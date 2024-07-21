The Simpsons boasts some of the most iconic characters in animation history, and they're not all nice. Actors often talk about how much fun it is to let loose with a character who has few moral boundaries, and writers also get to stretch their creativity with such ridiculously (dare one say, cartoonishly) corrupt characters as Mr. Burns and Sideshow Bob. Not only do they allow for certain extravagant plots with high stakes, but they're also fantastic for parodying other franchises and people.

Although Hank Scorpio (Albert Brooks) and other characters prove remarkably evil in the one episode they show up in, there are many characters who consistently cause mayhem throughout the series. Sometimes it's on purpose, sometimes by neglect. It could also be a combination of both, but the ten most evil recurring characters on The Simpsons are particularly selfish, troublesome, sadistic, and/or complicit in someone else's immoral decisions. Ranking them is merely a matter of degree, consistency, and the nature of their behavior.

10 Bart Simpson

Voiced by Nancy Cartwright

Image via Fox

Bart Simpson's best episodes occasionally show him on the side of good, but they often depict him as an immature troublemaker who crosses a line and has to make up for it. Bart (Nancy Cartwright) once convinced the entire town that a child was trapped in a well, burned a centerpiece his sister worked really hard on, brought various unauthorized devices to school for nefarious purposes, and has been guilty of so many other misdeeds that it would be an accomplishment to list them all.

Then there are the things Bart allowed to happen due to laziness, like when Maggie winds up driving the car down the street because Bart is such an inattentive babysitter. Honestly, it's enough to know that the young Simpson spends the famous opening to this series in detention, scribbling on a chalkboard something that he's not allowed to do or say. Calling Bart pure evil would go way too far, but this ne'er-do-well's aggressive misbehavior is integral to his character.

9 Waylon Smithers

Voiced by Harry Shearer

image via 20th Television

Mr. Burns deserves most of the blame for his obvious wrongdoings, but his loyal right-hand man deserves some, too. Waylon Smithers (Harry Shearer) serves his infamous boss as both an assistant and advisor. Good thing for Burns, as the ancient tycoon is so conceited that Smithers will tell him to avoid certain actions so as not to ruin his image. When Smithers stops his boss from, say, firing Homer Simpson right after running over his son, he's helping the despicable Burns avoid negative newspaper headlines and losing in court.

Yes, Smithers does have a heart: he calls off a beating, argues against some of Burns's evil plans, and cares a lot more about his boss than the other way around. Still, though, there are moments when there's no trace of kindness to be found. When his position is threatened in "Simpson and Delilah," for instance, he takes great joy in getting Homer in trouble. Also, one of the best recurring gags in The Simpsons depicts Smithers as an evil henchman who thinks just as lowly of the nuclear plant's workers as his wealthy boss does.

8 Jimbo, Dolph, and Kearney

Voiced by Tress MacNeille, Pamela Hayden, and Nancy Cartwright

Image via Fox

If Nelson Muntz (Nancy Cartwright) is the major bully at Springfield Elementary, then Jimbo Jones (usually Tress MacNeille), Dolph Starbeam (usually Pamela Hayden), and Kearney Zzyzwicz (Cartwright again) are right below him. They're three different guys, sure, but they're shown together so frequently that they essentially function as a single unit. This trio is largely guilty of five-finger discounts, sneaking into movie theaters, wedgies, and other typical bully offenses. More extravagant wrongdoings include beating Oscar-winner William H. Macy on live television and serving as horrendous counselors at the infamous Kamp Krusty.

They've been around since Season 1's "The Telltale Head," in which they let Bart join the gang. Though he's the one who ultimately decapitates the town's Jebediah Springfield statue, the older three made him think it was a good idea. Using what little power they have in the scheme of things, this trio wields it with enough menace to more or less serve as the visual representation of juvenile delinquency.

7 Nelson Muntz

Voiced by Nancy Cartwright

Image via Fox

Nelson Muntz (Nancy Cartwright) has been the most intimidating bully at Springfield Elementary since "Bart the General" in season one. He's so sadistic that his catchphrase involves pointing at someone in an embarrassing scenario and saying "Ha ha!" In The Simpsons Movie, he shows that he's willing to laugh at you until he's physically incapable. This is not the demeanor of an empathetic child, let alone a sympathetic one.

Even when Nelson seems to have an ethical code, he just uses it as an excuse to punch people. Also in The Simpsons Movie: he forces Milhouse to say that global warming is a myth and proceeds to hit him for selling out his beliefs. Nelson has the power to boss around Jimbo, Dolph, and Kearney, which speaks as much to his morals as to his brute force. Though he isn't always pummeling people, he's usually bad to the bone.

6 Krusty the Clown

Voiced by Dan Castellaneta

image via Fox

Krusty the Clown's best episodes demonstrate repeatedly how this chain-smoking gambler is a bad influence on the children who so admire him. He definitely has a soft side, and his worst tendencies are more often a matter of neglect than outright taking pleasure in harming others. However, there is no excuse for leaving Kamp Krusty in the hands of Mr. Black, Jimbo, Dolph, and Kearney. Likewise, Euro Krusty Land probably wouldn't have blown up if this careless clown had put in some real oversight.

Then there's the debacle at The Krusty Land House of Knives, the horrific malfunction at Itchy and Scratchy Land, and all those hazardous Krusty-Brand toys. Extreme flammability aside, they're often so visibly dangerous that only Krusty would give them a thumbs up. This man treats Sideshow Bob poorly enough to make him vow revenge, and treats Sideshow Mel disrespectfully enough for the sidekick-replacement to reply, "You can be so cruel when you're sober." On both a large and small scale, Krusty's indifference is (hysterically) disgraceful.

5 Snake

Voiced by Hank Azaria

Image via Fox

Snake Jailbird (Hank Azaria) has done many, many different kinds of crimes: electrocuting police officers, stealing a trampoline, breaking out of prison, taking the Kwik-E-Mart to Mexico, posing as a "wallet inspector," attempted murder, actual murder, stabbing a prison guard, a whole lot of armed robbery, and more. If Nelson, Jimbo, Dolph, and Kearney are the faces of juvenile crime, Snake is undeniably the face of adult crime in Springfield.

Though, on the rare occasion, he can be moved by child hockey players showing good sportsmanship, or an impressive barbershop quartet performance, he will still proceed to commit a crime with relish after the tears dry up. Bette Midler once made him pay for littering, and sometimes he winds up getting badly injured, but he often gets away with his violations. This guy is a reminder that saying "dude" all the time doesn't make you cool.

4 Fat Tony

Voiced by Joe Mantegna

Image via 20th Century Fox

This is a pretty straightforward explanation: Fat Tony (Joe Mantegna) is the local mob boss. Ergo, he's in charge of lots of murders. One scene that sticks out is when Springfield Lake is no longer permitted for dumping, so he and his cronies decide to dump their "laundry" elsewhere. Fat Tony is the kind of man to order the murder of Mayor Quimby, his wife, and his pets in a public place. His employees aren't always successful, but the intent is there.

He commits less serious crimes, too, including the destruction of a hotdog stand, cheating at cards (7 queens are too many), illegal gambling, threatening to kill Krusty over said gambling losses, and hijacking a cigarette truck to sell its cargo on the black market. Fat Tony is so powerful that he has the gall to ask "What's a truck?" when confronted by Chief Wiggum. Fat Tony is so immoral that The Simpsons features a parody of The Sopranos' opening with him in lieu of Tony Soprano.

3 Mayor Quimby

Voiced by Dan Castellaneta

Image via 20th Century Fox

As one of the funniest JFK impersonations out there, "Diamond" Joe Quimby (Dan Castellaneta) is a mayor with plentiful extra-marital affairs, performative speeches, and backroom deals with the not-so-lawful police. His endless corruption results in plenty of issues for the city of Springfield, making for a representation of the selfish politician who acts out of the incumbents' interest only if it makes him look good or supports his own agenda.

After a crowd applauds him for coming up with Marge Simpson Day, he whispers to a bodyguard, "They're like trained seals. Toss 'em a fish and watch 'em slap their fins together." Quimby's demeaning remarks reflect his own approach towards power. In the Season 4 finale, he actually admits that he used the city treasury to fund the murder of his enemies. Even the seal on his office wall reads "Corruptus in Extremis." It doesn't take a linguistics major to figure that one out; this man needs to be stopped.

2 Sideshow Bob

Voiced by Kelsey Grammer

Image via Fox

A few of the scariest episodes on The Simpsons have earned their reputations largely because of Sideshow Bob. Ever since Krusty the Clown shot him out of a cannon on live television in Season 1's "Krusty Gets Busted," this eloquent assistant changed from beloved sidekick to criminal mastermind. He donned his boss's outfit to rob the Kwik-E-Mart, which got Krusty framed, and took over the show. Ironically, Bob made it more educational and intellectually stimulating.

Indeed, Sideshow Bob is a very sophisticated villain. But he's still a villain; he tries to kill Aunt Selma, tries to kill Bart (multiple times), rigs an election, and comes up with other evil schemes that ultimately get foiled just in time. Trying to kill Bart is his forte, though, as he goes so far as to engrave the words "Die Bart Die" on his chest. He also uses his own blood to write the boy threatening letters, at which point Snake exasperatedly tells him to use a pen—and it takes a pretty diabolical fellow to get that reaction out of Snake.

1 Mr. Burns

Voiced by Harry Shearer

image via 20th Television

Simply put, the man who blocks out the sun is the most evil person in town. That man is Charles Montgomery Burns (Harry Shearer), and it seems he takes as much joy in blanketing Springfield in darkness as he does in forcing them to rely on his power plant's monopoly on energy to artificially light the streets. That happens in the season six finale, in which every citizen of Springfield is tempted to shoot him. Even Smithers leaves his side (after barely talking his boss out of stealing candy from a baby).

For those who need more information, Burns has some of the best catchphrases on The Simpsons (which is really saying something) and they all convey his lack of moral fiber. He routinely kicks people out of his mansion by ordering Smithers to "release the hounds," his nuclear plant pollutes the water so badly that the local fish grow a third eye, he tries to create flying monkeys to do his dirty work, and his enormous wealth allows him to pursue whatever other atrocities that come to mind. He's the worst guy in Springfield, hands down.

