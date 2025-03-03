The Simpsons is nothing short of being the single most iconic television series in the history of the medium. With its vast litany of memorable characters and its keen eye for social satire, the animated sitcom has been an attention-grabbing series ever since its debut in 1989. Running for a staggering 36 seasons, it has amassed millions of fans as it follows the misadventures of the residents of Springfield, with the middle-class Simpson family being the core focus of the show.

While the cartoon comedy makes many of its most biting gags come off as rather playful, The Simpsons has still, on occasion, strayed too close to the bone for some broadcasters (and some governments) and seen episodes receive bans as a result. Across the series’ 781-episode run, 11 such episodes have been barred, with the causes for their prohibition ranging from cultural insensitivity to political controversy.