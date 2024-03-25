There are many reasons why people think The Simpsons is one of the best shows of all time. Among other things, this animated classic mastered the holiday special—from its debut to its long-running "Treehouse of Horror" series (technically called "The Simpsons Halloween Special" series).

There are only so many widely celebrated holidays to choose from, but The Simpsons has been able to mine more and more material from the same places. The 10 most successful specials demonstrate that, as they're able to evoke the holiday spirit (whichever one it may be) while subverting expectations as only The Simpsons can. They also tend to capture the humor, conflict, and compassion that arise from obligatory cultural traditions.

10 'Whacking Day'

Season 4, Episode 20

"Whacking Day" isn't based on a real holiday, but it's real enough in Springfield. Every May 10th, citizens gather snakes into the center of town and "whack them to snake heaven." It was invented in 1924 as an excuse to beat up the Irish, but everyone in town thinks it dates back to Jebediah Springfield himself. This is a ridiculous holiday that makes fun of similarly absurd local traditions that small towns celebrate across the country. Watching former President Nixon fail to beat a reptile on live television is so satisfying.

There's a snake in the Kwik-E-Mart, the police go into special training, a children's choir assembles, and Homer turns his yard into a parking lot for Whacking Day. Even Barry White shows up, but he doesn't approve. Fellow dissenters Bart and Lisa get him to sing for them as the event goes on. It's good music for a righteous cause, and this eccentric season 4 episode goes on to have one of the funniest endings in the show's history—when Principal Skinner suddenly realizes he forgot something.

9 'Holidays of Future Passed'

Season 23, Episode 9

"Holidays of Future Passed" is a unique episode. It largely takes place in the future, but it also includes both Thanksgiving and Christmas. This episode is very clever for one of the (much) later seasons; its use of Christmas cards to show the passage of time is one of the biggest highlights. Thirty years in the future, Bart and Lisa have kids of their own, Maggie's pregnant, and they all try to make it home for the holidays. Amusing details include Maggie's ironic career as a rock singer, Ralph's alarming number of clones, and Homer's new hobby to kick his alcoholism.

Air travel hilariously isn't what it used to be, making Maggie's journey to Springfield pretty wild. Meanwhile, Lisa's daughter Zia is so addicted to technology that her storyline functions as an excellent (and scary) analogy to our current obsession with screens. Bart and Lisa both struggle with parenting, which leads to some heartfelt moments. This episode proves how, even into its 20s, the Simpsons could still compellingly display family dysfunction.

8 'Marge Be Not Proud'

Season 7, Episode 11

In one of the best Simpsons Christmas specials, Bart tries to steal a video game from the Try-N-Save because his parents won't get it for him at the current price. This revelation upsets Marge so badly that she wonders if she babies him too much, prompting her to leave Bart alone for once. It's a bit curious that shoplifting (of all things) is what finally causes Marge to have such a big reaction, but Lisa's comparison is funny enough to keep the narrative going: Marge's heart is like the bathroom rug; it absorbs everything that touches it.

Milhouse calling his mother to kick Bart out is a great recurring bit. Ironically, Bart is so desperate for motherly affection that he winds up asking if he can watch her prepare Christmas cards. It's an endearing scene in a particularly heartwarming episode, but "Marge Be Not Proud" doesn't sacrifice any humor along the way either. Bart's discolored snowman is a priceless holiday failure, and Lee Carvallo's Putting Challenge serves as an amusing contrast to Bone Storm. The end credits even show just how impossible this golf travesty is to play.

7 'I Love Lisa'

Season 4, Episode 15

In classic Simpsons fashion, "Monster Mash" plays on the radio to celebrate Valentine's Day. Homer forgot about the holiday, of course, but impressively guesses right under pressure. In the meantime, there are enough realistic hearts to make this qualify as a borderline Halloween special, not to mention Principal Skinner's memory of a Valentine's Day in Da Nang of 1969 (great Apocalypse Now reference). But "I Love Lisa" is mostly about how Lisa gives Ralph a Valentine's Day card out of pity. Ralph naively thinks it's genuine.

After agreeing to go to a live Krusty the Clown show, Lisa is forced to stop being so polite and completely humiliates Ralph on national television. Refreshingly, this Valentine's Day episode is about acceptance of rejection and the positivity in moving on without resentment. It also does a good job of making Ralph more than just the absurdly clueless kid in the back of the classroom. His performance as George Washington in the school play helps this previously ignored child finally find some praise.

6 'Treehouse of Horror IV'

Season 5, Episode 5

"The Simpsons Halloween Special IV" has some clever tombstones to start things off, including one with "Elvis" in big letters and "Accept It" in smaller font below. Bart shows the audience some cool and creepy paintings before Homer desperately sells his soul for a donut. Simple concept, great execution. The time he spends in the Ironic Punishment Division is gold, and the trial is lots of fun.

The second segment, "Terror at 5 1/2 Feet," parodies one of the best Twilight Zone episodes from the original series. Bart draws so much attention on the school bus that no one notices Martin's hilarious shirt. Then there's the part where Mr. Burns plays Dracula, who invites the Simpsons to his country house in the spooky land of Pennsylvania. It has a fun slide you should never use, and Homer gets to "fulfill the American Dream" of killing his boss. Put everything together, and you get one of the strongest episodes in season 5 by a mile.

5 'Treehouse of Horror V'

Season 6, Episode 6

"The Simpsons Halloween Special V" brings the Treehouse of Horror intro back to its roots; Marge walks through the curtains and warns the viewer how scary the episode is. In fact, it's so scary that Congress recommends the viewer watch 200 Miles to Oregon from 1947 instead (which doesn't really exist). This fun nuance leads to one of the best Halloween segments in Simpsons history: "The Shinning" rips off The Shining in a way that captures the mood of Stanley Kubrick's classic. In short, Homer has no beer and no cable. Enough said.

"Time and Punishment" sends Homer back in time through a particularly bad toaster. His attempts to get home prove more complicated and amusingly exasperating than expected. "Nightmare Cafeteria" turns Principal Skinner and all the teachers into cannibals, and they collectively do a terrible job of keeping this a secret. The bit where Groundskeeper Willy proves totally inept at saving people never gets old, helping this go down as one of the best Treehouse of Horror episodes.

4 'Treehouse of Horror II'

Season 3, Episode 7

Just like the year before, Marge emerges from the curtains in a cold open to warn the audience. This time, though, she acknowledges that nobody listened to her last year. Thus "The Simpsons Halloween Special II" already adds to the formula. After the kids and Homer return from trick-or-treating and wolf down a ton of candy, they each have a nightmare. First, Homer buys an obviously cursed monkey's paw that grants wishes. The results aren't ideal.

The next segment is a parody of one of the best Twilight Zone episodes of all time: "It's a Good Life." Of course it's Bart who plays the sociopathic kid who has total control over Springfield by making everyone think happy thoughts. If they don't, he'll turn them into some awful monstrosity. 346 consecutive hours of Krusty? Say no more. Then Mr. Burns puts Homer's brain in a robot's body, which isn't the best combo.

3 'Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire'

Season 1, Episode 1

Technically titled "The Simpsons Christmas Special" in the opening credits, The Simpsons' debut is the only one to air during the 1980s (and is the only episode written by Mimi Pond). Not a bad way to end the decade, as the show was funny from the start. The hatred between certain family members during the holidays is perfectly captured in a single passive-aggressive phone call where Patty refuses to tell Homer who she is.

Oddly enough, the first Simpsons episode didn't even feature the iconic intro. In terms of plot, Bart gets a tattoo at the mall and the Christmas money has to go to its removal. Without a holiday bonus, Homer becomes a mall Santa for $13 measly dollars and illegally chops down someone's tree to put in the living room. It turns out this is also the story of how Santa's Little Helper joined the family, providing a wholesome ending to an episode that would rightfully earn two Emmy nominations.

2 'Treehouse of Horror'

Season 2, Episode 3

The Treehouse of Horror mythology all started with Marge, who walks through the stage curtains and tells parents to tuck their kids into bed early instead of sending angry letters. The first "Simpsons Halloween Special" was the magnificent birth of a tradition that continues to this day (with varying success). Bart and Lisa trade spooky stories in the Simpsons' treehouse while Homer watches, and they're all top-tier. First, there's the haunted house that would rather destroy itself than live with the Simpsons.

Then there's the epic introduction of Kang and Kodos. That Homer requires two beams for the spaceship to lift him is just one of many delectable details, including how the constantly drooling aliens have Pong, great culinary prowess, and perhaps the dustiest cookbook in the galaxy. This classic special proceeds to end with a fun rendition of Edgar Allan Poe's "The Raven," read by none other than James Earl Jones. Sharply directed in a way that combines comedy and macabre, the first Treehouse of Horror is still arguably the best 34 years later.

1 'Bart vs. Thanksgiving'

Season 2, Episode 7

One of Bart's best episodes, "Bart vs. Thanksgiving" sends up practically everything about Thanksgiving. A parade commentator talks nonsense while football commentators make light of a holiday injury. Patty and Selma bring a few of their own dishes to the Simpson gathering, so they can have an alternative to Marge's dry turkey (preach!). However, the biggest laughs probably come from Marge's mother. She has laryngitis, and it hurts to talk; yet she still endures the pain to rasp, "You never do anything right."

The strongest Simpsons Thanksgiving special sees Bart basically ruin everything. Then his parents send him to his room and go on to have a comically bad pre-banquet prayer. So many of these jokes are spot on, and Bart's attempt to find his own Thanksgiving dinner on the wrong side of the tracks brings adventure and perspective to the family conflict. The most emotional scene is when Lisa gets Bart to apologize, showing that a dysfunctional fancy dinner is nothing compared to a kind-spirited feast of leftovers.

