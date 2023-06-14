To people of a particular generation, Hey Arnold! was a constant. The animated TV show was a reliable presence for '90s and early-2000s childhoods due to its accessibility and universal relevance. The Nickelodeon cartoon followed Arnold Shortman and his neighborhood friends as they assisted a different supporting character's personal problem in each episode. Arnold's grandfather (played by Homer Simpson himself Dan Castellaneta) ran the Sunset Arms boarding house which offered the show an unlimited cast of characters for Arnold to help out of predicaments. His friend Gerald was a streetwise leader, always there to help, while Arnold's bully Helga hid behind her aggression to mask her true romantic feelings for Arnold. The show ran from 1996 to 2004 with Hey Arnold!: The Movie releasing in 2002, before the show's end. The characters were able to return with another feature-length film in 2017 to tie up their storylines in Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie.

As famously referenced in South Park, the world of '90s animation was faced with a problem that continues today: "The Simpsons already did it." The Springfield-set adult animation has been running consistently since 1989, featuring in The Tracey Ullman Show even earlier. The enormous impact that The Simpsons had on the medium as a whole is clear, but to what extent did it impact Hey Arnold! in particular? By delving into the history of the Nickelodeon cartoon, it's hard to deny that without The Simpsons, there may never have been a Hey Arnold! at all!

'Hey Arnold!' Creator Craig Bartlett Married Lisa Groening

Hey Arnold!'s creator Craig Bartlett was born in Seattle, Washington, and while earning his degree in communications, he also studied painting and sculpture at the Museum Art School in Portland, Oregon. Both places would later serve as inspiration for the fictional Hillwood setting in Hey Arnold!. After graduating, he began work at the Portland-based Will Vinton Productions, a claymation studio where he worked on their 1985 feature film The Adventures of Mark Twain. In 1987, Bartlett then moved to Los Angeles. This same year, he married Lisa Groening, who, in a way, is animation royalty.

Although her animation credits are minimal, some fans of The Simpsons might recognize the name Lisa Groening. Lisa is the sister of Matt Groening, the creator of The Simpsons, Futurama, and Disenchantment. Lisa, as well as the rest of Matt's family, served as the inspiration for the names in The Simpsons. The characters of Marge and Homer were named after Groening's own parents, which Matt felt he needed to make up for by also naming his firstborn son Homer, too. Not only is Lisa Simpson named after Matt's own sister Lisa, and Maggie named after their younger sister Margaret, but their youngest sister Patricia even got her name in the show in the form of Marge's sister Patty. Matt and Lisa's grandfather Abram inspired Grampa Abe Simpson and their mother's maiden name Wiggum was used for the family of Police Chief Clancy and Ralph Wiggum. Matt Groening clearly has no problem mixing his work with his family, and with Bartlett as his brother-in-law, he would soon do it in a much more literal way.

The Groenings Helped Bartlett Make Claymation 'Arnold' Shorts

After the move to L.A., Bartlett began work on Pee-wee's Playhouse and its claymation shorts Penny. In 1988, while working on Penny, Bartlett was inspired to create his own claymation character called Arnold. Inspired by Groening's idea to name his characters after family members, Bartlett named Arnold after Matt and Lisa's maternal uncle Arnold Wiggum. He recently told the What's In My Head Podcast, "I really had enjoyed the Penny cartoon because it was that crazy down-shooter camera [...] and I made the original Arnold shorts in the same way, in clay on glass." The first Arnold short was called Arnold Escapes From Church and sees Arnold, a boy with a football-shaped head and crazy hair experiencing various escapist daydreams during a boring church service. The two-minute short credits Lisa Groening as Associate Producer.

The short was followed by two sequels. 1990's three-minute short The Arnold Waltz sees Arnold having more daydreams during his school's music class, and its credits read "Music by the Ainsworth School Band, recorded by Homer Groening, 1965." 1991's Arnold Rides a Chair is the shortest of the three at less than one minute, and sees Arnold imagining his chair taking him to exotic locations. This features the recurring line "Hello Arnold" as spoken by a variety of imaginary creatures, and possibly inspired the title of Bartlett's eventual series. Arnold Rides a Chair was featured on Sesame Street as an example of "imagination" and continues to be shown on the program today.

'Simpsons Illustrated' Magazine Helped the 'Hey Arnold!' Pitch

The same year as Arnold Rides a Chair debuted on Sesame Street, Arnold was featured in Simpsons Illustrated, a magazine by Matt Groening and Bongo Comics that capitalized on the enormous success of The Simpsons in 1991. Bartlett described the magazine on that podcast episode as "a short run magazine that Matt put out, and so in every issue of Simpsons Illustrated he'd give me a half a page to do an Arnold cartoon." In the meantime, Bartlett had been working as a writer for Rugrats and soon heard that Nickelodeon's Vice President Mary Harrington was looking for pitches to build Nickelodeon's own in-house animation studio in L.A. He and five other Rugrats writers pitched to Harrington unsuccessfully, until one of them eventually suggested that Bartlett should show her his work on Penny. At the beginning of VHS tape however was Arnold Escapes From Church, which caught Harrington's eye.

Bartlett told the What's In My Head Podcast, "I showed her that little two-minute film, and she really loved it, and she said 'Who is this Arnold guy?' I said I don't know just something I created a couple summers ago." But that wasn't enough to convince Harrington yet, as Bartlett agreed a full claymation half-hour would be too difficult. "I wasn't into that, really. I thought it'd be much better to use the kind of Rugrats training I'd gotten." She asked if he had anything else to show of Arnold and as luck would have it, he was able to show her Arnold's 2D cartoon incarnation in Simpsons Illustrated. "I think that really clinched it because claymation was a little exotic, but seeing Arnold drawn, she was like, 'Could you do the show like this, where he's drawn?" And the rest is history.

With the help of the other Rugrats writers, Bartlett developed Arnold's character for his own series. His daydreaming schoolboy persona was dropped in favor of a reluctant hero, solving everyone's problems time after time because it's always ultimately the right thing to do. As well as the setting being inspired by his previous hometowns, he based several of the minor characters on people from his own life, to give the show a sense of authenticity. Satisfied with the development process, Nickelodeon greenlit a ten-minute Arnold pilot episode in 1994, which debuted in theaters 1996 before Nickelodeon's first feature film Harriet the Spy. This version of Arnold had the same crazy hair parted by the same baseball hat as the original claymation character but wore a more casual sweater and untucked shirt that resembled a kilt. This became Arnold's iconic ensemble for the series Hey Arnold! that followed.

It's clear that Bartlett's conception of Arnold relied on countless external factors, as is true of everything, and although his authorship of the character is undeniable, it's also clear that without the success of Matt Groening and The Simpsons, Bartlett's path towards Hey Arnold! would have been very different. Hey Arnold! is a celebrated property, successful in its own right, but perhaps without his Lisa and Matt Groening, we would have never been given the chance to get to know Hillwood's famous "football-head." Just as Matt Groening thanked his father for inspiring Homer Simpson, Craig Bartlett cemented his respect for his brother-in-law by naming his own firstborn son Matt.