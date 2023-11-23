The Big Picture The Simpsons became successful because it fits into the standard sitcom premise and has genuine emotional resonance through the interactions between characters.

The episode "Bart vs. Thanksgiving" deals with holiday anxieties and showcases the conflict between Bart and Lisa, offering a realistic portrayal of sibling rivalry.

The episode explores the consequences of Bart's actions and shows the complex bond between Bart and Lisa, highlighting the show's ability to capture human family moments.

Although the creation of The Simpsons inspired the development of other animated shows for adults, the series was never intended to be a straight-up farce. The Simpsons holds as much cultural staying power as it does because it fits within the parameters of a standard sitcom premise. Although the wacky side characters and chaotic sense-of-humor make the show enjoyable, many of the best moments in The Simpsons are simply the interactions between the characters. As odd as they are, Bart, Marge, Lisa, and Maggie aren’t that dissimilar from the families in other mainstream sitcoms. The Simpsons is primarily a comedy, but these familial elements did give the series a sense of genuine emotional resonance that distinguished it from other animated programs. The classic holiday episode “Bart vs. Thanksgiving” was an important installment that showed that The Simpsons wasn’t afraid to deal with some of the more uncomfortable aspects of the holiday season.

‘The Simpsons’ Understands Holiday Anxieties

While the first season of The Simpsons was primarily focused on establishing Springfield and introducing the characters, the second season began to develop a more complex fictional history. Episodes like “The Way We Was” incorporated flashbacks that fleshed out events that took place before the events of the series itself. The Simpson family began to feel less like a group of silly cartoon characters, and more like a real family. This made it all the more relatable when the characters celebrated the holidays like a normal family; it leant the series a sense of authenticity, because the characters’ experiences represented realistic anxieties about the holiday season. Bart and Lisa's sibling rivalry takes center stage in “Bart vs. Thanksgiving” when a petty argument spirals out of control.

The Simpsons begin celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday like any other family would. Marge spends days cooking a fine meal, Homer picks up his father for dinner, and their extended relatives arrive to start provoking arguments. However, Bart and Lisa have very different ideas on how to make this Thanksgiving one that no one will ever forget. Lisa works hard to create a beautiful cornucopia for the dinner table, and she’s ecstatic to show it off to the family when they all sit down. Although Bart rarely needs a reason to get annoyed with his younger sister, the cornucopia immediately sets him off. Bart can’t help but feel like Lisa is determined to make every celebratory event into some sort of academic assignment that she can ace.

“Bart vs. Thanksgiving” Is Representative of Lisa and Barts’ Relationship

The episode does a great job at showing how Bart and Lisa's conflict over the cornucopia is representative of their entire relationship. Lisa is desperate to please everyone, and wants to take any opportunity that she is given to prove that she is working hard. However, she’s also genuinely passionate about what she works on, and takes pride in making the cornucopia. Bart needs constant attention, and picking at Lisa is usually enough to keep him entertained. However, he’s also fearful that he’s just as unintelligent as his teachers seem to think. Bart doesn’t understand how everything comes so easily to Lisa; even when he works just as hard as she does, he never gets the results that he desires. When Lisa places the cornucopia in the center of the table, it's as if she’s rubbing her success in his face.

“Bart vs. Thanksgiving” shows how quickly a simple argument can escalate. Bart and Lisa get into an argument over the placement of the cornucopia on the table in proximity to the turkey, and it escalates into a brawl. Within moments, Bart instinctively throws Lisa's creation in the fireplace, destroying it. While this is nothing more than a way for Bart to win their argument, it’s completely devastating to Lisa. Bart simply assumes that since everything comes easily to Lisa, she didn’t necessarily care about what she created. Comparatively, Lisa doesn’t understand how Bart could destroy something that she dedicated a significant amount of time to making.

The episode explores how Bart and Lisa’ argument forces their parents to step in and make a firm ruling, with Homer and Marge both blame Bart, claiming that he "ruined" the holiday by setting off Lisa on purpose. Although Bart needs an authoritative person to tell him this, his parents’ words are far too harsh. It’s a very dark moment, as Bart realizes that his actions have consequences. Although he never intended to do anything other than irritate his sister, Bart finds himself isolated as a result of his behavior. Lisa simply lost an art project, but Bart is forced to reconsider the way that he behaves.

“Bart vs. Thanksgiving” does a great job at tying these two characters together in their sadness. Although Lisa is upset about the destruction of the cornucopia, the loss of an art project is less important than Lisa's relationship with her brother. The heart-to-heart conversation that Lisa and Bart share in the aftermath shows how receptive they both are to each other's emotions. Lisa realizes that at this moment, Bart needs someone to show him kindness, as their parents’ stern words have little effect on him. It’s only after seeing how willing Lisa is to him after having a meltdown that Bart is able to process his guilt. Although he doesn’t understand her feelings, he’s still able to respect them. The episode goes to more mature places than other The Simpsons holiday episodes.

The most tragic element of "Bart vs. Thanksgiving" is that it doesn’t offer a conclusion to Bart and Lisa's rivalry. Although they manage to amend their relationship in this brief moment, Bart nearly leaves home forever when his parents force him to apologize. The holiday is still a dour one where Bart and Lisa are forced to eat leftovers the day after instead of spending the holiday the way that it was intended. This is a cycle that they are destined to repeat forever. “Bart vs. Thanksgiving” is a Simpsons episode that can make the audience both laugh and cry. The show’s ability to perfect these human family moments is what makes the show so timeless.

