A decent number of people would agree that the modern era of Matt Groening's classic animated sitcom The Simpsons is not as good as the previous eras of the show. However, most of the time, that statement has more to do with just how good the older seasons were, rather than the modern era being poor, which it isn't. There are still plenty of bright spots that can bring back the glory days, and one of them comes in Season 35's 7th Episode "It's a Blunderful Life."

This serves as the Thanksgiving episode of the season and is a hilarious episode that parodies the classic Christmas film, It's a Wonderful Life, with an effective commentary on the dystopian ways the world is changing. Not only this, but this episode also manages to give some delightful twists and turns that makes it a fresh entry into The Simpsons' lore.

What Happens in 'The Simpsons' Season 35, Episode 7?

"It's a Blunderful Life" begins 60 years into the future, when "Daily iPad"s are delivered by warring drones to people's houses. The Simpsons sit around the table as a printer spits out the food. Homer (Dan Castellaneta) has passed away, but his hologram is still around. With all the kids and grandkids sat around the table, Lisa (Yeardley Smith) tells the story of the worst Springfield blackout, and we go back to our present day. When Homer is at his work's Hawaiian Day celebrations, he almost breaks the nuclear reactor core, but Mr Burns is the one who actually causes a near-meltdown and then a city blackout. With everyone blaming Homer, he and his family become the outcasts of the town, and even Marge (Julie Kavner) struggles to believe him after his past history of messing up and lying about it.

This 'The Simpsons' Episode Does a Wonderful Job Parodying 'It's a Wonderful Life'

Most of The Simpsons titles are puns of famous films, yet "It's a Blunderful Life" is able to flip the narrative of the 1946 classic in a way that sparks a lot of comedy. Rather than the original message that you don't know the goodwill people hold towards you, this episode shows Homer exactly the bad will that people hold towards him, as they are immediately prepared to blame him for something that wasn't even his fault. Even though the angry mob coming after Homer is almost a staple of The Simpsons now, with even Lisa commenting on how abnormal it is for a family to be targeted this much, the fact that Homer is actually innocent for once provides this undercurrent of somewhat justified injustice, as even Homer's friends point out that Homer has been guilty in the past, so he didn't give much reason to believe him.

The most successful aspect of the episode is the way it is able to show how our present day society can evolve into one that none of us wish to live in. In the present day, we are shown how the economists have taken over, with Mr. Burns' non-union workers musical number. We are also shown how the government has become such a mess of red tape, that the mayor, voiced by Castellaneta, says "the government can't help itself, let alone help you" and is cheered for commissioning a study on whether to commission a study. Both moments are hilarious, but when you take a moment to digest what really just happened, you can't say it is that different to the state of political governance in the real world either.

We see how this evolves into a society where no one minds that Bart (Nancy Cartwright) died during Lisa's story, because they have his hologram, and the food is completely manufactured. Once again, it's a great gag as it also continues on from Bart's savage mockery of Lisa in the present day. As he comments, Lisa's story was so long and boring that he died. But it also shines a light on how perhaps we are becoming more and more disconnected from each other due to technology. In the end, this may not be enough to convince some fans that the modern era can still have its bright moments, but "It's a Blunderful Life" is an excellent execution of what makes The Simpsons great. Those qualities are funny parody, engaging commentary, and a chaotic family dynamic that means all the characters bounce off of each other so well we end up belly aching and laughing.

