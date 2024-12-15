The Simpsons has managed to find new depth to its wide, wide cast of characters - and we don't just mean the titular family. The entire population of Springfield has gotten their chance to shine, whether it's through solo episodes or their interactions with the Simpsons. Case in point: Ned Flanders (Harry Shearer). Flanders' perpetually sunny attitude, combined with his devout religious nature, earned the animosity of Homer Simpson (Dan Castellaneta) for years. But one Christmas episode saw the two forming an unlikely bond: Season 12's "Skinner's Sense of Snow."

"Skinner's Sense of Snow" finds Springfield in the grip of a violent storm, which leads to a massive snowfall. But despite the weather, Springfield Elementary School remains open...leading to Principal Skinner (Shearer) being snowed in with the few students who were able to get to school. Homer and Flanders join forces to break the snow barrier since Bart (Nancy Cartwright), Lisa (Yeardley Smith), and Flanders' sons Todd and Rod (voiced by Cartwright and Pamela Hayden respectively).

"Skinner’s Sense of Snow" Put Homer & Flanders on Common Ground – and Made Them More Sympathetic

Most of "Skinner's Sense of Snow" focuses on the conflict between Skinner and the students, but the best parts are Homer and Flanders' bonding in the car. Not only are there funny bits (Homer cannot remember starting up his 'Mr. Plow' business, despite Flanders bringing it up), the two finally found a bit of common ground. Homer, being Homer, either stumbles into a great number of his escapades or winds up causing problems for himself due to his shortsightedness or temper (or both). Flanders, on the other hand, tends to keep to himself and not seek out trouble. So when they're willingly working together, that's a big deal. Keep in mind, this comes after the infamous "Hurricane Neddy" episode where an infuriated Flanders told Homer he was "the worst human being he ever met.

Another aspect of "Skinner's Sense of Snow" is how it portrays Homer & Flanders in a positive light. Season 12 arrived after what Simpsons fans called the "low points" of the series, where plots grew more outlandish, and characters started losing the nuance that made them stand out. In Flanders' case, his religious beliefs became pretty much his entire character, leading to the infamous term "Flanderization." Homer, on the other hand, was slapped with the label "Jerkass Homer" due to his transformation from a dim-witted, if well-meaning father/husband to being staggeringly selfish toward nearly everyone he met. "Skinner's Sense of Snow" was one of the first episodes to skew back to their original characterizations.

Future ‘Simpsons’ Episodes Manage To Explore Homer and Flanders’ Bond

Future episodes of The Simpsons have paired off Homer and Flanders, including Season 16's "Homer and Ned's Hail Mary Pass" which saw them putting a Biblical twist on the Super Bowl halftime show, and Season 21's "The Greatest Story Ever D'ohed" where the duo makes a pilgrimage to Jerusalem. But the one that's come close to capturing the same dynamic as "Skinner's Sense of Snow" is the Season 33 two-parter "A Serious Flanders." "A Serious Flanders" mostly serves as a parody of prestige TV like Fargo or Justified, but it also features some great moments between Homer and Flanders; Part 2 even shows Homer helping out a disgraced Flanders where he can. This level of care and creativity led Rolling Stone to declare "A Serious Flanders" one of 2021's best TV episodes and is solid proof that The Simpsons can still turn out quality television in the right hands. It's also proof that the Homer/Flanders dynamic can still have heft, given the right story.

"Skinner's Sense of Snow" also showcases that The Simpsons can still excel at Christmas episodes. While The Simpsons' very first episode was a Christmas-themed tale, it's slowly become better known for the "Treehouse of Horror" episodes that air each Halloween. "Skinner's Sense of Snow" returns to the series' early roots, presenting an unique — if slightly unorthodox — Christmas tale that shows how, despite every crazy thing that happens to them, the Simpsons will risk life and limb for each other. All it took was Homer Simpson, Ned Flanders, and turning a car into a makeshift snow plow.

