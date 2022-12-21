The Simpsons has been a decades-old television staple and is now in its 34th season, with Springfield's eponymous family bringing laughter to everyone's humble abode for 33 years now. It is, without a doubt, an animated series that has truly stood the test of time, thanks to its comedic characters, numerous spin-offs, and classic gags that made viewers laugh due to their creative execution. One of The Simpsons' "biggest moments" often occurs during couch gags, which has also contributed to the series' success by letting the show remain connected with the "new generation."

A couch gag is a recurring visual joke that plays in The Simpsons' opening sequence, varying from episode to episode. Matt Selman, the showrunner of The Simpsons, revealed to GQ that they occasionally hire outside talent to create new couch gags. "Usually the couch gags and chalkboards are not connected to the writing process of storytelling. So, if you have writers who aren't busy on any given day, we'll try to think of funny ideas for the season ahead of time and put those into a parallel production process," said Selman, explaining the process of every couch gags, adding: "One of the ways I think stays fresh now is by bringing in outside talents to do the couch gags for us."

Selman also shared how significant it is for the show to "embrace" fans and their artistic ideas, revealing that one of the "cool things" that they've done with couch gags is by hiring fan artists, embracing the show's fans who want to reinterpret the infamous family with their own artistic style and choices: "Another cool thing we’ve done with the couch gags is to reach out to fan artists. I feel like it’s really important to embrace people that love the show and love to reinterpret it in their own personal style. Like we had a young gentleman who lives in Venezuela, he used his designs of the teenage version of The Simpsons for a couch gag on an episode. And I think it connects us to a new generation of Simpsons fans in a really special way."

"You know, David [Silverman] animated a classic Simpsons sequence of Homer eating his way through New Orleans, then these Swiss superfans recreated it themselves, eating the food, the exact food, in the exact way that David animated it. They now do couch gags for us. They've done a couple: they did one with, like, potato stamps of The Simpsons, they did one like a Google doodle," Selman added.

The couch gag first appeared on the show in 1990 in the episode "Bart the Genius." Since then, different couch gags have been included in over 500 episodes of the popular American animated series. Some couch gags were repeated, while others were produced to celebrate a certain occasion, including Halloween and the Christmas season. Other couch gags also reference pop culture, with sequences inspired by Star Trek, James Bond, Avatar, and Rick & Morty, among many others.

You can watch The Simpsons' producers break down some of the show's iconic moments below, including The Tracey Ullman Show, Itchy and Scratchy, The Treehouse of Horror, memes and predictions, and—of course—couch gags.