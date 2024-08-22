Lisa (Yeardley Smith) is the moral center of The Simpsons. She is the most sensitive, the most intelligent, and arguably the most likely to be at the center of the animated classic's most affecting moments. This precocious eight-year-old is easily one of the most relatable characters in The Simpsons, as she is regularly underappreciated by everyone (except her mother) and often comes across as someone who struggles to fit in with other kids her age. It's their loss, as this kindhearted and proactive child would make any one of them a better person.

Very curious, critical, and opinionated, Lisa is usually much more of a rule-follower than her brother, Bart (Nancy Cartwright). Putting her foot down tends to look like boycotting a boxing match, refusing to eat meat, or playing guitar for the nuclear plant's workers union during a demonstration. An angrier Lisa might publicly decry cigarettes while riding a float or perform a speech about corruption in front of a large crowd, so she's not afraid of making a scene. Her courage is inspiring, and yet she can still enjoy an episode of "Itchy and Scratchy" as much as the next kid. She can be a bit of a know-it-all, and nobody's perfect, but this little girl's storylines are often extraordinary at tapping into viewers' hearts and minds. This means that Lisa's best episodes showcase the complexity, nuance, and beautiful emotional potential of The Simpsons while making the viewers laugh all the while.

10 "Lisa's Pony"

Season 3, Episode 8 (1991)

Lisa has to get a new reed for her saxophone if she doesn't want to embarrass herself at the talent show, and it's hilarious that she called so many people before calling Homer. In the end, though, he's the only one who picks up the phone. This talent show in general is superbly funny, and it's a cool detail that Bleeding Gums Murphy is a judge. Unfortunately, Homer doesn't get there in time, and Lisa is utterly humiliated.

So Homer gets her a pony, which means that he needs to take a second job at the Kwik-E-Mart and experience the worst sleep deprivation of his life to afford it. The main and side plots blend together seamlessly here, and Lisa will eventually have to make the call of whether her pony (Princess) is worth her father's ordeal. Featuring a gorgeous reference to 2001: A Space Odyssey, an equally stellar reference to The Godfather, a dream sequence that's out of this world, and some truly touching scenes, "Lisa's Pony" has enough humor and heart to watch a hundred times over.

9 "The Secret War of Lisa Simpson"

Season 8, Episode 25 (1997)

When the Simpson parents send Bart to military school, Lisa enjoys the tour so much (which includes an amusingly loud and formal discussion of John Keats) that it's clear the education quality at this establishment is superior to the one at Springfield Elementary. Lisa is so impressed by the work ethic that she decides to enroll here, too. The head of the school (Willem Dafoe) doesn't quite understand it at first, but he's willing to accept this female newcomer.

Both she and Bart get hazed, but, being a girl, Lisa still isn't accepted when it's over. She gets so lonely that she's willing to listen to Grandpa tell his life story over the phone. Another stand-out moment is when she sits on her bunk and listens to her mother's tape recording. Bart can only speak to her in secret, out of fear that he'll be socially ostracized as well. Along with Lisa's struggle to conquer The Eliminator, The Simpsons' Season 8's finale tells a captivating story of discrimination, perseverance, and support.

8 "Homer vs. Lisa and the 8th Commandment"

Season 2, Episode 13 (1991)

When Homer gets free cable, Lisa feels guilty for stealing. After a trip to Reverend Lovejoy, she decides to set an example by refusing to watch any cable herself. As opposed to later seasons, when she is much more weary of religion (e.g., "Lisa the Skeptic"), Lisa's thought process is driven by her notion of the afterlife. Hence the title, "Homer vs. Lisa and the 8th Commandment." Lisa even asks her mother to ask the cashier to charge her for two grapes she ate at the store (when trying to determine if they're good).

Though the grapes are extreme, Lisa's insistence that stealing is wrong rightly contradicts that hilarious booklet that Homer got about stealing cable. Her boycott of the big boxing match winds up being so successful that the rest of her family joins in. The way she stares blankly through the window at her father is classic; as if she were his silently judgmental conscience. In the end, this goes down as one of the best examples of when a little girl's actions can positively influence others.

7 "Lisa the Beauty Queen"

Season 4, Episode 4 (1992)

In one of Season 4's strongest episodes, Lisa gets her feelings hurt when an artist sketches a wildly unflattering portrait of her. As always, the audience's hearts go out to her. It's priceless when she tells Homer that (as a father) his kind words are meaningless and he retorts by asking his own father if he's good-looking. After that attempt, though, he signs her up for the Little Miss Springfield pageant in the hopes that this will help restore her self-esteem.

After getting her hair done and practicing how to walk in high heels, Lisa enters the tournament with the confidence boost she needs. Her version of Tina Turner's cover of "Proud Mary" helps her win runner-up in the contest, and a lightning bolt suddenly makes her Little Miss Springfield. The events she hosts are comically unproductive, but she refuses to be a spokesperson for Laramie cigarettes. With that, she ushers in a short-lived but virtuous era of Little Miss Springfield speaking out against societal ills. Lisa comes away from the experience with self-assurance and affection for her father in the unforgettable Simpsons episodes from the '90s.

6 "Lisa the Greek"

Season 3, Episode 14 (1992)

In one of the best sports episodes of The Simpsons, Lisa attempts to spend time with her father by watching football with him. She proves such a lucrative adviser at betting on sports that Sunday soon becomes "Daddy-Daughter Day." Homer is clearly just using his little girl to make a bunch of money off of Moe, and Lisa is crushed when she discovers this. It's both sad and spectacular to watch her give away all of those Malibu Stacy dolls that Homer bought with his gambling money.

Homer doesn't learn his lesson during his apology, but he does afterward. Lisa gives him a prediction that will determine whether she forgives him or hates him. This makes the stakes for the Super Bowl much higher than usual, and the outcome leads to a touching moment between father and daughter on Mount Springfield. Fun fact: "Lisa the Greek" predicted who would win the Super Bowl in the real-life season that year, and the episode would air again with different teams every subsequent season.

5 "Lisa on Ice"

Season 6, Episode 8 (1994)

Lisa has to get extra credit if she wants to pass gym, as her pitifully weak throwing arm demonstrates. It appears that she's not cut out for any sports, until she displays remarkable skill in goaltending. Anyone would have done better than Milhouse, but Lisa turns out to be the best in her league. She was terrified of the puck at first, but that fear turns into fury. With her in the net, Apu's team makes it to the finals – against Bart's team.

Lisa and Bart develop a significant rivalry over the course of the season, which is apparent from that scene in which they slowly and violently walk toward each other. Even the way they pass condiments at the dinner table is aggressive. "HACK THE BONE!" is Lisa's best line, showing that she can bark terrifying orders at her teammates and get rewarded for it. Her significant character arc ends in peace, thankfully, as a climactic penalty shot leads to some heartwarming flashbacks and the end of a sibling rivalry.

4 "Separate Vocations"

Season 3, Episode 18 (1992)

In "Separate Vocations," Lisa goes from being the goody-two-shoes who claims that school is never a waste of time to a juvenile delinquent who tells off Ms. Hoover in class. After taking the CANT exam, whose acronym alone suggests that it shouldn't be trusted, Lisa is told that she is destined to be a homemaker. That's not what she wanted to hear. Even worse is when she's told that she can't be a professional saxophone player because she has stubbed fingers.

In the meantime, Bart is told that he's supposed to be a cop. As a result, he becomes a legendary hall monitor while Lisa rebels. It's a significant yet totally convincing role reversal that also makes this one of Bart's best episodes in the show. Lisa eventually becomes such a troublemaker that she steals the teachers' cherished textbooks, leading to a panic that shows just how ridiculously ignorant the faculty is. The final scene between brother and sister displays how surprisingly moving and funny The Simpsons can be at the same time.

3 "Moaning Lisa"

Season 1, Episode 6 (1990)

"Moaning Lisa" begins with a long look in the mirror. Lisa is depressed; she doesn't care about cupcakes, goes on a wild (and impressive) solo during band practice, and can't even muster the will to play dodgeball. Sitting in her father's lap, she says "I'm just wondering what's the point? Would it make any difference at all if I never existed? How can we sleep at night when there's so much suffering in the world?"

Homer's not equipped to answer that, and Bart's prank phone call can't cheer her up, either. This episode is famous for Lisa's jam session with Bleeding Gums Murphy, during which she calls herself "the saddest kid in grade number two." Bleeding Gums Murphy says she plays well for someone with no ostensible problems, and humorously remarks that the blues isn't about making others feel better; it's about making them feel worse. With an excellent scene in which Marge rescinds her own advice and an iconic ending, this masterpiece from Season 1 earned its reputation.

2 "Mr. Lisa Goes to Washington"

Season 3, Episode 2 (1991)

Inspired by a bald eagle resting on a branch, Lisa writes a tremendous essay for a contest that earns her a place in the finals. The whole Simpsons family gets an all-expenses trip to Washington D.C. (much to Homer and Bart's enjoyment), and gets to take in the spectacular monuments of the nation's capital. But Lisa's patriotic pride crumbles when she sees a congressional representative take a deal from a lobbyist who wants to cut a forest down. The overhead shot of her tearing up her speech beside a statue is one of her most heartrending moments.

As a loose parody of Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, "Mr. Lisa Goes to Washington" does a terrific job of portraying a good-meaning citizen's disenchantment with the American political system. It's breathtakingly animated, like when she goes to Honest Abe's monument and finds he's too busy fielding others' pettier dilemmas. Lisa's subsequent visit to Jefferson's statue helps make this one of her funniest episodes as well. This Season 3 triumph has it all, and its message about corruption is relevant to this day.

1 "Lisa's Substitute"

Season 2, Episode 19 (1991)

The Simpsons' elder daughter has never been more exasperated with her insensitive father than in "Lisa's Substitute," and it's easy to see why. She's so bitter that she rudely interrupts her favorite person on Earth when he asks her if she gets help with her homework. That man would be Mr. Bergstrom (Dustin Hoffman), an unconventional but effective substitute teacher who actually tries to teach the kids something and make learning fun at the same time. The letter he gives Lisa before he leaves is one of the most iconic images in the show.

The tragedy of having a father who will never be able to understand her is poignantly expressed. Yet the episode is able to convey how a man who can't be a great father figure can still be enough if he puts in the effort to make her feel better. All that said, there are still lots of laughs throughout—like Lisa asking permission to run alongside a train in a cliche fashion. Dustin Hoffman is one of the best Simpsons guest stars by a mile, elevating this material to heights that few other episodes can hope to reach.

