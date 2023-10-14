The Simpsons changed television, animation, and popular culture forever upon its debut in 1989. The animated series has inspired endless parodies, tributes, and homages throughout its history, and it's amazing that the series is still moving forward with its 35th season.

Although modern episodes of The Simpsons don’t necessarily live up to the height of the show’s “golden era” (which most fans agree constitutes the first nine seasons or so), the show will occasionally still produce a new episode that shows signs of that same initial brilliance. Here are the best episodes in every season of The Simpsons.

"Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire"

Season 1, Episode 1 (1989)



Nothing embodies the love that Homer (Dan Castellaneta), Marge (Julie Kavner), Lisa (Yeardly Smith), Bart (Nancy Cartwright), and Maggie share with each other better than the very first installment of The Simpsons. The holiday-themed installment presents Homer as a hardworking, but horribly incompetent father, who is only trying to provide his family with the perfect holiday season.

It was a stark contrast compared to the meaner, angrier version of Homer that evolved in some of the more recent seasons. The episode saw the first introduction of the Simpson family’s loyal dog, “Santa’s Little Helper.”

"The Way We Was”

Season 2, Episode 12 (1991)



The Simpsons has always excelled at parodying popular movies, and the season 2 episode “The Way We Was” utilized the loose outline of the classic Robert Redford film The Way We Were as a way to show its first flashback installment. Flashback episodes became quintessential within The Simpsons’ canon, and “The Way We Was” explored Homer and Marges’ first date while they were in high school.

Although the couple often comes for each others’ throats, “The Way We Was” showed a more tender side to their relationship, and why they still love each other after 35 years.

"Flaming Moe's"

Season 3, Episode 10 (1991)



The struggling bartender and lifelong loner Moe Szyslak (Hank Azaria) is one of The Simpsons’ greatest recurring characters; while Moe often has ambitions to achieve things greater than his tavern, he only rarely flirts with success and remains penniless.

However, the third season showed a potential change in Moe’s life when his new drink recipe begins selling incredibly well. It’s a hilarious look at how quickly Moe’s luck can change. After Homer reveals the drink’s ingredients, Moe is left in the same position with no one willing to help him out.

"Marge vs. The Monorail"

Season 4, Episode 12 (1993)



“Marge vs. the Monorail” is a masterpiece of comedy. Written by a young Conan O’Brien during the peak of his work on The Simpsons, the episode features one of the show’s greatest guest stars ever in Phil Hartman.

Hartman voices a traveling salesman who manages to convince Springfield to invest in a very expensive, very dangerous monorail system that it really does not need. Marge’s concerns go unnoticed, and the monorail inevitably initiates a horrible accident. This episode showed both Marge’s autonomy and her initiative to detract from the popular consensus and voice an unpopular opinion.

"Cape Feare"

Season 5, Episode 2 (1993)



Another fantastic movie parody arrived in the fifth season with “Cape Feare,” a parody of the classic horror thriller Cape Fear (that Martin Scorsese had remade a few years prior with Robert De Niro). This sees Springfield’s most villainous resident, the serial killer Sideshow Bob (Kelsey Grammar) escaping from prison in order to exact his revenge on his arch nemesis: Bart.

Bart’s anxiety over Sideshow Bob’s return creates a ton of great gags early on, but the final standoff where the Simpson family’s life is in danger is one of the few times that the series got genuinely gripping.

"And Maggie Makes Three"

Season 6, Episode 13 (1995)



In another excellent flashback episode, Homer explains the origin of the Simpson family’s infant member after Lisa notices that there are no baby pictures of Maggie. Between Homer quitting his job at the Springfield Power Plant and a police riot, “And Maggie Makes Three” shows that Maggie’s birth was far more chaotic than either Bart or Lisa had imagined.

This episode once again reinforces Homer’s love for his family, as he instantly falls in love with Maggie after spending time with her; Bart’s obnoxious comments as Homer tells the story are also quite entertaining.

"22 Short Films About Springfield"

Season 7, Episode 21 (1996)



This fast paced episode inspired by 1990s independent films like Slacker and Pulp Fiction managed to pack in 22 bite-sized adventures featuring different The Simpsons character that were woven together in a fluid storyline.

“22 Short Films About Springfield” was so perfect that it nearly inspired a spinoff series. After the episode became a fan favorite for its inventive way of incorporating the background characters in Springfield, producer Josh Weinstein stated that “we felt there were enough fleshed out side characters that many of them could carry their own full stories."

"The Springfield Files"

Season 8, Episode 10 (1997)



Over the course of its run, The Simpsons has featured crossover characters from many shows, including The Critic, Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, and American Dad! However, “The Springfield Files” still stands as the greatest, and certainly the funniest.

The episode went a step further than simply bringing in David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson as guest stars, as it was formatted like a traditional installment of The X-Files with Homer having an alien encounter. While generally the episodes where The Simpsons pushes the lines of relatability don’t work, this science fiction detour ended up not affecting the show’s status quo.

"The City of New York vs. Homer Simpson"

Season 9, Episode 1 (1997)



The ninth season is where The Simpsons started to steadily decline in quality. The episode “The Principal and the Pauper” is a particularly egregious example; characters that fans had learned to love started to act in ways that no longer felt realistic.

However, none of those concerns are present in the season’s first installment, “The City of New York vs. Homer Simpsons.” The episode shows the hilarious exploits that the Simpsons family gets up to when they take a vacation to the Big Apple, prompting Homer to get steadily madder.

"Mayored to the Mob"

Season 10, Episode 9 (1998)



While the tenth season helped make up for some of the mistakes that were made in the prior season, it solidified the reality that The Simpsons had already peaked. One of the issues that the show ran into was bringing in guest stars for nothing more than cameo roles that simply weren’t funny.

However, “Mayored to the Mob” gave Mark Hamill the chance to play himself in a self-deprecating, creative adventure that tied into Star Wars mania after the release of the first trailer for Star Wars: Episode I- The Phantom Menace. Homer becomes Hamill’s personal bodyguard after he’s rushed by a crowd of fans at a convention.

"Behind the Laughter"

Season 11, Episode 22 (2000)



The eleventh season marked the most significant gap in quality between seasons in the history of The Simpsons. The episode premises grew increasingly absurd, and The Simpsons no longer felt relevant to the social consciousness in the wake of other animated sitcoms like Family Guy and South Park pushing the parameters of the medium.

However, The Simpsons has never been afraid to laugh at its own faults. The in-universe,“behind the scenes” episode “Behind the Laughter” fictionalized the sort of programs that would generally be included on home video releases of movies and shows.

"Trilogy of Error"

Season 12, Episode 18 (2001)



The twelfth season of The Simpsons was also lackluster, as many of the episodes felt like their stories were not entirely fleshed out. “Homer vs. Dignity” was a particularly low point; the episode did nothing but laugh at Homer’s misfortune, and did not justify his abuse at the hands of the show’s writers.

However, “Trilogy of Error” once again drew on the inspiration of independent films through its inventive way of telling a simple story from three different perspectives that eventually sync up; Bart searches for illegal fireworks, Lisa tries to win a science fair, and Homer accidentally severs his own thumb.

"Half-Decent Proposal"

Season 13, Episode 10 (2002)



While Homer and Marges’ relationship has always been a contested one, their love for each other is what keeps The Simpsons going. Some of the later seasons featured moments where it seemed like the couple was always at each other's throats, but “Half Decent Proposal” does a great job at showing the lengths that Homer would go to in order to secure the longevity of his marriage.

When Marge’s old high school flame Artie Ziff (Jon Loivitz) pops up and attempts to steal her away, Homer must prove that their life together is happier than anything that Artie could have given her.

"Special Edna"

Season 14, Episode 7 (2003)



Bart’s Springfield Elementary School teacher, the grumpy Edna Krabappel (Marica Wallace), is one of The Simpsons’ most underrated characters. Edna is forced to tolerate endless pranks from Bart, who seems intent on making her miserable. The episode “Special Edna” features a rare moment of empathy between them; Bart nominates Edna for the Teacher of the Year award, and for a brief instance appears to be sincere.

Of course, this ends up leading to another extended prank that takes the Simpsons family to Orlando, Florida for a luxurious vacation. The episode also includes an amusing cameo from Little Richard as himself.

“Treehouse Of Horror XIV”

Season 15, Episode 1 (2003)



The Simpsons has a very well established format that each episode tends to follow, with the one exception being the seasonal Halloween episodes. Each season tends to include a “Treehouse of Horror” episode that focuses on three mini-adventures parodying popular tropes in the horror genre.

Although some “Treehouse of Horror” episodes lampooned recent horror movies, “Treehouse Of Horror XIV” showed that The Simpsons could reflect on the wider history of entertainment. Among the subjects lampooned in the episode are 1931’s Frankenstein, an episode of The Twilight Zone, and the personified version of Death known as “The Grim Reaper.”

"Sleeping With The Enemy"

Season 16, Episode 16 (2005)



The bully Nelson Muntz is one of the most underrated characters on The Simpsons, and one that has developed significantly since his initial introduction in the early seasons. While the show’s run in the early 21st century began to feel a little stale when so many storylines focused on characters that had already been well established.

It was nice to see an episode that devoted an entire story plot to Nelson, and showed his more empathetic side. When she feels that her children no longer appreciate her, Marge begins to become a maternal figure in Nelson's life.

"The Italian Bob"

Season 17, Episode 8 (2005)



Kelsey Grammar had returned to the role of Sideshow Bob several times throughout the series, but the standout episode “The Italian Bob” gave him his most villainous evil scheme since “Cape Feare.”

Bob appears to the Simpson family’s sympathies when it is revealed that he created a new life for himself in Italy, but soon his dreams are crushed after details of his past emerge. This created a plausible setup for Bob to once again take up his quest to kill Bart, a mission that was doomed to fail from the start.

"24 Minutes"

Season 18, Episode 21 (2007)



It’s always fun when The Simpsons parodies the style of another show, and “24 Minutes” capitalized on the popularity of the hit crime series 24 by following the same intense, “real time” style. It was an interesting break from the normal format of an episode of The Simpsons, and turned Lisa into a Bauer-esque protagonist when she begins searching for a mysterious stink bomb set to detonate in Springfield Elementary.

“24 Minutes” was enhanced thanks to the appearances by Kiefer Sutherland and Mary Lynn Rajskub as Jack Bauer and Chloe O'Brian, respectively, their characters from 24.

"Eternal Moonshine Of The Simpson Mind"

Season 19, Episode 9 (2007)



The release of The Simpsons Movie in 2007 resulted in the show finding its resurgence with newfound energy. The theatrical film had reinforced the importance of Homer and Marges’ marriage, which was also addressed in the nineteenth season’s most romantic installment, “Eternal Moonshine of The Simpson Mind.”

In a parody of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Homer is forced to question if he was capable of hurting Marge. His anxieties force him to look back at disturbing memories as he seeks out the truth behind his wife’s mysterious black eye.

"Coming To Homerica"

Season 20, Episode 21 (2009)



“Coming to Homerica” proved that The Simpsons could still confront modern themes, and the episode may have even more relevance today than it did when it initially aired in 2009. The twentieth season’s finale explored Springfield's descent into chaos upon the arrival of immigrants from a neighboring town and an outbreak of food poisoning from Krusty the Clown’s new vegetarian burgers.

The episode manages to address concepts such as vigilantism, social unrest, and the immigration crisis in a progressive way, while also incorporating some fun references to the Eddie Murphy classic Coming to America.

“Bart Gets A ‘Z’”

Season 21, Episode 2 (2009)



Although Bart’s apparent empathy towards Mrs. Krabappel in “Special Edna” was revealed to be nothing more than an extended prank, the younger Simpsons boy begins to show actual affection for his loyal Springfield Elementary School teacher in the episode “Bart Gets A ‘Z.’”

One of Bart’s pranks gone awry, resulting in Mrs. Krabappel's termination, which forces Bart to consider the consequences of his elaborate misdeeds. The episode puts Bart in an interesting situation by making him Krabappel’s rescuer; he’s forced to conceive of a new plot that will win his old teacher her job back.

“Elementary School Musical”

Season 22, Episode 1 (2010)



The Simpsons has experimented with original songs in the past, but “Elementary School Musical” featured some of the show’s best musical numbers ever. The story follows Lisa when she attends a theater camp and finds her place as an artist.

Despite her initial elation, Lisa is forced to recognize the sad reality that a majority of her favorite musicians and actors aren’t able to turn their passions into a full time profession. It makes for an amusing comment on the nature of show business, and features memorable appearances by Glee stars Lea Michele, Amber Riley, and Cory Monteith.

“Holidays of Future Passed”

Season 23, Episode 9 (2011)



“Holidays of Future Passed” is the best episode of The Simpsons since its “Golden Age,” and in many ways, could have been a perfect way for the show to end. The episode flashes forward many years in the future where Lisa is married to Milhouse, Maggie is a popular musician, and Bart is a struggling divorced father.

The episode brings the Simpsons family together for a heartfelt holiday season, and even features an appearance by Abe when Homer frees his cryogenically frozen body. Not every flash forward episode has worked, but “Holidays of Future Passed” felt like a spiritual successor to where The Simpsons began with "Simpsons Roasting On An Open Fire."

“A Test Before Trying”

Season 24, Episode 10 (2013)



Bart has never been a perfect student, but “A Test Before Trying” forced him to actually put his academic skills to good use when Springfield Elementary School is put on the verge of being shut down. Bart ducks out of class before a major exam that he’s forced to make up; whether he passes will determine the school’s fate.

It’s always humorous to see Bart in a position of responsibility, but he finally starts taking his task seriously after a vivid nightmare. This created a compelling scenario in which Bart is forced to actually work hard and study.

“Homerland”

Season 25, Episode 1 (2013)



After the successful parodies of The X-Files and 24, The Simpsons took a swing at lampooning another prestige drama series with the Homeland-themed episode “Homerland.” The episode stars Lisa, who speculates that her father may be linked to a terrorist network.

While this is obviously absurd, it does put Lisa in a humorous scenario where she has to actually pay attention to the nonsense that comes out of Homer’s mouth as he discusses his employment at the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant. Kristin Wiig has an amusing guest role as an FBI agent.

“Simpsorama”

Season 26, Episode 6 (2014)



In the aftermath of The Simpsons’ popularity, its showrunner Matt Groening found success with several other animated shows, including Futurama. While Futurama utilized a similar animation style as The Simpsons, it had a science fiction premise and was set in the distant future. Groening decided to finally bring the two shows together with the episode “Simpsorama.”

As a result, characters from The Simpsons appeared in the Futurama finale “Meanwhile,” which served as the finale of the show’s seventh season, and the end of its second wave of episodes. Groening has now developed a new Futurama series for Hulu.

“Barthood”

Season 27, Episode 15 (2015)



Cinephiles were still reeling from Boyhood’s quick rise and fall within the previous year’s award season. Richard Linklater’s coming-of-age drama was widely expected to be the frontrunner in the Academy Awards race for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay. However, Birdman (or the Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) managed to nab all three trophies when it came to the pivotal night.

That didn’t mean that Boyhood had faded from its initial cultural relevance, as The Simpsons parodied it with the coming-of-age style episode “Barthood.” The episode chronicled Bart’s growth and featured some inventive uses of flashback.

“Treehouse of Horror XXVII”

Season 28, Episode 4 (2016)



Later seasons of The Simpsons took bold creative swings through the incorporation of interactive media. “Treehouse of Horror XXVII” spiced up the traditional couch gag with an interactive virtual reality experience available on Google Cutaway.

It signified that The Simpsons would always be there to lampoon new trends in technology, even if at first glance they appear to be nothing more than gimmicks. The episode itself incorporated a post-apocalyptic segment similar to Mad Max: Fury Road, as well as a storyline lampooning espionage films such as the classic James Bond film Goldfinger.

“Flanders’ Ladder”

Season 29, Episode 21 (2018)



The death of Maude Flanders, the loyal wife of Homer’s friendly neighbor Ned, had been one of the most controversial episodes in the history of the series. While The Simpsons often floated darker themes and featured shocking moments, the permanent death of an established recurring character felt like it was a stretch too far. Maude returned in a ghostly form in “Flanders’ Ladder.”

It was her first appearance since death in the eleventh season’s episode “Alone Again, Natura-Diddily.” This showed that The Simpsons was able to at least acknowledge some of the criticisms that it had received.

“Bart’s Not Dead”

Season 30, Episode 1 (2018)



In another inspired parody of a recent Hollywood trend, The Simpsons tackled the success of faith-based films that are inspired by true stories in “Bart’s Not Dead.” After Bart falsifies evidence of a supposed “miracle,” he’s approached by a Christian production studio about potentially lending the rights to his story for a faith-based film.

This is a clear jab at films like God’s Not Dead or Miracles of Heaven that are supposedly “based on true events;” it indicated that The Simpsons still had an edge to it that other animated shows lacked.

“Thanksgiving of Horror”

Season 31, Episode 8 (2019)



Ever since its second season, The Simpsons has aired an installment in the “Treehouse of Horror” series during the Halloween season. However, season 31 switched up the formula by applying the format of a “Treehouse of Horror” installment to a Thanksgiving-themed episode. Generally, The Simpsons’ Thanksgiving episodes tend to be more heartfelt, so it was interesting to see the series tackle more horrific themes in its celebration of Turkey Day.

The three short segments actually proved to be more terrifying than a majority of the show’s recent Halloween episodes; “Thanksgiving of Horror” incorporated parodies of Apocalypto, Black Mirror, and Alien.

“The Last Barfighter”

Season 32, Episode 22 (2021)



Moe is about as harmless as The Simpsons’ characters get, but that didn’t mean that he didn’t have a few tricks up his sleeve that he had been hiding from the patrons of his tavern for many years. Moe reveals that he is in a secret society of bartenders that collect secrets on their guests, and uses his knowledge of Springfield to reveal various characters’ secrets.

The episode incorporates many references to the John Wick franchise; Moe even attends a covert meeting of various bartenders at a mysterious hotel called “The Confidential.”

“Pixelated and Afraid”

Season 33, Episode 12 (2022)



When it comes to the Primetime Emmy Awards, The Simpsons has a monopoly on wins that may never be topped by another animated program. The Emmys have nominated The Simpsons in the Outstanding Emmy Award category a record breaking 32 times, with season 33’s “Pixelated and Afraid” being one of the latest.

The nomination was certainly a worthy one; “Pixelated and Afraid” mocked the success of reality programs like Naked and Afraid when Homer and Marge are trapped in a dreary winter forest, putting their survival skills (and patience for each other) to the test.

“Treehouse of Horror XXXIII”

Season 34, Episode 6 (2022)



The Simpsons changed up its animation style in the latest “Treehouse of Horror” installment. In addition to a computer-generated closing sequence, the short segment “Death Tome” utilized the style of anime shows in its parody of shows like Death Note.

The Simpsons has always played it loosely when it comes to the official “canon,” but the segment “Simpsons World” incorporated references to classic older episodes, including “Marge vs. The Monorail” and “Lisa’s Rival.” It was a great way to reward the loyal fans that had actually been watching the series since its inception.

