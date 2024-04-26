The Big Picture The Simpsons recently bid farewell to longtime character Larry "The Barfly" Dalrymple in a somber episode that left fans emotional.

Despite Larry's departure, The Simpsons is still going strong, with Season 36 lined up and the show continuing to break records.

The decision to kill off Larry was meant to be impactful, as the show rarely permanently removes characters from the Springfield universe.

Pour one out for Larry "The Barfly" Dalrymple. It's not often that The Simpsons permanently kills off a longtime character unless there's greater motivation behind that change, like with the death of voice actress Marcia Wallace bringing about the end of fourth-grade teacher Edna Krabappel or a salary dispute with Maggie Roswell leading to the tragic fate of Ned Flanders' first wife, Maude Flanders. However, poor Larry, who has hung around the Matt Groening animated series since the pilot in 1989, died in his first spotlight episode, last week's "Cremains of the Day," which finally gave some context as to who he was beyond just another customer at Moe's Tavern. According to co-executive producer Tim Long, who spoke with TMZ about the episode, the move was meant to hit hard with longtime fans who have grown attached to the residents of Springfield, big and small.

Larry, voiced by Mr. Burns, Ned, and Principal Skinner's actor, Harry Shearer, didn't play a huge role in The Simpsons or even among his fellow barflies. While much of the attention was on Homer, Lenny, Carl, Moe, and, previously, Barney, Larry would often be in the background and only get lines in on rare occasions. However, he was still a steady piece of the Simpson family's world throughout the show's historic 37-year, 35-season run thus far. The new episode sees the pals minus Barney take a trip to Serenity Falls to spread their drinking buddy's ashes, only to find out along the way the shady business he took part in and the care he had for his friends. It's a more somber episode as the group contemplates that they never really knew Larry, yet vow to do right by him in the end.

Long says the episode definitely got the reaction the team hoped from viewers. He apologized for the tragic death but was heartened to see how much fans still care about the residents of Springfield even years after the show's golden age has ended. Part of the reason the decision worked was because of that aforementioned lack of deaths, making a status quo shift of any kind feel impactful in a world with characters that have seemingly been frozen in time.

'The Simpsons' Will Continue to March on Into Season 36

Although Larry will no longer be a part of the journey, The Simpsons still has life left in it. The series is currently deep into Season 35 but is already lined up for a 36th run, ensuring it will pass its milestone 800th episode sometime in the near future. At this point, the beloved yellow family is simply padding its numbers, as it became the longest-running scripted program in television history after passing Gunsmoke in 2018 with its 637th episode. There appears to be no slowing down either, as it remains the tentpole program in Fox's animation slate, standing alongside fellow tenured series Bob's Burgers and Family Guy.

The Simpsons airs new episodes on Sundays on Fox. The current season can be streamed on Hulu after episodes air while the rest of the backlog is available on Disney+.