Disney+ has just released a new poster for Feliz Navidad, the upcoming new Christmas short from The Simpsons. The new short will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on December 15, and the new poster shows the Simpsons standing opposite opera superstar Andrea Bocelli and his family, singing what we can only guess are some very lovely Christmas songs. In the background is a magnificently appointed Christmas tree with a large pile of presents spread at its base. Santa's Little Helper, the Simpson's faithful dog, wears Homer's stocking on his head.

The new special will tell a very special new Christmas story, in which Homer gifts Marge with an unforgettable performance from the Italian opera superstar Bocelli. Joining the iconic singer are his 25-year-old son Matteo Bocelli, and 10-year-old daughter Virginia Bocelli. What hijinks the famed cartoon family will pull is still unknown, but such a Christmas miracle will surely follow some pretty goofy antics from Homer and the gang. The new special is sure to combine the beloved comedy of the Simpson family with the angelic voices of the Bocellis in a delightful new short film.

Feliz Navidad is one of many new short films from The Simpsons to premiere on Disney+. Many of their shorts on Disney+ also feature celebrity guests and franchise crossovers. Previous shorts included chance meetings with Billie Eilish and Star Wars crossovers. The shorts are some of the clearest evidence that The Simpsons has been fully tapped as a Disney property following the company's acquisition of 21st Century Fox in 2019.

The series made its Fox debut on December 17, 1989, and the first episode was, in fact, a Christmas special. The episode told the story of how the Simpsons found their dog, the appropriately named Santa's Little Helper. Ever since its 1989 premiere, the series has aired continuously on the network. The series is the longest-running animated series and the longest-running American sitcom.

On December 15, the same day as the special's release, Andrea, Matteo, and Virginia Bocelli will also release the new single "Feliz Navidad", which will be featured in the short. The first 33 seasons of The Simpsons are currently available to stream on Disney+. You can check out the new poster for the Christmas short below.