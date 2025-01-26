Pop culture history is rife with homes that have become as iconic as the property they're associated with, the likes of the Brady's home on The Brady Bunch, the one-of-a-kind pineapple under the sea-dwelling of the titular Spongebob Squarepants, and the 1883-built Victorian San Francisco home from Full House. Heck, if you could have topped the $5.5 million the Home Alone house just went for, that legendary residence would be yours right now.

It's hard to get a real appreciation for what these homes actually look like once you get through the front door, though. It's even harder to do so for an animated series, where rooms can be modified, added, or even removed to suit a story. Which brings us to 742 Evergreen Terrace, Springfield, <insert state here>, home of the Simpsons in The Simpsons. Where is the dining room in connection to the rest of the home? Where does Homer (Dan Castellaneta) keep Ned Flanders' (Harry Shearer) stuff that he "borrows"? Thankfully, a Redditor user took it upon themselves to create a comprehensive floor plan of the iconic home. It's stunning, it's bigger than you'd expect, and the resale is through the cartoon roof.

742 Evergreen Terrace Has Been Through a Lot in 'The Simpsons'

The Simpsons, and the house they live in, first appeared on The Tracey Ullman Show in the short "Good Night," but we wouldn't learn how they came to live there until Season 4's classic episode "Lisa's First Word." In the classic flashback episode, Marge (Julie Kavner) begins telling the story of Lisa's (Yeardley Smith) first word, from the spring of 1983, when "Ms. Pac-Man struck a blow for women's rights." Homer, Marge and young Bart (Nancy Cartwright) live in an apartment, but with a new baby on the way, Marge points out that they'll need a bigger place.

The only houses they can afford, however, are in a neighborhood with the rather sketchy moniker "The Rat's Nest." But thanks to Grampa (Castellaneta), who gave the family $15,000 after selling his home, they're able to make a down payment for the house on Evergreen Terrace, in Springfield's Pressboard Estates. And in gratitude, Homer promises Grampa he can live with them, which he does. For a few weeks, that is.

It's better than anything in "The Rat's Nest," but that may not be saying much. The walls are coated with lead paint and filled with items like toxic waste, fossils, hidden treasure, and even Snowball II now and again. History hasn't been all that kind to the home, either. Foundation issues caused the house to be on a slant, the roof has collapsed under Homer, the house was almost razed by a wrecking ball (as ordered by Mayor Sideshow Bob (Kelsey Grammer), and, in The Simpsons Movie, the house and all its contents were destroyed by a sinkhole.

The Floor Plan for 'The Simpsons' Home at 742 Evergreen Terrace is Revealing