The Simpsons isn’t just the greatest animated series of all-time; it’s a pop culture encyclopedia that has changed the way that audiences view television, animation, comedy, and what a “long running” show actually looks like. The Simpsons has broken so many cultural barriers throughout its run that it would be almost impossible to name them all, and the show is still going strong with a 35th season slated to debut in October.

While the early episodes are considered to be the show’s peak, there have been many strong recent installments as well. Here are the ten best seasons of The Simpsons, ranked.

10 Season 22

The Simpsons is largely believed to have declined in quality over time, even though fans of the series seem to disagree on when exactly the “Golden Age” was. It’s evident that season 11 marked a serious creative downhill point that took the series a long time to recover from, but some of the more recent seasons have shown signs of life that harken back to the first few seasons.

Season 22 showed an ambition that the series had not had in awhile thanks to experimental episodes like the music-heavy “Elementary School Musical.”

9 Season 1

The first seasons of comedy shows often don’t always take off and establish themselves as future classics. Shows like The Office and Parks and Recreation didn’t quite find the right tone that they would ultimately settle on, but the first season of The Simpsons firmly established why the series was so special.

The Simpsons resembled the traditional sitcoms of the 1980s, but its unique animation style served as a parody of small town life and suburban America. Most importantly, the show wasn’t afraid to be sincere, as was evident in the debut episode “Simpsons Roasting On An Open Fire.”

8 Season 10

Season 10 is perhaps the last truly great season of the show; while season 9 showed some signs of problems emerging with the controversial episode “The Principal and the Pauper,” which rewrote the backstory of Principal Skinner, Season 10 still retained the same quality as the earlier seasons.

Although it ended with the controversial episode “Thirty Minutes Over Tokyo,” season 10 featured one of the show’s all-time greatest guest appearances when Mark Hamill appeared as himself (as well as a bodyguard instructor) in the hilarious episode “Mayored to the Mob.”

7 Season 2

Season 2 was where The Simpsons sharpened up its animation style and let the writers truly run wild with their ideas. Still, the show retained its sense of hopefulness by showing the genuine love within the family. “Bart vs. Thanksgiving” is a great example, as after accidentally destroying one of Lisa’s creations, Bart realizes that he needed to remind his sister of his affection.

Season 2 also made a breakthrough with the first flashback episode; in “The Way We Was,” the show went back in time to show Homer and Marges’ first date, and established why they’ve been an enduring couple for 30 years.

6 Season 3

Season 3 is the only season of The Simpsons that was censored when the entire catalog was added to Disney+. The series premiere episode, “Stark Raving Dad,” featured an extended guest appearance from Michael Jackson, which the creators chose to remove due to the sexual abuse allegations that have been leveled at the pop star.

Nonetheless, the rest of the season is filled with classics, including the one successful moment in Moe’s career in “Flaming Moe’s” where the lonely bartender temporarily has a solid business going. Sadly, it doesn’t last too long.

5 Season 6

Season 6 provided The Simpsons with another game changing moment in its finale “Who Shot Mr. Burns? Part One.” It was a parody of the drama series Dallas, which had ended one of its pivotal seasons with a cliffhanger episode where a character was shot.

In The Simpsons version, Springfield is sent into a crisis when Mr. Burns is shot, and all of the residents become suspects in an interlocking narrative. The show wouldn’t resolve the crisis until the premiere of the next season. Elsewhere in the season are classics like “Lemon of Troy” and “Homer the Great.”

4 Season 7

Season 7 was given the perfect opportunity to resolve the crisis from its predecessor with its premiere episode “Who Shot Mr. Burns? Part Two,” in which the actual culprit was revealed.

The rest of the season included a ton of great character spotlight episodes that honed in on background players, but it was the episode “22 Short Films About Springfield” that is remembered best. In the style of Pulp Fiction, the anthology episode tied together various events in Springfield into one of the most exhilarating episodes of the entire series.

3 Season 5

There is no character in The Simpsons that is more fearsome than Sideshow Bob, the spurned former sidekick to Krusty the Clown that became a serial killer after years of being embarrassed. Sideshow Bob’s number one goal is to kill Bart, and he nearly gets to complete his mission in the episode “Cape Feare,” which parodied Martin Scorsese’s recent remake of Cape Fear.

“Cape Feare” was one of many extraordinary episodes in season 5 that showed that the series was able to take risks with more ambitious storylines that put the characters in legitimate danger. Homer literally leaves the planet in the classic “Deep Space Homer.”

2 Season 8

The Simpsons has done crossover episodes with many shows over the years, including Bob’s Burgers, The Critic, Family Guy, and American Dad! However, none were better than season 8’s “The Springfield Files,” in which both Gillian Anderson and David Muchovny appeared as their respective characters from The X-Files for an episode that featured Homer getting caught in the midst of an alien invasion.

The season also parodied other pop culture franchises; the episode “You Only Move Twice” was perfectly timed as a parody of the James Bond series that made fun of the spy saga’s hallmarks and cliches.

1 Season 4

Season 4 is simply a perfect season of television; there aren’t a lot of shows within any genre that have managed to deliver 22 excellent installments in a row, and it’s a testament to The Simpsons’ incredible writing staff that the quality was so consistent throughout the early run.

Among the young writers working on the series was Conan O’Brien, who penned the all-time classic “Marge vs. The Monorail,” in which the charismatic salesman Lyle Lanley (voiced by guest star Phil Hartman) convinces the citizens of Springfield to invest in a dangerous train system.

