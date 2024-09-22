The Simpsons has a number of tropes that it's stuck to over the years: no matter if he gets fired or stumbles into a new job, Homer Simpson (Dan Castellaneta) will still be working at Springfield's nuclear power plant. Lisa (Yeardley Smith) is always the intelligent do-gooder, while Bart (Nancy Cartwright) remains the troublemaker. Also, Simpons fans have tried — and failed — to correctly guess where Springfield is located in the USA (series creator Matt Groening eventually revealed that he named it after Springfield, Oregon.) The biggest element of The Simpsons is that none of the characters have significantly aged in the 35 years that the series has been on-air.

This fact has sparked a number of theories, ranging from the idea that Homer is in a coma to Springfield being trapped in a time loop, but the most simple explanation is that The Simpsons uses what is called a "floating timeline." A "floating timeline" allows for a series to constantly update itself while still keeping its core elements intact. Comic books, particularly Marvel and DC, have used this for years, but The Simpsons was the first animated sitcom to pioneer this tradition. And while it's helped the series stay abreast of current trends, this practice has led to some snags in continuity — though that might be coming to a close.

The Floating Timeline of ‘The Simpsons’ Has Caused Some Contradictions

Image via Fox

The floating timeline of The Simpsons has not only let the show poke fun at current pop culture trends but also contributed to its strange "predictions" that wound up coming true in real life. If your characters don't age, then anything is on the table as far as comedy goes. But it also causes The Simpsons to contradict itself at certain points, especially when it comes to Homer and Marge (Julie Kavner)'s relationship. Season 2's "The Way We Was" explores their first meeting in high school, while subsequent episodes are dedicated to showing the early days of their marriage and the eventual births of Bart, Lisa, and Maggie. But recent episodes have thrown this history into question, particularly Season 19's "That '90's Show" (no relation to the Netflix spinoff), which winds up changing the circumstances of Bart's conception. Season 29's “3 Scenes Plus a Tag from a Marriage" takes it one step further by revealing that Homer and Marge lived in an entirely different city from Springfield.

These inconsistencies have caused fans to cry foul, but producer Matt Selman told IGN that the show was never meant to have a linear timeline.

"We don't have the stresses of other shows — of having them to be serialized or having an arc for the season. We're a real old-school ‘90s show where every episode could be the first episode of the Simpsons; every episode could be the last episode of the Simpsons. We're not really married to continuity, although some people love continuity. Every episode is its own little mini-movie."

However, that might change with Season 36.

‘The Simpsons’ Latest Season Could Add Real-Time Aging to the Show

Close

Season 36 of The Simpsons will open with the episode "Bart's Birthday," marking the first time one of the Simpsons has had an on-screen birthday. Prior to this, Bart was always depicted as a 10-year-old; by aging him up, The Simpsons is suggesting that it's open to the concept of finally breaking from its floating timeline. It isn't the first time the show has played with jumping into the future, as episodes including "Lisa's Wedding" and "Holidays of Future Passed" have shown grown-up versions of Bart, Lisa, and Maggie. But the reality of Bart's growing up was first teased in Season 35's “A Mid-Childhood Night’s Dream,” when Marge learns that he's almost ready to move to fifth grade — and having a less than welcome realization that her "special little guy" is growing up. "A Mid-Childhood Night's Dream" was praised for the emotional approach it took, but it could have also been hinting that after 35 years, The Simpsons' creative crew is ready to start moving in a new direction. Time will tell if "Bart's Birthday" winds up actually taking things in a new direction or if Springfield's residents will remain ageless.

The Simpsons is available to stream on Disney+. Season 36 premieres on September 29, 2024.

The Simpsons The satiric adventures of a working-class family in the misfit city of Springfield. Release Date December 17, 1989 Cast Harry Shearer Dan Castellaneta , Julie Kavner , Nancy Cartwright , Yeardley Smith , Hank Azaria Main Genre Comedy Seasons 36 Studio Fox

Watch on Disney+