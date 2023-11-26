Springfield's favorite clown is one of the best side characters on The Simpsons. His inappropriate behavior, unhealthy habits, gambling debts, untrustworthy products, and endless materialism have made him essential to the show's satire of America's entertainment industry. Even when he only has a few lines in an episode, they tend to be a few of the funniest.

So, when Krusty plays a major role in the plot, chances are it's going to be a lot of fun. Some side characters are too flat to hold their own, but Krusty is complex enough to more than justify a leading role. The following eight episodes are proof of that—just as much as they're proof that no one should ever use Krusty-brand eyewash.

The Simpsons Release Date December 17, 1989 Cast Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, Hank Azaria, Harry Shearer Genres Comedy Rating TV-14 Seasons 36

10 "Clown Without Pity" from "Treehouse of Horror III"

Season 4, Episode 5, Segment 1

image via 20th Television

Krusty has distributed some dangerous products over the years, but none more terrifying than this Krusty doll that comes to life in the first segment of "Treehouse of Horror III." It's Bart's birthday, and Homer forgot to get him a present. So he goes to the House of Evil store to buy a last-minute toy. The shopkeeper takes a talking Krusty doll from the shelf, but warns him that the object is cursed (as is the frozen yogurt that comes with it).

Life-size Krusty can be a jerk sometimes, but the clown is straight-up homicidal as a doll. At least he only tries to kill Homer, though. Weapons include sharp objects, a dog bowl, and his tiny gloved hands. The rampage continues until it's revealed that the doll was set to "Evil" mode the whole time. After being switched to "Good," Krusty's so nice that he does all of Homer's chores—though not without complaints. "Clown Without Pity" shows that, of all the evil clowns out there, Krusty might be the funniest to watch.

9 "Insane Clown Poppy"

Season 12, Episode 3

image via 20th Television

Common sense indicates that Krusty would make a bad father figure. But he has to try in season 12's "Insane Clown Poppy," in which the controversial clown learns at a book signing that he has a daughter named Sophie. John Updike might think it's funny, but Krusty's not amused. It turns out he met Sophie's mother during the Gulf War, and foiled a rather important mission that's made Sophie's mother bitter to this day.

But Sophie (voiced by Drew Barrymore) still hopes that she can forge a relationship with her father. Not like she puts him on a pedestal; in fact, some of Sophie's funniest lines convey how aware she is of her dad's reputation. After taking her to the beach, Krusty starts to grow fond of fatherhood. Of course he quickly loses the girl's trust, and needs to infiltrate the mob in order to win it back. The final scene is a heartwarming confirmation that this father-daughter relationship can actually last.

8 "Bart the Fink"

Season 7, Episode 15

image via 20th Television

In "Bart the Fink," Krusty is persecuted for tax fraud and subsequently crashes his plane into a mountain. At first, it seems like one of the show's most tragic character deaths, but after the funeral, Bart keeps spotting his hero around town. Though the lookalike has no makeup on, Bart is desperate to believe it's Krusty. Sure enough, it is, but the former clown seems content with anonymity now.

This isn't the first time that the controversial clown has struggled with living in the spotlight, but it is the first time he's faked his own death. He even puts on a new (and convincing) voice for his new identity. The ex-entertainer has meditated on what kind of person he is without his wealth, and at least briefly finds some peace of mind at sea before letting the Simpson kids persuade him to come back.

7 "Homie the Clown"

Season 6, Episode 15

image via 20th Television

In "Homie the Clown," Homer goes to clown school and Krusty's his teacher. In theory, this duo should not result in an adequate education, but Homer actually learns enough to pass as a Krusty knockoff. He does birthday parties and other easy gigs while his mentor eats condor eggs and lights priceless jewelry ablaze.

Unfortunately, Homer's make-up is too convincing. The mob mistakes him for Krusty, at which point he is nearly murdered on account of unpaid gambling debts. Luckily, his old instructor shows up just in time. Using his remarkable cycling skills and fifty bucks in cash, the one and only Krusty gets them both out of trouble.

6 "Bart Gets Famous"

Season 5, Episode 12

image via 20th Television

In "Bart Gets Famous," Bart becomes Krusty's assistant and winds up having to do a sketch with his idol. Without much experience, Bart accidentally destroys the entire set and reflexively says, "I didn't do it." This gets a ton of laughs, and overnight the exhausted toilet scrubber and Danish-stealer becomes a big star who only ever has one line.

Interestingly, Krusty already seemed to use "I didn't do it" as an established catchphrase in his first major episode from season 1, "Krusty Gets Busted." Bart puts his own spin on the phrase, though, and it's a delight to watch his clown-boss guide (and profit off of) him through the repetitions of stardom.

5 "Krusty Gets Busted"

Season 1, Episode 12

image via 20th Television

When Krusty holds up the Kwik-E-Mart, he is arrested and put on trial for armed robbery. Ever-loyal Bart is the only one in Springfield who thinks his hero is innocent, and he convinces Lisa to help prove Krusty's innocence. Her superior intellect helps them gather important evidence, but it's Bart who actually comes up with the indisputable defense.

"Krusty Gets Busted" proved as early as season one that Krusty was meant to be more than just a send-up of children's programming. Here he is also a victim of the media and the courts, who drag his name through the mud relentlessly before a verdict has even been reached. He may be illiterate, a heavy smoker, and a problem gambler, but he's no armed robber. It's also nice to see that he does care what the children think of him (to some extent, anyway).

4 "Kamp Krusty"

Season 4, Episode 1

image via 20th Television

When Bart and Lisa arrive at Kamp Krusty, they and the rest of the kids are confused: Where's Krusty? Unfortunately for them, he's at Wimbledon, but the authoritarian camp counselors assure the children that their beloved clown will arrive soon enough.

Eventually, he does, albeit only after the campers rebel—sparking a media circus that puts Krusty under tremendous pressure to visit. This classic season 4 premiere shows the legendary clown at his most negligent, as well as his most redeemable. To make up for Kamp Krusty, he takes the kids on a free trip to Tijuana.

3 "Like Father, Like Clown"

Season 3, Episode 6

image via 20th Television

Believe it or not, Krusty the Clown is a stage name. Krusty's real name is actually Hershel Krustofsky, and he has been estranged from his father for so long that he can't even hide his sadness on air. Hershel's father, a rabbi, disowned him when he began his comedy career.

"Like Father, Like Clown" digs deep into Krusty's backstory, adding another fascinating layer to this complicated chain-smoker and helping cement him as (sometimes) one of the most relatable characters on the show. We see his professional side, his sensitive side, and the inner child who's yearned for his father's approval for decades, all without sacrificing The Simpsons' top-tier humor.

2 "Krusty Gets Kancelled"

Season 4, Episode 22

In this season four finale, a new show directly challenges Krusty's viewer ratings, which quickly take a nosedive. After Krusty loses his show, the Simpsons help him get back in shape and on the air for a spectacular TV comeback special. Krusty's showbiz friends help, too, making for some of the show's best celebrity cameos—from super-human Johnny Carson to half-brother Luke Perry to no-nonsense Bette Midler.

"Krusty Gets Kancelled" demonstrates yet again that the clown at rock bottom is just as funny as when he's on top. Of course, he degrades himself either way ("Gimme a bigger lolly!"). In the end, Krusty's gracious side emerges when he lets Bart and Lisa take fifty percent of his tee-shirt sales. It may be "the sweetest plum," but they deserve every penny.

1 "The Last Temptation of Krust"

Season 9, Episode 15

image via 20th Television

Krusty's all washed up, but he doesn't know it until he bombs in ridiculously outdated fashion at a celebrity stand-up comedy event. In his subsequent retirement speech, he complains about what's wrong with comedy today, amounting to an impromptu bit that cracks up the press and begins his new George Carlin-esque anti-establishment persona. He even gets the ponytail.

"The Last Temptation of Krust" is a rare win from season 9 that displays Krusty's frustration with show business in conflict with his penchant for selling out. What will he choose—the cheap merchandise and advertisements that got in the way of his craft, or artistic freedom? It's not hard to guess which, but that hysterical "Canyonero" commercial is a perfect surprise to finish the episode.

Watch on Disney+

NEXT: 'The 30 Best Animated Series For Adults, Ranked'