Although it's a show that has produced some of the most memorable characters within the history of television, The Simpsons doesn’t have many characters as beloved as Bart. The sly prankster of the Simpsons claim is well-regarded because of what he draws out of the other members of the family; Marge is forced to be more cautious, Lisa is forced to be more bold, Homer has to be more patient, and even Maggie has to watch out for herself when she is in the company of Bart.

Bart became so popular during the initial popularity of The Simpsons that “Bartmania” swept the nation, giving the show some of its most popular moments, storylines, running gags, and catchphrases. Even during the seasons in which The Simpsons took a decline in quality, there still were generally a few great quotes from Bart that elevated the experience. Here are the ten best Bart quotes from The Simpsons.