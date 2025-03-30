The Simpsons is among the most influential television shows of all-time, and not just in the genre of comedy, or medium of animation. By offering a satirical take on what the “nuclear American family” of the 1980s looked like in a strange, off-kilter world, The Simpsons provided brilliant commentary on both facets of reality and original components that were completely absurd. Although The Simpsons is often accused of being far too cynical in its outlook on the human race, Lisa Simpson is a character who embodies optimism and compassion.

Lisa is often the smartest, most caring, and most sensitive member of her family, and sets an example for others in her community. Despite the fact that she is still in elementary school as the show amidst its 36th season, Lisa often has some great insights. Here are the ten best Lisa quotes from The Simpsons, ranked.