As long as there's been The Simpsons, there's been Milhouse, and the voice behind him, Pamela Hayden. But with the recent announcement that she's decided to retire from the show, will there still be a Milhouse? Rod Flanders? Malibu Stacy? Malibu Stacy's Dream House? Fox has released a statement saying that the recasting of Milhouse and Hayden's other characters will start soon. Still, Hayden's impact on the series to date is significant, so will everything still be "coming up Milhouse" with a new voice actor, or actors, when those shoes are filled? Which actually begs the question: Just what the heck does "Everything's coming up Milhouse" even mean?

Milhouse Van Houten's Road to "Everything's Coming Up Milhouse"

Milhouse first appeared in a 1988 commercial for Butterfinger alongside Bart (Nancy Cartwright), who famously uttered, "Nobody better lay a finger on my Butterfinger!" (Milhouse did not, by the way). Matt Groening says Milhouse came about because "Bart needed someone to talk to in the school cafeteria. We named him Milhouse because that was the most unfortunate name a kid could have" (named after former US President Richard Milhous Nixon). From the start, two things are made clear about Milhouse. First off, he is Bart's unwavering, loyal best friend. Secondly, Milhouse is, as dubbed by Homer (Dan Castellaneta), a "dud."

And what a dud. He is a perpetual target of Springfield Elementary's bullies and blind as a bat without his eyeglasses. Milhouse is allergic to honey, wheat, dairy, mistletoe, holly, candy canes (just the red stripe), and his own tears. He's got big-ass eyebrows, and only his mom thinks he's cool. Even Lisa (Yeardley Smith), a geek if ever there was one, sees him as less desirable than a three-eyed fish, leaving his long-time crush on her unrequited. Milhouse is like his father: insecure, gullible, naive, and downtrodden. Those characteristics and more are evident leading into the show's tenth season, which makes his famed quote just that much more of a mystery.

What "Everything's Coming Up Milhouse" Means

Close

In "Mom and Pop Art," Homer inadvertently becomes a renowned outsider artist, thanks to his incompetence in putting together a barbecue pit. But he's unable to catch lightning in a bottle again, and his consequent work is panned. But Lisa inspires him, and his next work of art earns praise from other artists and the people of Springfield: opening all the fire hydrants and creating a flood. As the waters run through Springfield, the camera cuts to Milhouse, who is less than impressed with his flood pants, until the flood comes into his room, leaving his cuffs dry. With great joy, he shouts, "Everything's coming up Milhouse!"

Except for being cast as Fallout Boy in the Radioactive Man movie, there is nothing positive about Milhouse to this point, so to claim dry cuffs as a positive is either sad, or inspirational. Speaking to the former, Milhouse is a character who is perpetually unlucky, so for him to celebrate something so minor as a win is borderline heartbreaking. He makes it sound like the moment is the pinnacle of what is good in his life, which makes one wonder if he even knows there are greater things to aspire to. Or perhaps he does but acknowledges that, for himself, dry pants are as good as his life will ever get, a celebration of mediocrity most wouldn't even consider.

But if we look at the intent and how the quote has blown up, "Everything's coming up Milhouse" is one of those inspirational Simpsons moments. Dan Greaney, writer, says that the line was borne out of a strong desire to simply give Milhouse a win. He sees the irony of a sad loser celebrating something that's not worth celebrating but likens it to that feeling one gets when looking for, say, their keys and finding them. It's small, but it's meaningful at the moment. In the same article, those interviewed, including psychologist Dr. Philip Mazzocco, sees it as no matter how awful things can be, there's always something to be grateful for, however small.

That, to my mind, is the answer to what "Everything's coming up Milhouse" means, and as awful as it may be to see a talented performer like Hayden leave the show, we can be grateful for her time on it, where we can see that everything was coming up Milhouse the entire time.

The Simpsons is available to stream in the U.S. on Fox

WATCH ON FOX