One of the things that makes The Simpsons one of the greatest animated shows of all time is that fans see a part of themselves in its abundant cast of characters. Whether they're kids getting beat up by bullies, overworked teachers trying to reign in a hectic class, adults trying to steal cable, or wives getting fed up with their husbands, there is someone here for everyone to connect with. The Simpsons' remarkable ability to craft empathy-worthy characters is one of the under-appreciated yet key ingredients to its humor. After all, comedy is rooted in truth.

Even less-relatable characters get bogged down in everyday problems and minutiae that most fans can recognize; likewise, they often find joy in the same things most people do (like a snow day). The most relatable characters in The Simpsons find themselves in situations that are common in real life and thereby earn sympathy from the audience. They might also have personality traits that many can identify with, good and bad. Though they vary in complexity, these characters are more effective reflections of ourselves than the rest.

10 Homer Simpson

Voiced by Dan Castellaneta

Although the Simpson patriarch (Dan Castellaneta) isn't always likable, Homer Simpon's best episodes show how his conscience ultimately guides him. For example, he buys Lisa a pony and works a second job at the Kwik-E-Mart to afford it, gathers a bunch of customers to keep Flanders's Left-Hand store in business, and moves his family out of Cypress Creek when they tell him they're not happy in the new neighborhood. Homer actually got his job as a safety inspector because he led a demonstration outside the power plant protesting its environmental pollution.

On the other side of things, many can appreciate relaxing on the couch with a beer and some snacks (albeit hopefully not as much as him), and having a lazy day at work. Also, many can empathize with the insecurities that come from male-pattern baldness and not being the smartest guy at work. Along with being abandoned by his mother, which is explored in heartbreaking detail in season 7's "Mother Simpson," Homer's relatability overpowers his less flattering qualities.

9 Principal Skinner

Voiced by Harry Shearer

Principal of Springfield Elementary and Vietnam-veteran Seymour Skinner (Harry Shearer) has a lot of work to do. He has to deal with all the children (including troublemakers like Bart) and teachers and has to manage everything from the cafeteria to the schoolyard. Those who have had to work with a low budget should see part of themselves in Principal Skinner during episodes like "Who Shot Mr. Burns?" and "The PTA Disbands."

Then there's the matter of kissing up to his boss, Superintendent Chalmers (Hank Azaria). Most viewers ought to know the feeling of pretending to be happy to see a short-tempered authority figure. Skinner may be a mama's boy, but those who have had to live with a problematic parent can surely empathize with him when his mother is being a handful and a half. Episodes like "Grade School Confidential" show that he is also a lonely man in need of love.

8 Otto Mann

Voiced by Harry Shearer

It's routinely emphasized that Otto Mann (Harry Shearer) is a dangerously bad driver and not the smartest person around. On the other hand, he's also super chill, tries to bring positive vibes, loves music, partakes in recreational marijuana, and seems to be a guy of simple needs. For instance, the season four premiere depicts him looking forward to Spaghetti O's and daytime television over summer break.

Whether he's humming Black Sabbath while fixing the Blood Mobile or jamming with Bart in the Simpson garage, Otto comes across as a stoner just living his life and barely getting by. Many people in their 20s can relate. He doesn't even have enough money to afford a place with windows, as established in the season 8 classic, "You Only Move Twice." Additionally, so many people sound like Otto after a few puffs, making his character pretty easy to connect to.

7 Bart Simpson

Voiced by Nancy Cartwright

Bartmania wasn't just luck. After all, if Homer is the Everyman of the show, then Bart (Nancy Cartwright) is the Everyboy: he's a kid who gets beat up by bullies, thinks school is boring, and loves watching cartoons like the hilarious Tom and Jerry parody Itchy and Scratchy. He skateboards well enough to make impressive jumps in episodes like "Bart the Daredevil." Bart's insensitive phases are evened out by episodes where he's unreasonably pressured to do well in sports by his father, such as "Dead Putting Society."

Most people have had a rebel streak at some point, though perhaps not to the same degree as Bart; his anti-authority stance is excessive, but it's still something that those who remember their school days can somewhat admire. Not to mention his struggle with keeping up in class, as sympathetically depicted in "Bart Gets an F," one of Bart's best episodes. Anyone with a dog will appreciate how much he loves Santa's Little Helper, and of course, we sympathize every time Homer strangles him.

6 Ms. Hoover

Voiced by Maggie Roswell (and Marcia Mitzman Gaven)

Miss Hoover (Maggie Roswell) is so done with her second-grade class that when a teacher's strike is announced in season six, she immediately drives off and tells her students to go home from her car. She is so stressed out that she spends most of season two's "Lisa's Substitute" sick at home simply because she thought she had Lyme Disease. When she returns to class and explains the term "psychosomatic" to the children, the viewer sympathizes.

Is she the most passionate teacher? No. But with Ralph Wiggum (Nancy Cartwright) constantly asking stupid questions and eating crayons in the back of the classroom, it's pretty easy to see why. This woman is essentially just Mrs. Krabappel waiting to happen, which is all the more apparent when Lisa watches her crying as she enters the classroom and compassionately remarks, "God, she's been dumped again." Hang in there, Miss Hoover!

5 Milhouse

Voiced by Pamela Hayden

Milhouse Van Houten (Pamela Hayden) is Bart's wimpy best friend. He's practically blind without his glasses and has an unreciprocated crush on Lisa. Milhouse's overall approach to life is summed up when Lisa asks him to give Nelson Muntz (Nancy Cartwright) a note, and he thinks to himself: "Once she sees you'll do anything she says, she's bound to respect you!" Though his dorkiness is exaggerated for comic effect, anyone who's been bullied and wasn't the coolest kid can identify with Milhouse.

Like Bart, Milhouse likes to read comic books and watch cartoons, but he's usually nice and tries to be good, which can be difficult, considering his best friend is a rascal. Surely, many viewers will have been in that position, too. Poor Milhouse also becomes the child of divorced parents in season eight, which will strike a chord with audiences who also spent the latter half of their childhoods in that kind of situation.

4 Ruth Powers

Voiced by Pamela Reed

The most important thing to know about Ruth Powers (Pamela Reed) is that she hates her ex-husband. She divorced him two years before moving next to the Simpsons, as all he ever did was work and drink. Her first appearance was in season four's "New Kid on the Block," where she comes across as a cool single mom who raised an equally cool kid. Ruth is so severely underused that she gets a good amount of lines in only a few episodes, but she is so likable within that time frame that it would be a crime not to mention her.

The way she tells Marge that her ex-husband took the power tools, the car, her youth, and her faith in humanity is both hilarious and sadly relatable. This is in "Marge on the Lam," in which the two have a fun girls' night out. Ruth later steals her ex-husband's car to get back at him for not paying child support, which leads to a deepened friendship The Simpsons should have explored in later seasons. This underused gem of a character feels much more down-to-earth than most of the others in this show.

3 Mrs. Krabappel

Voiced by Marcia Wallace

Edna Krabappel (Marcia Wallace) is Bart's fourth-grade teacher, which makes her job hard enough. Throw in Nelson Muntz, and the viewer wonders how she could go another day without goody-two-shoes Martin Prince around to revive her faith in education. Her ability to handle the children, the way she smokes her troubles away, and the fact that she can watch a video about hormonal bunnies and say, "She's faking it," all make her a fantastic portrayal of the veteran teacher. She has a better sense of humor than Miss Hoover, too.

Before her divorce, Mrs. Krabappel divulges to the class that Mr. Krabappel's been cheating on her with their marriage counselor. In "Lisa's Substitute," she even tells Mr. Bergstrom (Dustin Hoffman) that her husband moved to his lover's house. Along with filling out a romantic ad in the paper and having a pretty active nightlife, it's clear that Mrs. Krabappel could use another (better) man. Mrs. Krabappel's passing is among the most tragic deaths in The Simpsons, but her legacy endures. Rest in peace, Marcia Wallace.

2 Marge

Voiced by Julie Kavner

Marge Simpson (Julie Kavner) has been underappreciated in the Simpson home since the beginning. She is one of the few characters with common sense, employing her trademark grunt every time she disapproves of something but is too polite to express herself further. She often bottles up her emotions to the point where she suddenly has to do something like call a radiotherapist for advice in Season 1's "Some Enchanted Evening."

"A Streetcar Named Marge" even compares her to the Tennessee Williams heroine, Blanche Dubois. In "Homer Alone," she has a breakdown on Springfield Memorial Bridge that leads to newsworthy levels of traffic. Even after the police arrest her for it, one of the officers tells her all the women on the force understood how she felt, which says a lot. Any woman who has lived with a man who doesn't listen or appreciate her can easily relate to Marge, who also has three kids to raise and multiple other situations to deal with.

1 Lisa Simpson

Voiced by Yeardley Smith

As a precocious and sensitive child, Lisa Simpson (Yeardley Smith) is often misunderstood, unpopular, seen as a know-it-all, and underappreciated for her talents. Along with being a genuinely nice (but not flawless) person, Lisa effortlessly taps into the hearts and experiences of viewers. Whether she's been mistreated by her older brother or overhears a corrupt politician, she has been the main focus of some of The Simpsons' most heartbreaking moments. Endearing scenes include reading her poem "Meditations on Turning Eight" to her impatient father and trying to teach her baby sister what a zebu is.

Despite her maturity and knowledge, she's still a kid. Lisa loves cartoons, the sax, and her pets. She also gets a kick out of Bart's prank phone calls to Moe's Tavern. Some of The Simpsons' greatest episodes depict her meeting a more competent father figure than Homer. Bleeding Gums Murphy helps her overcome her case of the blues by showing her how to play the blues, and her substitute teacher, Mr. Nordstrom, hands her a note that reminds her that she's worth something. Arguably, she's worth the most of them all.

