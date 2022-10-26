As fans of The Simpsons already know, Season 34 of the animated series will honor the tradition of having a special episode for Halloween. This year, however, showrunners decided to go all out and make the horror celebration a two-part event, the first one being a full-on, episode-long parody of Stephen King’s It, which aired last week. For the traditional "Treehouse of Horror XXXIII", however, The Simpsons also decided to do the unexpected: It went anime-style in order to spoof highly popular anime series Death Note.

In the images revealed by FOX, Homer (Dan Castellaneta), Marge (Julie Kavner), Lisa (Yeardley Smith), and Bart (Nancy Cartwright) get a new design as they morph into characteristic spiky-haired anime characters. Since uncommon hair colors are pretty normal in anime series, Marge’s blue hair doesn't look out of place at all, and Homer’s apparently switching from Duff beer to sake in order to get blind-drunk. The Death Note spoof will see Lisa Simpson replace protagonist Light Yagami as she uncovers the secrets of a deadly notebook, while Bart takes the shape of an impish god of death.

Back in July, the long-running series executive producer Matt Selman talked to Entertainment Weekly about the new Treehouse of Horror and teased that the tendency of the popular episode is to only get bigger and more ambitious:

"["Treehouse of Horror"] is our most popular episode of the year. They're a great match after football with football fans — scary violence. Also, we're tired of being constrained by the six-minute stories. It's so hard to tell a full story. In fact, we could barely cram the ‘It’ [parody into the half-hour format]. People really love those things so much, so why not expand the "Treehouse of Horror" brand?”

Image via Fox

RELATED: 'The Simpsons' Treehouse of Horror Episodes, Ranked

Even though The Simpsons is pretty popular on its own, the "Treehouse of Horror" episodes are certainly the most popular of every season, and the ones that keep both die-hard and occasional fans coming back to check in on the animated series. Even though Season 35 has not been ordered by Disney, it’s a safe bet to assume that the show will be picked up for its own 35th anniversary.

The Simpsons was created by Matt Groening and premiered in 1989. It holds the record of longest-running animated series, and the current season will take the show to the landmark episode count of 750. The "Treehouse of Horror" episodes have spoofed countless horror and thriller movies, from horror classics like Frankenstein and The Exorcist to modern acclaimed titles like Paranormal Activity and The Shape of Water.

FOX airs "Treehouse of Horror XXXIII" from The Simpsons this Sunday, October 30.

You can check out more images below: