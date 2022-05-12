Nicholas Braun is guest-starring in the upcoming The Simpsons Season 33 episode which is airing next Sunday, May 15. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor is lending his voice to his Succession character: the lovable but oftentimes awkward Cousin Greg.

The episode, written by Michael Price and directed by Bob Anderson, corresponds to the 727th in the series and is titled “Meat is Murder” likely referring to Lisa Simpson’s (Yeardley Smith) vegetarianism, something that was inspired by Paul McCartney in Season 7 Episode 5 “Lisa the Vegetarian”. The episode’s summary is quite vague, but we do know that it will include Grampa Simpson (Dan Castellaneta) who revisits a past business venture that could have made his life turn out way differently.

The episode will be combining HBO’s hit drama series Succession and The Founder, a 2016 biographical film starring Michael Keaton as Ray Kroc, the businessman who purchased McDonald’s in 1961 and was its CEO from 1967 to 1973. Other guest stars that will be featured in this episode besides Braun are John Lithgow, Krysten Ritter, Paul F. Tompkins, Seth Green and Edi Patterson, and TikTok influencer Charli D’Amelio.

RELATED: Top 10 'Succession' Episodes To Watch Over and Over Brian Cox’s media mogul Logan Roy. Although, his apparent happy-go-lucky nature is very strikingly different from Logan’s stern and austere personality. We can only imagine how the socially clumsy Cousin Greg will fit into this story and whether any other iconic Succession characters like any of the Roy children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), Connor (Alan Ruck), and Shiv (Sarah Snook), or Greg’s best buddy Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) will also be featured or alluded to in this episode. Succession aired its Season 3 finale in December 2021. The comedy-drama series was soon thereafter renewed for a fourth season. In recent reports, showrunner and writer Jesse Armstrong was quoted as having revealed An exclusive clip shared with The Hollywood Reporter showed Augustus Redfield, played by Lithgow, the chairman of RedStar Corporation – likely a play on Succession’s Waystar Royco – merrily singing a song to Lisa and Grampa about how great it is to be living in “shameless ostentation”. Redfield is likely a combination of Kroc and’s media mogul Logan Roy. Although, his apparent happy-go-lucky nature is very strikingly different from Logan’s stern and austere personality. We can only imagine how the socially clumsy Cousin Greg will fit into this story and whether any other iconic Succession characters like any of the Roy children, Kendall (), Roman (), Connor (), and Shiv (), or Greg’s best buddy Tom Wambsgans () will also be featured or alluded to in this episode. Succession aired its Season 3 finale in December 2021. The comedy-drama series was soon thereafter renewed for a fourth season. In recent reports, showrunner and writerwas quoted as having revealed that the script for the next season is almost complete . In March of last year, The Simpsons was renewed for two more seasons by Fox which will keep the comedy animation series on the air for at least until 2023. The Simpsons airs every Sunday on Fox, with Braun's episode airing Sunday, May 15.

