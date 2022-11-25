Over the span of thirty-four seasons, The Simpsons has tended to repeat itself on occasion. Although the entire series supposedly takes place over the course of a single, zany, everlasting year, its long-run has led to a few continuity issues. Notably, Springfield and the eponymous family seem to celebrate holidays more than once. Every season, they celebrate Halloween with the “Treehouse of Horror” anthologies, and Springfield has had several Christmases, including the series’ very first episode “Simpsons Roasting On An Open Fire,” as well as other staples such as Season 7's "Marge Be Not Proud," Season 9’s “Miracle on Evergreen Terrace” and Season 12’s “Skinner’s Sense Of Snow.” While many of these episodes are beloved, their confluence messes with the overall plot and leads to none of them standing as the definitive Simpsons Halloween or Christmas special. A different holiday special, however, stands conspicuously on its own in the series. For over thirty years, "Bart vs. Thanksgiving" has remained the definitive Thanksgiving-centered episode on The Simpsons, and that unique singularity just might solidify it as the definitive Simpsons special for all holidays.

Released on Thanksgiving Day in 1990, Season 2's "Bart Vs. Thanksgiving" shares a Simpsons story emblematic of the series' foundational years. As the titular family—including the household regulars along with Grampa, Patty, Selma, and Marge's mother—gather around the table for the holiday feast, Lisa brings out an ornate centerpiece that she's poured her heart into constructing. Shortly thereafter, Bart comes in with the turkey. They vie for space on the table, tugging on the centerpiece until it flies from their hands and into the fireplace. Lisa runs away in tears while Marge and Homer send Bart to his room, causing him to run away with Santa's Little Helper. The pair meander about town, looking for food and encountering a number of other Springfield residents celebrating the holiday in their own ways.

Bart vs. Thanksgiving Is a Memorable Story About Family Conflict

The episode is memorable for this paradigmatic conflict, which characteristically depicts Lisa as the hardworking, sweet parent-pleaser, and Bart as the troublemaker. On top of that, hilarious instances such as Mr. Burns throwing away an entire Thanksgiving feast and Kent Brockman delivering a comically honest news story at the local soup kitchen offer glimpses into Springfield's Turkey Day beyond the family. These stops around town also illustrate the show's gradual universe building, which was just starting to bud in the sophomore season.

Like all the best Simpsons episodes, though, "Bart vs. Thanksgiving" offers more than just laughs. It also has a heartfelt message. Bart's time on the streets gives him newfound gratitude for his family. Still, when he returns home, he decides not to go through the front door right away but instead climbs up to the roof to be alone. Lisa finds him there and the two share a heartfelt conversation. Bart soon realizes his errors and gives his sister a sincere apology. The siblings hug and the episode concludes with Homer, Marge, and the kids all sitting together in the kitchen, happily eating turkey sandwiches in the late evening.

Given that Thanksgiving is a holiday largely centered around family, it feels like the perfect holiday for The Simpsons to satirize. While it does poke fun at a few of the traditions like football gambling and the Thanksgiving Day parade—which features a Bart balloon in one of the series' first ever meta jokes—"Bart vs. Thanksgiving" remains anchored in earnest familial themes. Ultimately, it is demonstrative of the Simpsons' overarching message: families can be dysfunctional, dimwitted, and chaotic, but they still know how to love and care for one another. It's a sentiment that anyone who has ever sat around a Thanksgiving table with a mixed and motley group of relatives can relate to.

Over the Years, There Have Been Very Little Thanksgiving Special Episodes for The Simpsons

Surprisingly, The Simpsons has rarely returned to this holiday throughout its long run. A couple episodes such as "Homer Vs. Dignity" and "Homer The Moe" have hinted at Thanksgiving in Springfield, and Season 23's "Holidays of Future Passed" begins with a Thanksgiving sequence before quickly becoming another Christmas special. The only full-length Thanksgiving episode to come out since "Bart vs. Thanksgiving" only debuted a few years ago with Season 31's "Thanksgiving of Horror." However, this 2019 episode feels more like a "Treehouse of Horror" add-on than a straightforward Thanksgiving special. Marge even introduces the episode as a "Treehouse" extension, framing it in the spooky spirit of Halloween from the start. Moreover, "Thanksgiving of Horror." riffs off of the familiar "Treehouse" model as a series of terrifying and fantastical vignettes. The stories do not take place in the show's regular universe, further securing "Bart vs. Thanksgiving" as The Simpsons' decisive canonical Thanksgiving.

One would likely think that after more than three decades, a series as family-focused as The Simpsons would take a second go at Thanksgiving, especially given its willingness to redo Christmas and Halloween so routinely. Perhaps the lack of additional Thanksgiving episodes reflects the show's gradual distancing from the eponymous family in favor of stories focued on the surrounding Springfield community. However, it could also be the due to the simple fact that "Bart vs. Thanksgiving" leaves little to be desired. Like a family film condensed into twenty-two minutes, it is funny, charming, and memorable, and today it offers the unique kind of nostalgia that can only be found in The Simpsons' most celebrated golden age episodes.

In its long, vast, and overlapping canon, The Simpsons have observed almost every Anglo-American holiday from The 4th of July to St. Patrick's Day to Flag Day and more. As aforementioned, the family has celebrated some holidays more than once in their dietetic year, with Halloween appearing every season and Christmas coming around quite regularly. With so many repeats, however, it's become hard to pinpoint a definitive Simpsons special for these holidays. Meanwhile, the more singularly depicted holidays fail to capture the same festive spirit as the major ones. "Bart vs. Thanksgiving" thus stands as a joyous anomaly. It encapsulates the essence of Thanksgiving just as Simpsons fans would want to see it, with equal parts humor and warmth, worthy of a rewatch every November.