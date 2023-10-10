The Big Picture The Simpsons' "Brother From Another Series" is a brilliant spoof and homage to Frasier, capturing the unique elements that made the show work.

The banter between Cecil and Bob mirrors the dynamic between Frasier and Niles, creating a seamless and natural dialogue.

The attention to finer details in the episode, like the title card and the music flourish, sets it apart from simplistic parodies and elevates it to another level.

In addition to having added "D'OH!" to the vernacular and an eerie penchant for predictions, the cultural icon that is The Simpsons has spoofed a countless number of films and television shows over the course of its long history. The Dallas-inspired two-parter "Who Shot Mr. Burns?", and Troy McClure's (Phil Hartman) star turn in "Planet of the Apes the Musical" in the Season 7 episode "A Fish Called Selma." The pitch-perfect James Bond send up with "You Only Move Twice." "Behind the Laughter," a parody of VH1's Behind the Music. Kelsey Grammer's Sideshow Bob has even been involved. There's the immortal "Cape Feare" episode, an episode with a consistent appearance on the best The Simpsons top-10 lists, with Bob taking on the role that Robert De Niro claimed as his own in Martin Scorsese's 1991 Cape Fear remake. Then there's "Brother From Another Series," a spoof on Grammer's Frasier. And unlike the upcoming Frasier reboot, David Hyde Pierce, who played Frasier's brother Niles, joined in on the fun.

What Happens in 'The Simpsons' Episode, “Brother From Another Series”?

Image via Fox

Krusty the Clown (Dan Castellaneta) is performing live from Springfield Prison (a send-up of Johnny Cash within a send-up), where he runs into Sideshow Bob. Bob reminds Krusty that he framed him, tried to kill Selma, rigged the mayoral election, sought to blow up Springfield, tried to kill Krusty, and, in his spare time, tried to kill Bart Simpson (Nancy Cartwright). After Bob finishes singing in the prison's church (which looks very much like the American Reform Presbylutheranism First Church of Springfield), Reverend Lovejoy (Harry Shearer) lets him know that, because he feels that Bob has changed, he is to be released from prison, and into the custody of Cecil, his brother. The entire town is willing to let Bob have that second... third... another chance, all but Bart. Bob moves in with Cecil, who, as Springfield's chief hydrological and hydrodynamical engineer, has given him the job of overseeing construction of a new dam. It also gives the brothers a chance to reconcile, as they hadn't spoken for 10 years after Bob, unintentionally, was given the role of Krusty's sidekick, a part Cecil had longed for since he was five.

Bart, fully convinced that Bob is the still murderous fiend he's always been, trails him everywhere, even tracking him down to, and ending prematurely, his date with Mrs. Krabappel (Marcia Wallace). Unable to find out anything, Bart enlists Lisa's (Yeardley Smith) help to uncover Bob's fiendish plan, and eventually they make their way to the construction site, where they find a briefcase full of money in Bob's trailer. Bob finds them, but has no idea where the money came from, and is genuinely surprised that the dam is discovered to be hollow. All is revealed when a gun-toting Cecil arrives on the scene. He embezzled the money, and plans on blowing up the dam and pinning the blame on Bob. No reconciliation here: Cecil's still angry about being denied the chance at becoming "Sideshow Cecil." He locks the trio up and goes to set up the dynamite. Bob helps Bart and Lisa escape, they stop Cecil from blowing up the dam (which falls apart anyway - you just can't build good drywall dams anymore), and the police show up to arrest Cecil... and Bob. Chief Wiggum (Hank Azaria) is adamant Bob is involved, despite the evidence and eyewitness accounts. The episode ends with Cecil and Bob in their prison cell, fighting over the top bunk (Bob wins), and an oblivious Cecil asks when they come around with the menus.

RELATED: 'Frasier' Reboot: Premiere Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far

"Brother from Another Series" Sees 'The Simpsons' Capture the Elements That Made 'Frasier' Work

Image via Fox

Any episode of The Simpsons with Sideshow Bob​​​​​​ is a virtual guarantee to be a winner regardless of the season. But with the inclusion of Cecil, and by extension David Hyde Pierce, "Brother from Another Series" not only wins as a typical crazed plot to kill and/or destroy, but as a brilliant spoof/homage to Frasier. The moment Cecil appears on-screen, and you hear that voice, it feels almost too perfect. Like any good parody, the episode pulls the elements from Frasier that are unique to the show: the title card after the commercial break (which reads "Frasier is a hit show on the NBC television network"), the little music flourish that accompanies it (The Simpsons theme in the Frasier style — indescribably good, so check it out here), and Cecil's answer when Bart covers his eyes and asks, "Guess who?"... "Maris?"

What really sets "Brother from Another Series" apart, though, is that banter between the brothers. It's an element of Frasier that puts the reboot at a disadvantage going in, with Hyde Pierce not reprising the character of Niles. It's two intellectuals speaking in a language that only the other really understands, and the two actors make it seamless, and natural. Take this exchange, for example: Cecil: Now, make yourself at home. Perhaps a glass of Bordeaux? I have the '82 Chateau Latour and a rather indifferent Rauzan-Segla. Bob: I've been in prison, Cecil. I'll be happy just as long as it doesn't taste like orange drink fermented under a radiator. Cecil: That would be the Latour, then.