execution. Rest assured that the following ten episodes are all more consistently funny and true to the characters' personalities than most, at least in this writer's opinion. But they also carry enough emotional weight, cultural significance, nuance, or all of the above to possibly qualify as "the best of the best" (of the 90s).

10 "Marge on the Lam"

Season 5, Episode 6 (1993)

Marge (Julie Kavner) has her most significant character arc in the Season 5 gem, "Marge on the Lam." Homer (Dan Castellaneta) getting his arms stuck in two vending machines is a righteously absurd turn of events to make him miss the ballet. Luckily, Ruth Powers (one of the most relatable Simpsons characters) needs a power sander and some faith in humankind. Marge provides both, as their night out leads to a friendship and a great parody of Thelma and Louise.

That guy telling Homer that his arms will grow back, a reminder that Homer wrote for himself, and that cutaway with the skunk are just three of the seemingly endless hysterical moments in this thrilling story. Flanders just has to answer the phone to make us crack up, and Barney shows how great he can be in small doses. Along with one of the best uses of Marge's iconic catchphrase and possibly Lionel Hutz's (Phil Hartman) funniest plotline, this episode drives off as one of the greats.

9 "Moaning Lisa"

Season 1, Episode 6 (1990)

"Moaning Lisa" begins with Lisa (Yeardly Smith) staring at herself in the bathroom mirror while Homer bangs on the door. She's depressed, and her parents' attempts to cheer her up are no good. In the meantime, Homer tries to defeat Bart (Nancy Cartwright) at a boxing video game. One of these story threads is much more serious than the other, but the seemingly unrelated B-plot does a great job of showing how oblivious the men of the Simpson home are to this sensitive girl's feelings.

One of this episode's highlights is the duel between Bart and Lisa over whom Maggie loves best. At one point, Marge tries to tell Lisa to smile even when she doesn't feel like it, leading to a magical moment between mother and daughter acting against conformity. The Big Blue Moon with Bleeding Gums Murphy is one of the most enduring images in the entire sitcom's history, introducing us to one of the show's most beloved minor characters. Without sacrificing any humor, this musical episode is a profound cure for the blues.

8 "Simpson and Delilah"

Season 2, Episode 2 (1990)

Though not often discussed, "Simpson and Delilah" is easily one of Homer's best episodes on the show. Enthralled by a hair-growth commercial, he throws out his Gorilla Man Scalp Blaster and eventually gets a thick mane. However, the promotion and good looks aren't enough. In the most impressive interview of all time, Karl (played by Harvey Fierstein) gives Homer the first of several much-needed confidence boosts. Karl is key, as his conviction to believe in yourself is so overwhelming that it might rub off on the viewer, too.

So many cool things about this episode: the power plant's ridiculous executive bathroom, that one-scene transition from the checkered floor to the building windows, Homer's alternative to strangling. The biggest laugh is probably Burns's reaction to a dollar bill getting set on fire. Dramatic flairs abound, too, like when Carl heroically walks away in the rain or when Marge sings to Homer in bed. It's one of the series' most wholesome episodes, which is really saying something.

7 "Treehouse of Horror"

Season 2, Episode 3 (1990)

How trustworthy could this list be without at least one of the Halloween specials? People can debate over which "Treehouse of Horror" episodes are the best, but the original is as compelling as any other. After Marge's iconic intro, Bart tells a tale in which the Simpsons move into a haunted house that just wants to be left alone. The final argument they have with the house is especially charming, and the house talking to itself before making a rather dramatic exit is gold.

Next up, Kang and Kodos' first (and surprisingly friendly) appearance is their greatest. It's a clever and highly immersive parody of one of the best original Twilight Zone episodes. Finally, that boldly faithful rendition of Edgar Allan Poe's "The Raven" captures both the poem's soul and what it's like to read said poem to someone impatient. That book titled "Forgotten Lore Volume 2" and Marge's portrait are very nice touches to help close this ambitious entry, which started a grand tradition that continues to this day.

6 "Bart the Lover"

Season 3, Episode 16 (1992)

"Bart the Lover" begins with an informational short film about zinc, which gets so hysterically dark so quickly that the viewer could have effortlessly watched an entire episode of it. Afterward, Mrs. Krabappel is so lonely that she's willing to do the kids' homework, yet no one sticks around. She can't take it anymore; she needs a man, and her willingness to fill out an ad in the paper provides the audience with a closer look into the teacher's life than we're used to.

The B-plot about the doghouse and swearing isn't connected to the main plot, but it's still top-tier. Flanders (and his whole family) is a treasure to watch, and Homer's love-postcard to Marge is masterful. Providing some very funny backstory, Marge suggests Homer make a swear jar; and Homer asking about the exceptions is both endearing and funny. Homer's swearing montage is simply fantastic, and this episode features one of the best uses of the phrase "How did you know?" of all time. Along with the Simpsons' family workshop and the exceptionally heartwarming ending, this episode makes splendid use of its various characters.

5 "Mr. Lisa Goes to Washington"

Season 3, Episode 2 (1991)

Homer claims there is no deep meaning in cartoons, but the rest of "Mr. Lisa Goes to Washington" will prove otherwise. As one of the best parody episodes of The Simpsons, this season three masterpiece has Lisa enter a patriotic essay contest. Nelson's speech could not have been better, and the judges giving Lisa extra points because her father is so dumb is vintage Simpsons. It's not often that the family leaves Springfield for the majority of the episode, but the new scenery is both refreshing and communicates the sense of wonder that Lisa feels before her swift disillusionment with American politics.

Brief but bewitching moments include when Marge asks her daughter if kids still ride bikes and say "cool," the sudden political cartoon of fat cats and pigs, the non-protest outside the White House, and Barbara Bush's impromptu description of a White House bathroom. Lisa's experience at the Winifred Beecher Howe Memorial is cinematic and heartbreaking, and her final speech deserves as much of a standing ovation as this wonderfully satirical (yet hopeful) episode.

4 "A Streetcar Named Marge"

Season 4, Episode 2 (1992)

In one of Marge's best episodes in The Simpsons, she is about to audition for a musical version of Tennessee Williams' "A Streetcar Named Desire" – which no one else at home cares about. Her singing voice is awful, but she can empathize with Blanche Dubois more than anybody else. The director (Jon Lovitz) only realizes this when he hears Marge on the phone after her rejection, which starts as one of the show's most agonizing scenes and ends as one of its most triumphant.

As the director says, Homer is crushing his wife's fragile spirit. The connections drawn between Homer and Stanley pay homage to a great play (and movie), but they also help develop Marge's character arc and build to the touching moment when this play actually seems to get through to the Simpson patriarch. Meanwhile, Maggie has been put in daycare and spends the episode plotting to get her pacifier back ala The Great Escape. There is so much emotion, so much laughter, and so much love for theater and cinema on display that this episode is one of the most remarkable odes to the arts in animation history.

3 "Two Cars in Every Garage and Three Eyes on Every Fish"

Season 2, Episode 4 (1990)

This satirical powerhouse of an episode begins with the nuclear plant fantastically failing its inspection. It will cost fifty-six million dollars to get the place up to code; otherwise, it will be shut down. A high-angle shot of Mr. Burns mournfully drinking and singing to himself in his office is feature-film-worthy, and Homer running into him because he slept through the whole workday is perfect. Burns winds up running for governor to undo the government's demands, leading to perhaps the greatest political episode in The Simpsons' canon.

Even the small moments are a riot, like Mr. Burns remarking that he's going to be sore from smiling, or when Homer doesn't want the kids to watch him get down on his knees and beg. This is also the legendary episode in which Blinky, the three-eyed fish, is given the spotlight to represent fragrant pollution. Marge's plan is brilliant, and the slow-motion shot of the food flying out of Burns' mouth is masterful. It's flawless, and one of the most relevant episodes about the election process of any sitcom.

2 "Bart vs. Thanksgiving"

Season 2, Episode 7 (1990)

"Bart vs. Thanksgiving" is not only the best Simpsons holiday episode, but one of the best holiday episodes of any show. The overhead shot of Maggie crawling up the comically dangerous staircase to Lisa's room is one of many nice touches that encapsulate Season 2's extraordinary attention to craft. It immerses us in the Simpson household, and seamlessly transitions to a scene in which Maggie contributes to Lisa's centerpiece: a very sweet moment between sisters.

Despite the title, this story does a remarkable job of giving everyone (not just Bart) in the family a memorable amount of lines, including Marge's laryngitis-ridden and hilariously disappointed mother. It also touches on class, guilt, media, and holiday traditions. Those football announcers, the reporters, the Bart float at the Thanksgiving parade – they're all superb. Speaking of Bart, his adventure with Santa's Little Helper lends some perspective on what to be thankful for, including and especially this show.

1 "Lisa's Substitute"

Season 2, Episode 19 (1991)

Sometimes Homer plays the sympathetic role, but "Lisa's Substitute" is not one of those times. Laughing at the concept of suggested donations and saying things like "Just because I don't care doesn't mean I don't understand" absolutely enrage his eldest daughter. Enamored with substitute teacher Mr. Bergstrom (an excellent Dustin Hoffman), who is a tragically superior father figure, Lisa expresses her discontent with her actual father more strikingly than ever before or since. Every single one of Lisa and Homer's conversations together hit hard, venturing more successfully into drama than any other Simpsons storyline in the entire canon.

Meanwhile, Bart balances his sister's serious plot with a much more aggressively funny one that nonetheless serves as a microcosm of democracy's most vital ingredient: Bart's run for class president. His ability to get the class chanting for "more asbestos" and cheering for easy answers leaves Martin utterly baffled. It's hilarious (and scarily relevant) to watch. Taken all together, the writing, direction, pacing, and performances all come together so well that this episode impeccably set a new benchmark for what cartoons can do. "Lisa's Substitute" is the ultimate Simpsons episode, bar none.

