This year, one of the all-time best The Simpsons episodes turns 30: 1995's “Lisa’s Wedding.” It’s the first episode of the series set in the future and, to my mind, the best of the lot, but here’s where things get interesting. The future in "Lisa's Wedding" is 15 years from that date, making it 2010, and now, here in 2025, it's been 15 years since then. Which means it's an episode from the past, one that shows a future that is now in the past. D'OH! And it proves to be a turning point in the series as a whole.

What Is "Lisa's Wedding" About?

"Lisa's Wedding" begins with the family visiting a Renaissance fair, where Lisa (Yeardley Smith) comes across a fortune-teller. Skeptical at first, Lisa is won over by the fortune-teller's ability to name the entire Simpsons family and what they're doing at the moment ("Homer is heckling the puppet show" sealed the deal), and listens as she hears the tale of her first true love.

The story jumps ahead to the year 2010, when 23-year-old Lisa meets British student Hugh Parkfield (Mandy Patinkin). The two have a lot in common - vegetarianism, the magic of Jim Carrey, and the Rolling Stones ("Not for their music but for their tireless efforts to preserve historic buildings") - and Hugh invites Lisa to meet his parents back in England. He then asks her to marry him, and she accepts. Now it's off to meet her parents... and cue the hyperventilation.

We Get A Surprising Look at Springfield's Future