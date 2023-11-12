The Big Picture Bart Simpson's character on The Simpsons was initially portrayed as a troublemaking, loudmouth fourth grader, but "Bart Gets an 'F'" allowed the writers to show his growth and dimension as a character.

The Season 2 premiere focuses on Bart's struggle to pass a history test and his determination to succeed, making us sympathize with him and root for his success.

"Bart Gets an 'F'" was a turning point for the show, showing that Bart could be more than just a punchline while paving the way for future episodes that fleshed out his character.

For over three decades, Bart Simpson has been one of the defining faces in the titular Simpson family, but he doesn't fully become the character that we know and love today without Season 2's premiere, "Bart Gets an 'F". Widely known as a troublemaking, loudmouth fourth grader, Bart is rarely ever thought of as a responsible, hardworking student. This was the way his character was portrayed for the entirety of Season 1. Those initial 13 episodes skyrocketed the little guy's popularity through the roof but also brought a protagonist to the forefront of pop culture that clashed with most others on TV. Season 2 finally gave The Simpsons writers a chance to flesh out the eldest Simpsons child into a three-dimensional character, one that didn't just spout off one-liners like, "Eat my shorts!"

But "Bart Gets an F" wasn't like any other episode of The Simpsons. This was an opportunity for the showrunners to demonstrate the full potential of this series beyond just being a prime-time animated comedy, and if pulled off, was seen as a means of cementing this show as a small screen staple. In doing so, the premiere of Season 2 was centered around its most popular character, Bart Simpson (Nancy Cartwright), who was pushed beyond what most people expected. Facing the threat of having to repeat the fourth grade, Bart pushes himself to study more than he ever has in his life for one final history test. This means sitting out on the fun of a snowy day, befriending and studying the forever unpopular geek Martin Prince (Russi Taylor), and slapping himself silly to stay focused and adequately prepare for his test.

After all of his work, Ms. Krabappel (Marcia Wallace) still ends up failing him by one point, ultimately giving him a 59 ("It's a high F!"). Bart breaks down crying and shows that he truly cares about passing this test, and through his tears, he demonstrates applied knowledge after referencing an obscure historical fact. Because of this, she grants him a bonus point on his test, which allows him to stay in the fourth grade. For the first time, Bart didn't just care about school, he became a sympathetic character — a pattern that was illuminated throughout the seasons.

Early Episodes of 'The Simpsons' Have Humor and a Heart

The first few seasons of The Simpsons are more sentimental than most casual viewers realize. These days, Matt Groening's series is often lumped in with other animated Fox shows like Family Guy and Bob's Burgers, but in its golden era, The Simpsons showed the best storytelling abilities among the lot of them. This was an era when the writers weren't just coming up with their funniest jokes, they were given a primetime slot that put them up against decade-defining shows like The Cosby Show. TV, prime-time sitcoms in particular, were often sentimental and aimed to package a moral message or a heartfelt moment in each episode.

The Simpsons' early seasons bared a bit of this influence, but was also a show that clearly had plenty of anti-influences. As much as kids and teenagers might have loved Bart, he was clearly not a role model for kids to look up to — a sentiment vocally supported by former First Lady, Barbara Bush, who later apologized, per Entertainment Weekly for misunderstanding the show. Still, The Simpsons' Season 1 episode "Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire" showed the family embracing a new pet, whereas "Moaning Lisa" saw Lisa learn to express herself through music. Now, with Season 2, it was Bart's turn to grow as a character.

Bart Simpson Wouldn't Be Who He Is Today Without "Bart Gets an 'F'"

At the beginning of "Bart Gets an 'F,'" Bart is exactly who he's always been. He fakes his way through a book report presentation on Treasure Island, only for Ms. Edna Krabappel to call his bluff on it and warn him about his standing in school after class. Up until this episode, we had never really seen Bart learn from his mistakes, and at this particular point, he still doesn't. When faced with taking a history test soon after, Bart pretends to be sick, gets the answers from Milhouse (Pamela Hayden), and takes the exam at a later date. In the end, he fails the test and is positioned to potentially repeat the fourth grade. In an emotional moment where he beats himself up over his grades, Bart promises to get his grades up so that he can continue in the fourth grade.

By this point in "Bart Gets an 'F,'" you'll probably realize that this episode isn't focused on being as funny as those that came before it. It is a Simpsons episode, so of course there are plenty of jokes to go around. But this story is far more concerned with investing in Bart's growth as a student. We really care about seeing him pass the fourth grade! So, even though it's amusing to see him partner up with Martin, it's also encouraging to see him actually try. Most of the best gags are in this subplot where Bart teaches him how to be cool in exchange for studying tips. It's this episode's best comedic stretch.

We Don't Just Root for Bart Simpson, We Feel Sorry For Him

It doesn't take long for Martin to get hooked on the cool life and leave Bart in the dust. Left to his own devices, Bart now has to find motivation to study by himself. This means stressing over procrastinating while watching a King Kong-like movie with Homer, staying in on a snow day that he prayed for to buy more time, and slapping himself over and over to stay focused. By the time he's hurting himself to stay on task, "Bart Gets an 'F'" takes on an even deeper emotional level. We aren't just rooting for him to pass, we really feel sorry for him.

Eventually, Bart has to face his fears and take the test. Even after nearly breaking himself to prepare, he still ends up failing on one point, which Ms. Krabappel hilariously rubs in his face. In a heartbreaking development, Bart breaks down into tears and mourns failing his test once again. It's a bizarre turn of events for young Bart Simpson. We're used to him being a smart ass left and right, but now we're all feeling down in the dumps over him failing a test? How could it not work when Bart is exclaiming that he "really tried" through a sea of tears? Even to this day, this remains one of the best scenes in the entire series. Just as we think it's all over for him, he woefully remarks to Ms. Krabappel that he relates to when George Washington failed and surrendered to the French in 1754. This impresses her, moving her so much to the degree that she gives him one point of extra credit — an act of mercy that passes him. Bart is truly elated — he even kisses Ms. Krabappel on the cheek, which he regrets later, and runs home shouting that he has passed.

"Bart Gets an 'F'" Paved the Way for Bart Simpson to Be Funny and Sympathetic

For the first time, a character that had been printed on killer T-shirts saying "Bart Simpson: Underachiever and Proud of It, Man," had finally pushed himself hard enough to pass the fourth grade. Everyone loved Bart's rebellious attitude in the first season, and although that would remain his defining characteristic, this showed that the series' most popular character could be more than just a punchline. This wasn't just a one-off either. Bart would continue to be fleshed out in future episodes like, "Bart's Girlfriend", "Stark Raving Dad", and even as recently as Season 23's episode, "A Totally Fun Thing That Bart Will Never Do Again" — an era that typically finds the show's humor and heart lacking.

These days, we've seen most Simpsons characters in a three-dimensional fashion: The good and the bad. How could we not? It's been on the air for almost 34 years! Despite being where we are now, there was a time when it was unthinkable to do anything but laugh at Bart Simpson. Root for him in school? Cry with him? That was impossible until "Bart Gets an 'F.'"

Whether you're a Simpsons fan and are familiar with this classic episode, or you haven't explored much of it beyond a mediocre post-2000 entry, "Bart Gets an 'F'" is a must-watch. Newcomers and fans of the franchise will find everything that this series is capable of, and get to know all sides of one of its flagship characters. You'll laugh, you might even cry, but without "Bart Gets an 'F,'" there's a chance that Bart and The Simpsons wouldn't be what they are today.

